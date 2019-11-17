Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 11

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

No need to refresh this page. This page will automatically refresh every 90 seconds.

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Afternoon Games: RB Jordan Howard (PHI)

Falcons at Panthers (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 46 degrees and partly cloudy

ATLANTA FALCONS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: RB Devonta Freeman (foot) and TE Austin Hooper (knee) have been declared out this week.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: RB Mike Davis was claimed off waivers this week but will not suit up today.

Cowboys at Lions (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

DALLAS COWBOYS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: None

DETROIT LIONS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) has been declared out and will miss another game. RB Ty Johnson (concussion) progressed from DNP on Wednesday to full participant on Friday, so he’s trending towards playing with his questionable tag.

Jaguars at Colts (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: The Jaguars activated QB Nick Foles (clavicle) from IR last week and he’s expected to be the starter today. WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder) returned to full practice this week and was not on the team’s final injury report.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: QB Jacoby Brissett (knee) put in a full week of practice and will return to action this weekend. WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) has been ruled out again, as has WR Parris Campbell (hand).

Bills at Dolphins (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees and clear

BUFFALO BILLS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: None

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: None



Texans at Ravens (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees and overcast

HOUSTON TEXANS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: WR Will Fuller (hamstring) put in some limited work this week in practice and was downgraded to out on Saturday. He will not return to action today as hoped.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: WR Marquise Brown (ankle) remains questionable this week after a very limited week of practice. He’s expected to try and play in Sunday’s matchup.

Broncos at Vikings (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

DENVER BRONCOS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: WR DaeSean Hamilton (knee) “tweaked” his knee in practice on Thursday and was limited on Friday. He’s questionable but expected to play Sunday. WR Tim Patrick was activated off IR this week and may see some snaps today. TE Jeff Heuerman (knee) will not return to the playing field this week as he’s doubtful.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and remains out. WR Josh Doctson (hamstring) was activated off IR this week but he’s not expected to get many snaps today.

Jets at Redskins (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees and overcast

NEW YORK JETS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: RB Le’Veon Bell (illness, ribs, knee) only put in limited practices this week on Thursday and Friday but the team is optimistic he’ll play despite being tagged as questionable. Typical veteran week for WR Demaryius Thomas (knee, hamstring) picked up a knee injury this week, had his usual limited practice time and is his typical questionable on the injury report that he’ll play through. TE Chris Herndon (ribs) was placed on IR, ending his season.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: RB Chris Thompson (toe), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring) and TE Vernon Davis (concussion) all remain out following the team’s bye week.

Saints at Buccaneers (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees and clear

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: The Saints designated WR Keith Kirkwood (hamstring) for return from IR but it is unclear if he’ll be active Sunday.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: None

Cardinals at 49ers (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees and clear

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring) remains out this week.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: RB Matt Breida (ankle) didn’t practice this week and is doubtful and not expected to play. Fellow RB Raheem Mostert (knee) remains limited in practice but is expected to play through his questionable tag like last week. WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) sat out practice all week so he’s on the downside of his questionable tag. TE George Kittle (knee, ankle) remains out of practice and is not expected to play with his doubtful status. TE Levine Toilolo (groin) returned to full practices this week and did not make the team’s final injury report. PK Robbie Gould (quad) is doubtful again this week and looks to miss another week. Look for PK Chase McLaughlin to fill in again.

Bengals at Raiders (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees and clear

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out indefinitely.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: None

Patriots at Eagles (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 41 degrees and overcast



NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: TE Matt LaCosse (knee) made it to questionable this week after limited practices. His return to action is unclear.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: RB Darren Sproles (quad) was placed on IR this week, ending his season. RB Jordan Howard (stinger) had a no-contact week of limited practice and is a questionable game-time decision. The Eagles signed RB Jay Ajayi late this week. WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle) will not make it onto the playing field following the team’s off week. He’s out.

Bears at Rams (8:20pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees and clear

CHICAGO BEARS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: RB David Montgomery (ankle) put in a limited practice on Thursday but went full the rest of the week, so he’s expected to play through his questionable tag. TE Trey Burton (calf) and TE Adam Shaheen (foot) are both out for Sunday.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) has been ruled out and his return following his second concussion of the season is unclear. TE Gerald Everett (wrist) was limited all week in practice but expected to play despite his questionable status.

Chiefs at Chargers (Monday Night in Mexico City)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees and mostly cloudy

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Lineup Notes: RB Damien Williams (personal) is expected to travel with the team and play.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Lineup Notes: None