Rest of season rankings: Week 9

Player Rankings

By October 29, 2019

(Jay Biggerstaff, USA TODAY Sports)

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Deshaun Watson
HOU
10
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
8
3
Russell Wilson
SEA
11
4
5
Aaron Rodgers
GB
11
5
Matt Ryan
ATL
9
6
Dak Prescott
DAL
8
7
Tom Brady
NE
10
8
14
Patrick Mahomes
KC
12
9
Jared Goff
LAR
9
10
23
Drew Brees
NO
9
11
Carson Wentz
PHI
10
12
9
Kyler Murray
ARI
12
13
16
M. Stafford
DET
5
14
Josh Allen
BUF
6
15
8
Jacoby Brissett
IND
6
16
12
Jameis Winston
TB
7
17
19
Gardner Minshew
JAC
10
18
Baker Mayfield
CLE
7
19
Kirk Cousins
MIN
12
20
Philip Rivers
LAC
12
21
Derek Carr
OAK
6
22
Daniel Jones
NYG
11
23
28
Cam Newton
CAR
7
24
20
Sam Darnold
NYJ
4
25
Jimmy Garoppolo
SF
4
26
29
Ryan Tannehill
TEN
11
27
Andy Dalton
CIN
9
28
Mason Rudolph
PIT
7
29
24
Kyle Allen
CAR
7
30
Mitchell Trubisky
CHI
6
31
Ryan Fitzpatrick
MIA
5
32
36
Case Keenum
WAS
10
33
32
Joe Flacco
DEN
10
34
Marcus Mariota
TEN
11
35
Josh Rosen
MIA
5
36
Nick Foles
JAC
10
37
Matt Moore
KC
12
38
Dwayne Haskins
WAS
10
39
31
Teddy Bridgewater
NO
9
40
Eli Manning
NYG
11

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts

It’s hard not to be impressed by what Brissett has done in the wake of Andrew Luck’s retirement, but after moving Brissett into the top 10 last week, I’m reconsidering and moving back to QB2 status. He’s thrown for less than 205 yards four times in seven games, and his value is overly dependent on touchdowns. I need to see more consistency from Brissett to consider him a legit fantasy QB1.

Kyle Allen/Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Yes, Ron Rivera announced that Allen will start once again in Week 9, but whatever slim chance there was that Newton would remain on the bench came to a halt during that bloodbath in San Francisco. I’m guessing that Newton will be back sooner than later. For now, that means flipping him and Allen, but Newton will jump higher once he officially returns.

Others of note

I originally thought we wouldn’t see Patrick Mahomes until Week 13. Now, I’d be surprised if he’s not back for Week 10, maybe sooner … Drew Brees returned from his thumb injury so he jumps to low-end QB1 territory and Teddy Bridgewater slides down … The loss of Kerryon Johnson is going to mean more throwing from Matthew Stafford, who is quietly playing really well this year … Take a quick look at the upcoming schedule for Kyler Murray. That’s imposing for someone who already has failed to throw for a TD in four of his last five games … Joe Flacco won’t play in Week 9 with a neck injury, and it sounds as though it could be something that keeps the veteran out for a while … I know the Jags paid Nick Foles a ton of money, but you can’t bench Gardner Minshew, can you?

