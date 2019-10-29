Rest of season rankings: Week 9

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Deshaun Watson HOU 10 2 Lamar Jackson BAL 8 3 Russell Wilson SEA 11 4 5 Aaron Rodgers GB 11 5 Matt Ryan ATL 9 6 Dak Prescott DAL 8 7 Tom Brady NE 10 8 14 14 Patrick Mahomes KC 12 9 Jared Goff LAR 9 10 23 23 Drew Brees NO 9 11 Carson Wentz PHI 10 12 9 Kyler Murray ARI 12 13 16 16 M. Stafford DET 5 14 Josh Allen BUF 6 15 8 Jacoby Brissett IND 6 16 12 12 Jameis Winston TB 7 17 19 19 Gardner Minshew JAC 10 18 Baker Mayfield CLE 7 19 Kirk Cousins MIN 12 20 Philip Rivers LAC 12 21 Derek Carr OAK 6 22 Daniel Jones NYG 11 23 28 28 Cam Newton CAR 7 24 20 20 Sam Darnold NYJ 4 25 Jimmy Garoppolo SF 4 26 29 29 Ryan Tannehill TEN 11 27 Andy Dalton CIN 9 28 Mason Rudolph PIT 7 29 24 24 Kyle Allen CAR 7 30 Mitchell Trubisky CHI 6 31 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA 5 32 36 36 Case Keenum WAS 10 33 32 32 Joe Flacco DEN 10 34 Marcus Mariota TEN 11 35 Josh Rosen MIA 5 36 Nick Foles JAC 10 37 Matt Moore KC 12 38 Dwayne Haskins WAS 10 39 31 31 Teddy Bridgewater NO 9 40 Eli Manning NYG 11

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts

It’s hard not to be impressed by what Brissett has done in the wake of Andrew Luck’s retirement, but after moving Brissett into the top 10 last week, I’m reconsidering and moving back to QB2 status. He’s thrown for less than 205 yards four times in seven games, and his value is overly dependent on touchdowns. I need to see more consistency from Brissett to consider him a legit fantasy QB1.

Kyle Allen/Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Yes, Ron Rivera announced that Allen will start once again in Week 9, but whatever slim chance there was that Newton would remain on the bench came to a halt during that bloodbath in San Francisco. I’m guessing that Newton will be back sooner than later. For now, that means flipping him and Allen, but Newton will jump higher once he officially returns.

Others of note

I originally thought we wouldn’t see Patrick Mahomes until Week 13. Now, I’d be surprised if he’s not back for Week 10, maybe sooner … Drew Brees returned from his thumb injury so he jumps to low-end QB1 territory and Teddy Bridgewater slides down … The loss of Kerryon Johnson is going to mean more throwing from Matthew Stafford, who is quietly playing really well this year … Take a quick look at the upcoming schedule for Kyler Murray. That’s imposing for someone who already has failed to throw for a TD in four of his last five games … Joe Flacco won’t play in Week 9 with a neck injury, and it sounds as though it could be something that keeps the veteran out for a while … I know the Jags paid Nick Foles a ton of money, but you can’t bench Gardner Minshew, can you?

