Friday walkthrough: Week 11

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Jordan Howard (PHI), WR Will Fuller (HOU)

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring) remains out this week.

ATLANTA FALCONS

RB Devonta Freeman (foot) and TE Austin Hooper (knee) have been declared out this week.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Marquise Brown (ankle) remains questionable this week after a very limited week of practice. He’s expected to try and play in Sunday’s matchup.

BUFFALO BILLS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CHICAGO BEARS

RB David Montgomery (ankle) put in a limited practice on Thursday but went full the rest of the week, so he’s expected to play through his questionable tag. TE Trey Burton (calf) and TE Adam Shaheen (foot) are both out for Sunday.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out indefinitely.



CLEVELAND BROWNS – Played Thursday Night

TE Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) was active but wasn’t targeted.

DALLAS COWBOYS

No injuries of fantasy note.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR DaeSean Hamilton (knee) “tweaked” his knee in practice on Thursday and was limited on Friday. He’s questionable but expected to play Sunday. WR Tim Patrick was activated off IR this week and may see some snaps Sunday. TE Jeff Heuerman (knee) will not return to the playing field this week as he’s doubtful.

DETROIT LIONS

QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) has been declared out and will miss another game. RB Ty Johnson (concussion) progressed from DNP on Wednesday to full participant on Friday, so he’s trending towards playing with his questionable tag.

GREEN BAY PACKERS – Bye Week

No injuries of fantasy note.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Will Fuller (hamstring) put in some limited work this week in practice and is a questionable game-time decision on his return to action.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB Jacoby Brissett (knee) put in a full week of practice and will return to action this weekend. WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) has been ruled out again, as has WR Parris Campbell (hand).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

The Jaguars activated QB Nick Foles (clavicle) from IR last week and he’s expected to be the starter Sunday. WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder) returned to full practice this week and is not on the team’s final injury report.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Monday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS – Monday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) has been ruled out and his return following his second concussion of the season is unclear. TE Gerald Everett (wrist) was limited all week in practice but expected to play despite his questionable status.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

No injuries of fantasy note.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and remains out. WR Josh Doctson (hamstring) was activated off IR this week but he’s not expected to get many snaps Sunday.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

TE Matt LaCosse (knee) made it to questionable this week after limited practices. His return to action is unclear.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The Saints designated WR Keith Kirkwood (hamstring) for return from IR but it is unclear if he’ll be active Sunday.

NEW YORK GIANTS – Bye Week

WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) remains in concussion protocol after his symptoms reappeared last week. He’s considered week-to-week going forward. TE Evan Engram (foot) has been diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain and is considered week-to-week. TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) has been placed in the league protocol.

NEW YORK JETS

RB Le’Veon Bell (illness, ribs, knee) only put in limited practices this week on Thursday and Friday but the team is optimistic he’ll play despite being tagged as questionable. Typical veteran week for WR Demaryius Thomas (knee, hamstring) picked up a knee injury this week, had his usual limited practice time and is his typical questionable on the injury report that he’ll play through. TE Chris Herndon (ribs) was placed on IR, ending his season.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but went full speed on Friday and was not on the team’s final injury report.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Darren Sproles (quad) was placed on IR this week, ending his season. RB Jordan Howard (stinger) had a no-contact week of limited practice and is a questionable game-time decision. WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle) will not make it onto the playing field following the team’s off week. He’s out.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Played Thursday Night

RB Benny Snell (knee) remained out this week. RB James Conner (shoulder) was forced from the game after aggravating his shoulder injury. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (head) and WR Diontae Johnson (head) were both injured on helmet-to-helmet hits this week. Both will be in concussion protocol and their status for Week 12 is unclear.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Matt Breida (ankle) didn’t practice this week and is doubtful and not expected to play. Fellow RB Raheem Mostert (knee) remains limited in practice but is expected to play through his questionable tag like last week. WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) sat out practice all week so he’s on the downside of his questionable tag. TE George Kittle (knee, ankle) remains out of practice and is not expected to play with his doubtful status. TE Levine Toilolo (groin) returned to full practices this week and did not make the team’s final injury report. PK Robbie Gould (quad) is doubtful again this week and looks to miss another week.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Bye Week

WR Tyler Lockett (leg) has been dealing with complications but is expected to “be OK” for Week 12 action. TE Luke Wilson (hamstring, rib) is expected to be able to play following the off week. TE Ed Dickson (knee) is expected to return to action in Week 12.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

TENNESSEE TITANS – Bye Week

Both WR Corey Davis (hip) and TE Delanie Walker (ankle) were inactive last week and are considered week-to-week going forward after the bye week.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

RB Chris Thompson (toe), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring) and TE Vernon Davis (concussion) all remain out following the team’s bye week.