RUNNING BACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
7
2
Dalvin Cook
MIN
12
3
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
8
4
Saquon Barkley
NYG
11
5
7
Aaron Jones
GB
11
6
Nick Chubb
CLE
7
7
Alvin Kamara
NO
9
8
Josh Jacobs
OAK
6
9
Leonard Fournette
JAC
10
10
8
Le’Veon Bell
NYJ
4
11
James Conner
PIT
7
12
Marlon Mack
IND
6
13
Chris Carson
SEA
11
14
11
David Johnson
ARI
12
15
Mark Ingram II
BAL
8
16
12
Todd Gurley II
LAR
9
17
Derrick Henry
TEN
11
18
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
10
19
Sony Michel
NE
10
20
Austin Ekeler
LAC
12
21
Devonta Freeman
ATL
9
22
Carlos Hyde
HOU
10
23
36
Tevin Coleman
SF
4
24
Melvin Gordon III
LAC
12
25
Jordan Howard
PHI
10
26
35
David Montgomery
CHI
6
27
24
James White
NE
10
28
Joe Mixon
CIN
9
29
Latavius Murray
NO
9
30
Jamaal Williams
GB
11
31
40
Miles Sanders
PHI
10
32
32
LeSean McCoy
KC
12
33
29
Ronald Jones II
TB
7
34
26
Matt Breida
SF
4
35
Damien Williams
KC
12
36
Royce Freeman
DEN
10
37
Frank Gore
BUF
6
38
Duke Johnson
HOU
10
39
Devin Singletary
BUF
6
40
32
Chase Edmonds
ARI
12
41
Tarik Cohen
CHI
6
42
Alexander Mattison
MIN
12
43
33
Peyton Barber
TB
7
44
Kareem Hunt
CLE
7
45
52
Mark Walton
MIA
5
46
Adrian Peterson
WAS
10
47
Kenyan Drake
ARI
12
48
Rashaad Penny
SEA
11
49
56
Darrell Henderson
LAR
9
50
Nyheim Hines
IND
6
51
Chris Thompson
WAS
10
52
74
Ty Johnson
DET
5
53
NR
Tra Carson
DET
5
54
Justice Hill
BAL
8
55
Tony Pollard
DAL
8
56
Ito Smith
ATL
9
57
Raheem Mostert
SF
4
58
69
Giovani Bernard
CIN
9
59
49
Malcolm Brown
LAR
9
60
Ryquell Armstead
JAC
10
61
Jaylen Samuels
PIT
7
62
Kalen Ballage
MIA
5
63
55
Darrel Williams
KC
12
64
Jalen Richard
OAK
6
65
65
Reggie Bonnafon
CAR
7
66
Derrius Guice
WAS
10
67
Justin Jackson
LAC
12
68
58
Dion Lewis
TEN
11
69
60
Wayne Gallman
NYG
11
70
28
Kerryon Johnson
DET
5

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

Arizona Cardinals

With Chase Edmonds (hamstring) joining David Johnson (ankle) on the sidelines, the Cardinals traded for Kenyan Drake on Monday. In the short term, Drake could step right in as the primary back. Long term, it’s less clear. Edmonds is expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury, even though the team hasn’t ruled him out for Thursday, and there’s no clear timeline with Johnson. For now I’m dropping Johnson a little, Edmonds a bit more and keeping Drake as an RB4.

Detroit Lions

Last Monday, Matt Patricia said Kerryon Johnson (knee) was “fine.” A few days later he was placed on IR, which means at most he’d return to play two games, and it seems unlikely the team would wait that long to bring someone back. Journeyman Tra Carson got the most carries in Week 8, and Ty Johnson saw action as well. For now, I’m classifying both as RB5s until I see more, though my expectation is that the Lions will simply throw a lot more or attempt to trade for someone.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco’s running game is superb. Ever since he returned, Tevin Coleman has been the focal point ahead of Matt Breida, who hurt his ankle Sunday, and I’ve decided to essentially swap the two and then bump up Coleman.

