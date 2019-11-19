Rest of season rankings: Week 12

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.
There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.
QUARTERBACKS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
KC
|
12
|
2
|
3
|
Lamar Jackson
|
BAL
|
8
|
3
|
Russell Wilson
|
SEA
|
11
|
4
|
Deshaun Watson
|
HOU
|
10
|
5
|
6
|
Dak Prescott
|
DAL
|
8
|
6
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
GB
|
11
|
7
|
8
|
Kyler Murray
|
ARI
|
12
|
8
|
Matt Ryan
|
ATL
|
9
|
9
|
Drew Brees
|
NO
|
9
|
10
|
17
|
Kirk Cousins
|
MIN
|
12
|
11
|
9
|
Tom Brady
|
NE
|
10
|
12
|
Jameis Winston
|
TB
|
7
|
13
|
Carson Wentz
|
PHI
|
10
|
14
|
Josh Allen
|
BUF
|
6
|
15
|
Derek Carr
|
OAK
|
6
|
16
|
Jacoby Brissett
|
IND
|
6
|
17
|
15
|
Jared Goff
|
LAR
|
9
|
18
|
Baker Mayfield
|
CLE
|
7
|
19
|
22
|
Ryan Fitzpatrick
|
MIA
|
5
|
20
|
Daniel Jones
|
NYG
|
11
|
21
|
13
|
M. Stafford
|
DET
|
5
|
22
|
Philip Rivers
|
LAC
|
12
|
23
|
Jimmy Garoppolo
|
SF
|
4
|
24
|
27
|
Sam Darnold
|
NYJ
|
4
|
25
|
Ryan Tannehill
|
TEN
|
11
|
26
|
23
|
Kyle Allen
|
CAR
|
7
|
27
|
Nick Foles
|
JAC
|
10
|
28
|
36
|
Jeff Driskel
|
DET
|
5
|
29
|
Mason Rudolph
|
PIT
|
7
|
30
|
Mitchell Trubisky
|
CHI
|
6
|
31
|
Brandon Allen
|
DEN
|
10
|
32
|
Dwayne Haskins
|
WAS
|
10
|
33
|
Ryan Finley
|
CIN
|
9
|
34
|
NR
|
Chase Daniel
|
CHI
|
6
|
35
|
Gardner Minshew
|
JAC
|
10
|
36
|
Marcus Mariota
|
TEN
|
11
|
37
|
Josh Rosen
|
MIA
|
5
|
38
|
Case Keenum
|
WAS
|
10
|
39
|
Andy Dalton
|
CIN
|
9
|
40
|
Drew Lock
|
DEN
|
10
QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT
QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
Stafford (back) missed his second straight game amid reports he was told it’s a six-week injury. While he could push to return earlier — that time frame would put him back in Week 16 — you have to wonder if he’ll be eventually be shut down. At 3-6-1, Detroit is done with the meaningful part of its schedule, and reinserting Stafford to play out the string seems a dubious approach. Even still, I’m not closing the door on Stafford, moving him down into the 20s and bumping up Jeff Driskel, who has played fairly well.
Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
I’m not sure what we saw Sunday night: was it a head coach completely losing confidence in his QB or a head coach recognizing a depleted selection of weapons, an opponent that couldn’t score and one that gave his QB fits a year ago? A Week 12 matchup with Baltimore should offer more clarity.
Others of note
It feels like sacrilege, but Kirk Cousins is playing markedly better than higher-profile arms like Carson Wentz, Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield. As such, I’ve moved him into my top 10 (insert obligatory YOU LIKE THAT reference here) … Four more picks from Jameis Winston this week, giving him 18 for the year. If they had anyone else to plug in I’d be worried. They don’t, though, so he stays put … I like what Josh Allen is doing, but I hate his closing schedule … Miami really doesn’t care if they win or lose, and I get the feeling Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to throw the ball over the place … In two games against the Cardinals, Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 741 yards, 8 TDs and 2 INTs; in his other eight games, 1,737 yards, 10 TDs and 8 INTs … Mitchell Trubisky (hip) was pulled late in Week 11 with an apparent hip pointer, though skepticism is running rampant about the severity/validity of the injury. We’ll see if this serves as an excuse to start Chase Daniel, who re-enters the rankings.