RUNNING BACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR 7 2 Dalvin Cook MIN 12 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 8 4 Saquon Barkley NYG 11 5 7 Aaron Jones GB 11 6 Nick Chubb CLE 7 7 Alvin Kamara NO 9 8 Josh Jacobs OAK 6 9 Leonard Fournette JAC 10 10 8 Le’Veon Bell NYJ 4 11 James Conner PIT 7 12 Marlon Mack IND 6 13 Chris Carson SEA 11 14 11 11 David Johnson ARI 12 15 Mark Ingram II BAL 8 16 12 12 Todd Gurley II LAR 9 17 Derrick Henry TEN 11 18 Phillip Lindsay DEN 10 19 Sony Michel NE 10 20 Austin Ekeler LAC 12 21 Devonta Freeman ATL 9 22 Carlos Hyde HOU 10 23 36 36 Tevin Coleman SF 4 24 Melvin Gordon III LAC 12 25 Jordan Howard PHI 10 26 35 35 David Montgomery CHI 6 27 24 24 James White NE 10 28 Joe Mixon CIN 9 29 Latavius Murray NO 9 30 Jamaal Williams GB 11 31 40 40 Miles Sanders PHI 10 32 32 32 LeSean McCoy KC 12 33 29 29 Ronald Jones II TB 7 34 26 26 Matt Breida SF 4 35 Damien Williams KC 12 36 Royce Freeman DEN 10 37 Frank Gore BUF 6 38 Duke Johnson HOU 10 39 Devin Singletary BUF 6 40 32 32 Chase Edmonds ARI 12 41 Tarik Cohen CHI 6 42 Alexander Mattison MIN 12 43 33 33 Peyton Barber TB 7 44 Kareem Hunt CLE 7 45 52 52 Mark Walton MIA 5 46 Adrian Peterson WAS 10 47 Kenyan Drake ARI 12 48 Rashaad Penny SEA 11 49 56 56 Darrell Henderson LAR 9 50 Nyheim Hines IND 6 51 Chris Thompson WAS 10 52 74 74 Ty Johnson DET 5 53 NR NR Tra Carson DET 5 54 Justice Hill BAL 8 55 Tony Pollard DAL 8 56 Ito Smith ATL 9 57 Raheem Mostert SF 4 58 69 69 Giovani Bernard CIN 9 59 49 49 Malcolm Brown LAR 9 60 Ryquell Armstead JAC 10 61 Jaylen Samuels PIT 7 62 Kalen Ballage MIA 5 63 55 55 Darrel Williams KC 12 64 Jalen Richard OAK 6 65 65 65 Reggie Bonnafon CAR 7 66 Derrius Guice WAS 10 67 Justin Jackson LAC 12 68 58 58 Dion Lewis TEN 11 69 60 60 Wayne Gallman NYG 11 70 28 28 Kerryon Johnson DET 5

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

Arizona Cardinals

With Chase Edmonds (hamstring) joining David Johnson (ankle) on the sidelines, the Cardinals traded for Kenyan Drake on Monday. In the short term, Drake could step right in as the primary back. Long term, it’s less clear. Edmonds is expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury, even though the team hasn’t ruled him out for Thursday, and there’s no clear timeline with Johnson. For now I’m dropping Johnson a little, Edmonds a bit more and keeping Drake as an RB4.

Detroit Lions

Last Monday, Matt Patricia said Kerryon Johnson (knee) was “fine.” A few days later he was placed on IR, which means at most he’d return to play two games, and it seems unlikely the team would wait that long to bring someone back. Journeyman Tra Carson got the most carries in Week 8, and Ty Johnson saw action as well. For now, I’m classifying both as RB5s until I see more, though my expectation is that the Lions will simply throw a lot more or attempt to trade for someone.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco’s running game is superb. Ever since he returned, Tevin Coleman has been the focal point ahead of Matt Breida, who hurt his ankle Sunday, and I’ve decided to essentially swap the two and then bump up Coleman.