Others of note

Derrius Guice returned to practice and could be activated for Week 11. If you have room to stash him on your bench, do so … Tampa Bay’s running game just isn’t very good. I prefer Ronald Jones to Peyton Barber, but I’m dropping both of them … Aaron Jones is developing into an elite-level dual threat and earned a bump into my top five … David Montgomery carrying the ball 27 times is a step in the right direction, so I’m moving him back into the 20s. Now how about involving him in the passing game … It sounds like Miles Sanders‘ shoulder injury is minor. That’s good news as he looked great against the Bills … James Conner departed late with a shoulder problem of his own that has been called an AC joint injury. With no word on the severity of it, there’s no change to Conner’s standing.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Michael Thomas
NO
9
2
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
10
3
Julio Jones
ATL
9
4
Cooper Kupp
LAR
9
5
4
Davante Adams
GB
11
6
Chris Godwin
TB
7
7
Amari Cooper
DAL
8
8
9
Mike Evans
TB
7
9
Tyreek Hill
KC
12
10
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
7
11
14
Julian Edelman
NE
10
12
Adam Thielen
MIN
12
13
8
Odell Beckham Jr.
CLE
7
14
Keenan Allen
LAC
12
15
Kenny Golladay
DET
5
16
Stefon Diggs
MIN
12
17
T.Y. Hilton
IND
6
18
Tyler Lockett
SEA
11
19
Robert Woods
LAR
9
20
26
Courtland Sutton
DEN
10
21
Tyler Boyd
CIN
9
22
D.J. Moore
CAR
7
23
17
Brandin Cooks
LAR
9
24
Calvin Ridley
ATL
9
25
D.J. Chark Jr.
JAC
10
26
23
Allen Robinson II
CHI
6
27
Terry McLaurin
WAS
10
28
31
Golden Tate
NYG
11
29
John Brown
BUF
6
30
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
10
31
Mike Williams
LAC
12
32
Michael Gallup
DAL
8
33
41
Tyrell Williams
OAK
6
34
DeVante Parker
MIA
5
35
Marquise Brown
BAL
8
36
29
Larry Fitzgerald
ARI
12
37
DK Metcalf
SEA
11
38
45
Christian Kirk
ARI
12
39
Curtis Samuel
CAR
7
40
Robby Anderson
NYJ
4
41
37
Sterling Shepard
NYG
11
42
Dede Westbrook
JAC
10
43
A.J. Green
CIN
9
44
Corey Davis
TEN
11
45
40
Marvin Jones Jr.
DET
5
46
Emmanuel Sanders
SF
4
47
51
Jarvis Landry
CLE
7
48
Kenny Stills
HOU
10
49
Sammy Watkins
KC
12
50
Demaryius Thomas
NYJ
10
51
60
Phillip Dorsett II
NE
10
52
M. Valdes-Scantling
GB
11
53
63
Mohamed Sanu
NE
10
54
Preston Williams
MIA
5
55
A.J. Brown
TEN
11
56
61
Diontae Johnson
PIT
7
57
Will Fuller V
HOU
10
58
Mecole Hardman
KC
12
59
64
Danny Amendola
DET
5
60
Deebo Samuel
SF
4
61
DeSean Jackson
PHI
10
62
Anthony Miller
CHI
6
63
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
4
64
73
Hunter Renfrow
OAK
6
65
Willie Snead IV
BAL
8
66
Cole Beasley
BUF
6
67
NR
Allen Lazard
GB
11
68
75
Taylor Gabriel
CHI
6
69
83
Chris Conley
JAC
10
70
65
Keke Coutee
HOU
10
71
67
Tre’Quan Smith
NO
9
72
85
Alex Erickson
CIN
9
73
Adam Humphries
TEN
11
74
81
Nelson Agholor
PHI
10
75
90
Auden Tate
CIN
9
76
71
Antonio Callaway
CLE
7
77
Randall Cobb
DAL
8
78
NR
Justin Gage
ATL
9
79
92
Ted Ginn Jr.
NO
9
80
NR
Darius Slayton
NYG
11
81
Jaron Brown
SEA
11
82
70
Geronimo Allison
GB
11
83
Paul Richardson Jr.
WAS
10
84
74
Trey Quinn
WAS
10
85
97
DaeSean Hamilton
DEN
10
86
James Washington
PIT
7
87
Zach Pascal
IND
6
88
Zay Jones
OAK
6
89
Donte Moncrief
PIT
7
90
Andy Isabella
ARI
12
91
Miles Boykin
BAL
8
92
Devin Funchess
IND
6
93
34
Josh Gordon
NE
10
94
87
John Ross
CIN
9
95
Antonio Brown
FA

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

In hindsight, I probably should’ve dropped Adams further initially, but it always seemed like he was just about to return. And now, it looks like he really is just about to return after being a game-time decision Sunday night. The development of players around him shouldn’t hurt Adams’ production, either. He’ll immediately step back in as Rodgers’ top target, and maybe teams won’t be able to commit as much attention to him going forward.

Tennessee Titans

In his second game as the starter, Ryan Tannehill threw most of his passes to tight ends and underneath receiver Adam Humphries, leaving Corey Davis and A.J. Brown to combine for 20 yards on four catches. I’m keeping all three Titans wideouts where they are as I wait for more clarity for what the passing game will look like under Tannehill.

Broncos/49ers trade

Following the Emmanuel Sanders trade, I’m moving Courtland Sutton up a bit and keeping Sanders as a WR4. Even though I think that Sanders is the top 49ers receiver to own, that offense is built around the running game.