RUNNING BACKS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Christian McCaffrey
|
CAR
|
7
|
2
|
Dalvin Cook
|
MIN
|
12
|
3
|
Ezekiel Elliott
|
DAL
|
8
|
4
|
Aaron Jones
|
GB
|
11
|
5
|
Alvin Kamara
|
NO
|
9
|
6
|
Saquon Barkley
|
NYG
|
11
|
7
|
Josh Jacobs
|
OAK
|
6
|
8
|
Nick Chubb
|
CLE
|
7
|
9
|
12
|
Chris Carson
|
SEA
|
11
|
10
|
Leonard Fournette
|
JAC
|
10
|
11
|
16
|
Todd Gurley II
|
LAR
|
9
|
12
|
Le’Veon Bell
|
NYJ
|
4
|
13
|
Derrick Henry
|
TEN
|
11
|
14
|
Melvin Gordon III
|
LAC
|
12
|
15
|
Mark Ingram II
|
BAL
|
8
|
16
|
Phillip Lindsay
|
DEN
|
10
|
17
|
11
|
James Conner
|
PIT
|
7
|
18
|
Carlos Hyde
|
HOU
|
10
|
19
|
Jordan Howard
|
PHI
|
10
|
20
|
23
|
Joe Mixon
|
CIN
|
9
|
21
|
Austin Ekeler
|
LAC
|
12
|
22
|
James White
|
NE
|
10
|
23
|
Tevin Coleman
|
SF
|
4
|
24
|
37
|
Kenyan Drake
|
ARI
|
12
|
25
|
Damien Williams
|
KC
|
12
|
26
|
Sony Michel
|
NE
|
10
|
27
|
32
|
Devin Singletary
|
BUF
|
6
|
28
|
Devonta Freeman
|
ATL
|
9
|
29
|
24
|
David Montgomery
|
CHI
|
6
|
30
|
Miles Sanders
|
PHI
|
10
|
31
|
29
|
Ronald Jones II
|
TB
|
7
|
32
|
27
|
David Johnson
|
ARI
|
12
|
33
|
Latavius Murray
|
NO
|
9
|
34
|
Matt Breida
|
SF
|
4
|
35
|
Kareem Hunt
|
CLE
|
7
|
36
|
Jamaal Williams
|
GB
|
11
|
37
|
Duke Johnson
|
HOU
|
10
|
38
|
47
|
Jaylen Samuels
|
PIT
|
7
|
39
|
Chase Edmonds
|
ARI
|
12
|
40
|
39
|
Royce Freeman
|
DEN
|
10
|
41
|
Kalen Ballage
|
MIA
|
5
|
42
|
NR
|
Jordan Wilkins
|
IND
|
6
|
43
|
56
|
Derrius Guice
|
WAS
|
10
|
44
|
Tarik Cohen
|
CHI
|
6
|
45
|
Frank Gore
|
BUF
|
6
|
46
|
NR
|
Bo Scarbrough
|
DET
|
5
|
47
|
47
|
Adrian Peterson
|
WAS
|
10
|
48
|
Peyton Barber
|
TB
|
7
|
49
|
44
|
Alexander Mattison
|
MIN
|
12
|
50
|
52
|
Nyheim Hines
|
IND
|
6
|
51
|
Rashaad Penny
|
SEA
|
11
|
52
|
LeSean McCoy
|
KC
|
12
|
53
|
Brian Hill
|
ATL
|
9
|
54
|
Justice Hill
|
BAL
|
8
|
55
|
Tony Pollard
|
DAL
|
8
|
56
|
Darrell Henderson
|
LAR
|
9
|
57
|
Raheem Mostert
|
SF
|
4
|
58
|
Giovani Bernard
|
CIN
|
9
|
59
|
Malcolm Brown
|
LAR
|
9
|
60
|
48
|
J.D. McKissic
|
DET
|
5
|
61
|
13
|
Marlon Mack
|
IND
|
6
|
62
|
Mark Walton
|
MIA
|
5
|
63
|
Ryquell Armstead
|
JAC
|
10
|
64
|
Darrel Williams
|
KC
|
12
|
65
|
Jalen Richard
|
OAK
|
6
|
66
|
Chris Thompson
|
WAS
|
10
|
67
|
Reggie Bonnafon
|
CAR
|
7
|
68
|
Justin Jackson
|
LAC
|
12
|
69
|
Dion Lewis
|
TEN
|
11
|
70
|
Kerryon Johnson
|
DET
|
5
RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT
Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts
Mack suffered a fractured hand Sunday and underwent surgery on it the following day. He won’t play Thursday and is out indefinitely following the procedure. Jordan Wilkins (ankle), who was inactive in Week 11 due to injury, should return this week. He’s set to share carries with Jonathan Williams, who had 147 yards in relief of Mack. Despite that, I’m adding Wilkins to the rankings for now as he was the backup prior to going down. Nyheim Hines’ value shouldn’t change much as his role is defined and doesn’t lend itself to increased touches.
Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals
With Chase Edmonds (hamstring) still out, Drake got 22 touches in Week 11 to zero for David Johnson, who was active but did not play. Is Johnson still injured? Has he fallen out of favor? We’ll know a lot more in Week 13 when the Cardinals return from their bye, presumably with all three backs healthy, but for now I’m moving Drake up and dropping Johnson.
Derrius Guice, Washington Redskins
Guice returned from injury to post 69 yards and a touchdown against the Jets on Sunday. I don’t think the team will overwork Guice down the stretch, but I’d expect him to carry more value than Adrian Peterson as it makes no sense to favor the veteran over the second-year back that’s barely been seen due to injury. Washington needs to at least get some idea of what they have.
Others of note
Did Sean McVay finally punt on the notion of limiting Todd Gurley’s touches!? Sure, the move is roughly six weeks late, but I’m moving Gurley to borderline top-10 status … James Conner (shoulder) aggravated his shoulder injury Thursday night, and it’s unclear how much time he’ll miss. Jaylen Samuels should be the biggest beneficiary … Fifty-five drop backs, six runs. That was Bruce Arians’ game plan in Week 11. I believe Ronald Jones has RB2 talent, but he’s not being given a chance … The Lions clearly don’t think Ty Johnson is ready to play meaningful NFL snaps. For the second time in a month, they brought someone from the practice squad and inserted them as their top back. Bo Scarbrough is now the top RB to own in Motown; J.D. McKissic drops a bit in the rankings and Johnson falls out … Damien Williams (ribs) hurt his ribs Monday night. In his absence, both Darrel Williams and LeSean McCoy scored. With no details about the severity, I won’t be adjusting the Chiefs backs.
WIDE RECEIVERS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Michael Thomas
|
NO
|
9
|
2
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
HOU
|
10
|
3
|
Julio Jones
|
ATL
|
9
|
4
|
Mike Evans
|
TB
|
7
|
5
|
Tyreek Hill
|
KC
|
12
|
6
|
Davante Adams
|
GB
|
11
|
7
|
Chris Godwin
|
TB
|
7
|
8
|
7
|
Amari Cooper
|
DAL
|
8
|
9
|
Julian Edelman
|
NE
|
10
|
10
|
8
|
Cooper Kupp
|
LAR
|
9
|
11
|
Kenny Golladay
|
DET
|
5
|
12
|
Stefon Diggs
|
MIN
|
12
|
13
|
Tyler Lockett
|
SEA
|
11
|
14
|
Odell Beckham Jr.
