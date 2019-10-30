Odds chart for daily play: Week 9

USA Today Sports

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM San Francisco Arizona -10 10 42.5 26.25 16.25
SUN 1:00 PM Houston Jacksonville -1.5 1.5 47 24.25 22.75
SUN 1:00 PM Chicago Philadelphia 5 -5 43 19 24
SUN 1:00 PM Indianapolis Pittsburgh 1 -1 43 21 22
SUN 1:00 PM NY Jets Miami -3 3 41 22 19
SUN 1:00 PM Minnesota Kansas City -2.5 2.5 off off off
SUN 1:00 PM Tennessee Carolina 4 -4 41 18.5 22.5
SUN 1:00 PM Washington Buffalo 9.5 -9.5 37 13.75 23.25
SUN 4:05 PM Tampa Bay Seattle 6 -6 51.5 22.75 28.75
SUN 4:05 PM Detroit Oakland 2 -2 50.5 24.25 26.25
SUN 4:25 PM Green Bay LA Chargers -3 3 47 25 22
SUN 4:25 PM Cleveland Denver -3 3 39 21 18
SUN 8:20 PM New England Baltimore -3.5 3.5 45 24.25 20.75
MON 8:15 PM Dallas NY Giants -7 7 48 27.5 20.5