Others of note

Derrius Guice returned to practice and could be activated for Week 11. If you have room to stash him on your bench, do so … Tampa Bay’s running game just isn’t very good. I prefer Ronald Jones to Peyton Barber, but I’m dropping both of them … Aaron Jones is developing into an elite-level dual threat and earned a bump into my top five … David Montgomery carrying the ball 27 times is a step in the right direction, so I’m moving him back into the 20s. Now how about involving him in the passing game … It sounds like Miles Sanders‘ shoulder injury is minor. That’s good news as he looked great against the Bills … James Conner departed late with a shoulder problem of his own that has been called an AC joint injury. With no word on the severity of it, there’s no change to Conner’s standing.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Michael Thomas NO 9 2 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 10 3 Julio Jones ATL 9 4 Cooper Kupp LAR 9 5 4 Davante Adams GB 11 6 Chris Godwin TB 7 7 Amari Cooper DAL 8 8 9 Mike Evans TB 7 9 Tyreek Hill KC 12 10 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 7 11 14 14 Julian Edelman NE 10 12 Adam Thielen MIN 12 13 8 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE 7 14 Keenan Allen LAC 12 15 Kenny Golladay DET 5 16 Stefon Diggs MIN 12 17 T.Y. Hilton IND 6 18 Tyler Lockett SEA 11 19 Robert Woods LAR 9 20 26 26 Courtland Sutton DEN 10 21 Tyler Boyd CIN 9 22 D.J. Moore CAR 7 23 17 17 Brandin Cooks LAR 9 24 Calvin Ridley ATL 9 25 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC 10 26 23 23 Allen Robinson II CHI 6 27 Terry McLaurin WAS 10 28 31 31 Golden Tate NYG 11 29 John Brown BUF 6 30 Alshon Jeffery PHI 10 31 Mike Williams LAC 12 32 Michael Gallup DAL 8 33 41 41 Tyrell Williams OAK 6 34 DeVante Parker MIA 5 35 Marquise Brown BAL 8 36 29 29 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 12 37 DK Metcalf SEA 11 38 45 45 Christian Kirk ARI 12 39 Curtis Samuel CAR 7 40 Robby Anderson NYJ 4 41 37 37 Sterling Shepard NYG 11 42 Dede Westbrook JAC 10 43 A.J. Green CIN 9 44 Corey Davis TEN 11 45 40 40 Marvin Jones Jr. DET 5 46 Emmanuel Sanders SF 4 47 51 51 Jarvis Landry CLE 7 48 Kenny Stills HOU 10 49 Sammy Watkins KC 12 50 Demaryius Thomas NYJ 10 51 60 60 Phillip Dorsett II NE 10 52 M. Valdes-Scantling GB 11 53 63 63 Mohamed Sanu NE 10 54 Preston Williams MIA 5 55 A.J. Brown TEN 11 56 61 61 Diontae Johnson PIT 7 57 Will Fuller V HOU 10 58 Mecole Hardman KC 12 59 64 64 Danny Amendola DET 5 60 Deebo Samuel SF 4 61 DeSean Jackson PHI 10 62 Anthony Miller CHI 6 63 Jamison Crowder NYJ 4 64 73 73 Hunter Renfrow OAK 6 65 Willie Snead IV BAL 8 66 Cole Beasley BUF 6 67 NR NR Allen Lazard GB 11 68 75 75 Taylor Gabriel CHI 6 69 83 83 Chris Conley JAC 10 70 65 65 Keke Coutee HOU 10 71 67 67 Tre’Quan Smith NO 9 72 85 85 Alex Erickson CIN 9 73 Adam Humphries TEN 11 74 81 81 Nelson Agholor PHI 10 75 90 90 Auden Tate CIN 9 76 71 71 Antonio Callaway CLE 7 77 Randall Cobb DAL 8 78 NR NR Justin Gage ATL 9 79 92 92 Ted Ginn Jr. NO 9 80 NR NR Darius Slayton NYG 11 81 Jaron Brown SEA 11 82 70 70 Geronimo Allison GB 11 83 Paul Richardson Jr. WAS 10 84 74 74 Trey Quinn WAS 10 85 97 97 DaeSean Hamilton DEN 10 86 James Washington PIT 7 87 Zach Pascal IND 6 88 Zay Jones OAK 6 89 Donte Moncrief PIT 7 90 Andy Isabella ARI 12 91 Miles Boykin BAL 8 92 Devin Funchess IND 6 93 34 34 Josh Gordon NE 10 94 87 87 John Ross CIN 9 95 Antonio Brown FA —

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

In hindsight, I probably should’ve dropped Adams further initially, but it always seemed like he was just about to return. And now, it looks like he really is just about to return after being a game-time decision Sunday night. The development of players around him shouldn’t hurt Adams’ production, either. He’ll immediately step back in as Rodgers’ top target, and maybe teams won’t be able to commit as much attention to him going forward.