|
CLE
|
7
|
15
|
13
|
Adam Thielen
|
MIN
|
12
|
16
|
18
|
D.J. Moore
|
CAR
|
7
|
17
|
Keenan Allen
|
LAC
|
12
|
18
|
Courtland Sutton
|
DEN
|
10
|
19
|
26
|
John Brown
|
BUF
|
6
|
20
|
17
|
JuJu Smith-Schuster
|
PIT
|
7
|
21
|
25
|
DJ Chark Jr.
|
JAC
|
10
|
22
|
Golden Tate
|
NYG
|
11
|
23
|
Calvin Ridley
|
ATL
|
9
|
24
|
Christian Kirk
|
ARI
|
12
|
25
|
19
|
Robert Woods
|
LAR
|
9
|
26
|
Marvin Jones Jr.
|
DET
|
5
|
27
|
Michael Gallup
|
DAL
|
8
|
28
|
32
|
T.Y. Hilton
|
IND
|
6
|
29
|
DeVante Parker
|
MIA
|
5
|
30
|
36
|
Jarvis Landry
|
CLE
|
7
|
31
|
Brandin Cooks
|
LAR
|
9
|
32
|
21
|
Tyler Boyd
|
CIN
|
9
|
33
|
Alshon Jeffery
|
PHI
|
10
|
34
|
Terry McLaurin
|
WAS
|
10
|
35
|
Allen Robinson II
|
CHI
|
6
|
36
|
Mike Williams
|
LAC
|
12
|
37
|
42
|
Tyrell Williams
|
OAK
|
6
|
38
|
Sammy Watkins
|
KC
|
12
|
39
|
35
|
Emmanuel Sanders
|
SF
|
4
|
40
|
DK Metcalf
|
SEA
|
11
|
41
|
46
|
Jamison Crowder
|
NYJ
|
4
|
42
|
Larry Fitzgerald
|
ARI
|
12
|
43
|
Curtis Samuel
|
CAR
|
7
|
44
|
Mohamed Sanu
|
NE
|
10
|
45
|
40
|
Marquise Brown
|
BAL
|
8
|
46
|
Hunter Renfrow
|
OAK
|
6
|
47
|
58
|
Deebo Samuel
|
SF
|
4
|
48
|
Josh Gordon
|
SEA
|
11
|
49
|
60
|
Randall Cobb
|
DAL
|
8
|
50
|
Cole Beasley
|
BUF
|
6
|
51
|
57
|
Will Fuller V
|
HOU
|
10
|
52
|
64
|
Nelson Agholor
|
PHI
|
10
|
53
|
45
|
Dede Westbrook
|
JAC
|
10
|
54
|
Corey Davis
|
TEN
|
11
|
55
|
47
|
Zach Pascal
|
IND
|
6
|
56
|
Darius Slayton
|
NYG
|
11
|
57
|
Allen Lazard
|
GB
|
11
|
58
|
66
|
Taylor Gabriel
|
CHI
|
6
|
59
|
A.J. Brown
|
TEN
|
11
|
60
|
76
|
Chris Conley
|
JAC
|
10
|
61
|
Demaryius Thomas
|
NYJ
|
10
|
62
|
63
|
A.J. Green
|
CIN
|
9
|
63
|
Mecole Hardman
|
KC
|
12
|
64
|
65
|
James Washington
|
PIT
|
7
|
65
|
Danny Amendola
|
DET
|
5
|
66
|
67
|
Phillip Dorsett II
|
NE
|
10
|
67
|
52
|
Kenny Stills
|
HOU
|
10
|
68
|
Robby Anderson
|
NYJ
|
4
|
69
|
80
|
Allen Hurns
|
MIA
|
5
|
70
|
NR
|
Tim Patrick
|
DEN
|
10
|
71
|
Auden Tate
|
CIN
|
9
|
72
|
Sterling Shepard
|
NYG
|
11
|
73
|
75
|
Anthony Miller
|
CHI
|
6
|
74
|
Adam Humphries
|
TEN
|
11
|
75
|
Andy Isabella
|
ARI
|
12
|
76
|
Willie Snead IV
|
BAL
|
8
|
77
|
69
|
Diontae Johnson
|
PIT
|
7
|
78
|
M. Valdes-Scantling
|
GB
|
11
|
79
|
Paul Richardson Jr.