Others of note

Brandin Cooks is having a difficult season. He’ll get two weeks to recover from his latest concussion, but there have to be some concerns going forward … Tyrell Williams returned to the field and scored yet another TD. As long as he’s healthy, Williams is a viable WR3 … It doesn’t sound like Dede Westbrook will miss much time, if any, but if he does Chris Conley has a little juice … If the Redskins can get competent QB play I’ll consider moving up Terry McLaurin again. Until then, though, I can’t put him higher than WR3 status … No running game means more looks for Danny Amendola, who has some real appeal in PPR leagues … Christian Kirk returned from injury and seemed to be Murray’s top target. If that keeps up it’ll be time to move him ahead of Larry Fitzgerald … Josh Gordon is on IR and expected to be released. If/when he signs with a new team I’ll adjust his value accordingly.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Travis Kelce
KC
12
2
George Kittle
SF
4
3
Darren Waller
OAK
11
4
Austin Hooper
ATL
5
5
2
Zach Ertz
PHI
10
6
Hunter Henry
LAC
12
7
Evan Engram
NYG
7
8
Mark Andrews
BAL
8
9
Jared Cook
NO
9
10
Eric Ebron
IND
6
11
10
Jimmy Graham
GB
11
12
18
Dallas Goedert
PHI
10
13
Vance McDonald
PIT
6
14
23
Tyler Eifert
CIN
12
15
12
Gerald Everett
LAR
9
16
20
Jack Doyle
IND
6
17
15
Greg Olsen
CAR
6
18
T.J. Hockenson
DET
9
19
Jason Witten
DAL
8
20
14
Delanie Walker
TEN
11
21
O.J. Howard
TB
7
22
27
Noah Fant
DEN
10
23
NR
Darren Fells
HOU
10
24
Chris Herndon
NYJ
4
25
38
Jonnu Smith
TEN
11
26
21
Mike Gesicki
MIA
7
27
Kyle Rudolph
MIN
12
28
30
Cameron Brate
TB
7
29
Foster Moreau
OAK
11
30
Jacob Hollister
SEA
11
31
Trey Burton
CHI
6
32
Hayden Hurst
BAL
8
33
Nick Vannett
PIT
6
34
Vernon Davis
WAS
10
35
David Njoku
CLE
7

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Philadelphia Eagles

Over the last three games, Zach Ertz has eight receptions, 112 yards and no touchdowns, while Dallas Goedert has 11 catches, 139 yards and two scores. There’s no doubt in my mind that Ertz is still the main man in Philly, but Goedert is becoming a bigger part of the offense and taking advantage of the coverage Ertz draws.

Tennessee Titans

With Delanie Walker bothered by an ankle injury the past two weeks, Jonnu Smith has 142 receiving yards and a TD. I’m sure the Titans would love to Smith emerge given Walker’s age.

Others of note

There was an official Tyler Eifert sighting in London as he caught six passes for 74 yards. While there’s obvious injury risk, things could get interesting if Eifert is traded … Greg Olsen seems to have zero chemistry with Kyle Allen … With limited talent outside, I could see Denver getting Noah Fant more involved … Darren Fells has five touchdowns this season, and minus Will Fuller there’s no clear-cut No. 2 option in the Texans’ passing game.

DEFENSE

Rk
Mv
Team
Team
Bye
1
Patriots
NE
10
2
5
49ers
SF
4
3
Bills
BUF
9
4
Vikings
MIN
12
5
Bears
CHI
6
6
8
Saints
NO
9
7
Rams
LAR
9
8
Ravens
BAL
8
9
Panthers
CAR
6
10
Seahawks
SEA
11
11
Jaguars
JAC
10
12
Packers
GB
11
13
Steelers
PIT
6
14
12
Eagles
PHI
10
15
Chargers
LAC
12
16
Cowboys
DAL
8
17
Titans
TEN
11
18
9
Texans
HOU
10
19
Colts
IND
6
20
Lions
DET
9
21
Browns
CLE
7
22
Broncos
DEN
10
23
Chiefs
KC
12
24
Cardinals
ARI
5
25
Raiders
OAK
11
26
Buccaneers
TB
7
27
Giants
NYG
7
28
Bengals
CIN
12
29
Jets
NYJ
4
30
Redskins
WAS
10
31
Dolphins
MIA
7
32
Falcons
ATL
5