Tennessee Titans

In his second game as the starter, Ryan Tannehill threw most of his passes to tight ends and underneath receiver Adam Humphries, leaving Corey Davis and A.J. Brown to combine for 20 yards on four catches. I’m keeping all three Titans wideouts where they are as I wait for more clarity for what the passing game will look like under Tannehill.

Broncos/49ers trade

Following the Emmanuel Sanders trade, I’m moving Courtland Sutton up a bit and keeping Sanders as a WR4. Even though I think that Sanders is the top 49ers receiver to own, that offense is built around the running game.

Others of note

Brandin Cooks is having a difficult season. He’ll get two weeks to recover from his latest concussion, but there have to be some concerns going forward … Tyrell Williams returned to the field and scored yet another TD. As long as he’s healthy, Williams is a viable WR3 … It doesn’t sound like Dede Westbrook will miss much time, if any, but if he does Chris Conley has a little juice … If the Redskins can get competent QB play I’ll consider moving up Terry McLaurin again. Until then, though, I can’t put him higher than WR3 status … No running game means more looks for Danny Amendola, who has some real appeal in PPR leagues … Christian Kirk returned from injury and seemed to be Murray’s top target. If that keeps up it’ll be time to move him ahead of Larry Fitzgerald … Josh Gordon is on IR and expected to be released. If/when he signs with a new team I’ll adjust his value accordingly.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Travis Kelce KC 12 2 George Kittle SF 4 3 Darren Waller OAK 11 4 Austin Hooper ATL 5 5 2 Zach Ertz PHI 10 6 Hunter Henry LAC 12 7 Evan Engram NYG 7 8 Mark Andrews BAL 8 9 Jared Cook NO 9 10 Eric Ebron IND 6 11 10 10 Jimmy Graham GB 11 12 18 18 Dallas Goedert PHI 10 13 Vance McDonald PIT 6 14 23 23 Tyler Eifert CIN 12 15 12 12 Gerald Everett LAR 9 16 20 20 Jack Doyle IND 6 17 15 15 Greg Olsen CAR 6 18 T.J. Hockenson DET 9 19 Jason Witten DAL 8 20 14 14 Delanie Walker TEN 11 21 O.J. Howard TB 7 22 27 27 Noah Fant DEN 10 23 NR NR Darren Fells HOU 10 24 Chris Herndon NYJ 4 25 38 38 Jonnu Smith TEN 11 26 21 21 Mike Gesicki MIA 7 27 Kyle Rudolph MIN 12 28 30 30 Cameron Brate TB 7 29 Foster Moreau OAK 11 30 Jacob Hollister SEA 11 31 Trey Burton CHI 6 32 Hayden Hurst BAL 8 33 Nick Vannett PIT 6 34 Vernon Davis WAS 10 35 David Njoku CLE 7

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Philadelphia Eagles

Over the last three games, Zach Ertz has eight receptions, 112 yards and no touchdowns, while Dallas Goedert has 11 catches, 139 yards and two scores. There’s no doubt in my mind that Ertz is still the main man in Philly, but Goedert is becoming a bigger part of the offense and taking advantage of the coverage Ertz draws.

Tennessee Titans

With Delanie Walker bothered by an ankle injury the past two weeks, Jonnu Smith has 142 receiving yards and a TD. I’m sure the Titans would love to Smith emerge given Walker’s age.

Others of note

There was an official Tyler Eifert sighting in London as he caught six passes for 74 yards. While there’s obvious injury risk, things could get interesting if Eifert is traded … Greg Olsen seems to have zero chemistry with Kyle Allen … With limited talent outside, I could see Denver getting Noah Fant more involved … Darren Fells has five touchdowns this season, and minus Will Fuller there’s no clear-cut No. 2 option in the Texans’ passing game.

DEFENSE