|
WAS
|
10
|
80
|
84
|
N’Keal Harry
|
NE
|
10
|
81
|
Keke Coutee
|
HOU
|
10
|
82
|
Tre’Quan Smith
|
NO
|
9
|
83
|
NR
|
Pharoh Cooper
|
ARI
|
12
|
84
|
Chester Rogers
|
IND
|
6
|
85
|
Russell Gage
|
ATL
|
9
|
86
|
Ted Ginn Jr.
|
NO
|
9
|
87
|
Geronimo Allison
|
GB
|
11
|
88
|
Trey Quinn
|
WAS
|
10
|
89
|
Zay Jones
|
OAK
|
6
|
90
|
DeSean Jackson
|
PHI
|
10
|
91
|
86
|
Alex Erickson
|
CIN
|
9
|
92
|
Miles Boykin
|
BAL
|
8
|
93
|
Devin Funchess
|
IND
|
6
|
94
|
John Ross
|
CIN
|
9
|
95
|
Antonio Brown
|
FA
|
—
WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers
Smith-Schuster (head, knee) sustained a concussion last Thursday, and now there’s word that his knee was injured as well, calling his Week 12 status into question. His numbers had already been mostly poor in recent weeks, and this is enough to push him to low-end WR2 status going forward. Even that might be generous. Diontae Johnson (head) suffered a concussion of his own in Week 11. Those injuries make James Washington a potentially interesting option.
Cincinnati Bengals
There’s a lot going on in Cincy right now. Tyler Boyd is unhappy with his lack of involvement. A.J. Green (ankle) felt “good” after a pregame workout in Oakland. Auden Tate (neck) was carted off the field with a cervical strain. John Ross (shoulder) is back at practice and could return from IR. It’s a mess. The one thing they have in common is Ryan Finley, who has played like the team plucked him out of the stands in two starts. Minus a competent triggerman it’s hard to trust anyone in the Bengals passing game.
Minnesota Vikings
Adam Thielen (hamstring) is set to return in Week 13 against the Seahawks. I’ve always viewed him as the superior fantasy option in Minnesota, but Stefon Diggs has played extremely well in his absence. I’m more comfortable viewing Thielen as a WR2 for now.
Others of note
T.Y. Hilton (calf) could return as early as this Thursday, and it’s clear the passing game desperately needs him — Zach Pascal has crashed back to Earth after a couple of nice games … Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) gutted through Week 11 and is still the top WR in San Francisco, but Deebo Samuel needs to be owned in all leagues … Marquise Brown has topped 50 yards receiving once in his last six games. I like his talent, but that passing game flows through the tight ends and backs … Randall Cobb just posted back-to-back games of 100-plus yards for the first time since 2014! Dallas seems to be leaning into more Dak, less Zeke, and Cobb is suddenly a viable fantasy option again … Will Fuller (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Thursday night so he’s getting very close to returning, and once he does he should be owned in all formats … Tyreek Hill (hamstring) limped off the field in Mexico City with a hamstring injury and didn’t return. There’s not enough info to warrant any changes right now ahead of KC’s Week 12 bye, but if Hill misses time it’d bump up Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins.
TIGHT ENDS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Travis Kelce
|
KC
|
12
|
2
|
4
|
Zach Ertz
|
PHI
|
10
|
3
|
Hunter Henry
|
LAC
|
12
|
4
|
2
|
George Kittle
|
SF
|
4
|
5
|
Darren Waller
|
OAK
|
11
|
6
|
Evan Engram
|
NYG
|
7
|
7
|
Jared Cook
|
NO
|
9
|
8
|
Mark Andrews
|
BAL
|
8
|
9
|
11
|
Jacob Hollister
|
SEA
|
11
|
10
|
Austin Hooper
|
ATL
|
5
|
11
|
19
|
Noah Fant
|
DEN
|
10
|
12
|
Eric Ebron
|
IND
|
6
|
13
|
Greg Olsen
|
CAR
|
6
|
14
|
10
|
Dallas Goedert
|
PHI
|
10
|
15
|
Jimmy Graham
|
GB
|
11
|
16
|
NR
|
Ryan Griffin
|
NYJ
|
4
|
17
|
Tyler Eifert
|
CIN
|
12
|
18
|
Vance McDonald
|
PIT
|
6
|
19
|
29
|
Kyle Rudolph
|
MIN
|
12
|
20
|
Gerald Everett
|
LAR
|
9
|
21
|
17
|
Mike Gesicki
|
MIA
|
7
|
22
|
Jack Doyle
|
IND
|
6
|
23
|
18
|
O.J. Howard
|
TB
|
7
|
24
|
30
|
Cameron Brate
|
TB
|
7
|
25
|
T.J. Hockenson
|
DET
|
9
|
26
|
Delanie Walker
|
TEN
|
11
|
27
|
Jason Witten
|
DAL
|
8
|
28
|
Darren Fells
|
HOU
|
10
|
29
|
Irv Smith
|
MIN
|
12
|
30
|
Jonnu Smith
|
TEN
|
11
|
31
|
Foster Moreau
|
OAK
|
11
|
32
|
NR
|
Jeremy Sprinkle
|
WAS
|
10
|
33
|
Trey Burton
|
CHI
|
6
|
34
|
Hayden Hurst
|
BAL
|
8
|
35
|
David Njoku
|
CLE
|
7
TIGHT END MOVEMENT
Others of note
George Kittle (knee) missed his second straight game with a knee injury, and it’s unclear how close he is to returning so he drops a couple spots. If you need a fill-in until he returns consider Ross Dwelley … Dan Quinn disputed reports that Austin Hooper (knee) would miss a month with a knee injury, so we’re taking the coach’s word for it for now and keeping Hooper in the top 10 … Noah Fant has seen 17 targets since Brandon Allen took over, catching seven for 175 yards and TD … In Sunday’s pass fest, Cameron Brate was targeted 14 times to O.J. Howard’s one. I have no idea what’s going on in Tampa … With Chris Herndon (ribs) done for the year, Ryan Griffin should garner some attention. Over the last month, he’s caught 16 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
DEFENSE
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Team
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Patriots
|
NE
|
10
|
2
|
49ers
|
SF
|
4
|
3
|
Steelers
|
PIT
|
6
|
4
|
9
|
Ravens
|
BAL
|
8
|
5
|
Bills
|
BUF
|
9
|
6
|
8
|
Rams
|
LAR
|
9
|
7
|
Bears
|
CHI
|
6
|
8
|
Saints
|
NO
|
9
|
9
|
Vikings
|
MIN
|
12
|
10
|
Seahawks
|
SEA
|
11
|
11
|
Colts
|
IND
|
6
|
12
|
Chargers
|
LAC
|
12
|
13
|
17
|
Titans
|
TEN
|
11
|
14
|
Jaguars
|
JAC
|
10
|
15
|
Eagles
|
PHI
|
10
|
16
|
30
|
Falcons
|
ATL
|
5
|
17
|
Cowboys
|
DAL
|
8
|
18
|
Texans
|
HOU
|
10
|
19
|
Packers
|
GB
|
11
|
20
|
20
|
Panthers
|
CAR
|
6
|
21
|
Browns
|
CLE
|
7
|
22
|
Broncos
|
DEN
|
10
|
23
|
Chiefs
|
KC
|
12
|
24
|
Cardinals
|
ARI
|
5
|
25
|
Raiders
|
OAK
|
11
|
26
|
23
|
Lions
|
DET
|
9
|
27
|
Giants
|
NYG
|
7
|
28
|
Jets
|
NYJ
|
4
|
29
|
27
|
Buccaneers
|
TB
|
7
|
30
|
Dolphins
|
MIA
|
7
|
31
|
Redskins
|
WAS
|
10
|
32
|
Bengals
|
CIN
|
12