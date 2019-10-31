DFS PROS favorite plays: Week 9

Top-ranked DFS PRO Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite Daily Fantasy Football plays at various salary ranges for Week 8 of the NFL. Find out who Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.

QUARTERBACKS

RUSSELL WILSON- $7100 DRAFTKINGS, $8600 FANDUEL

Russell Wilson is coming off an underwhelming performance in Week 8 when the Seahawks decided to take their foot off the pedal early in the second half. I hope boxscore checkers see the numbers and it drives down ownership on Wilson. Wilson is still averaging 24.2 DraftKings points per game and is my top Quarterback of the slate. He has a dream matchup versus Tampa Bay who rank 31st against opposing Quarterbacks and allows 285 passing yards per game. Lock in Wilson in both cash games and tournaments.

JAMEIS WINSTON- $6100 DRAFTKINGS, $7500 FANDUEL

Jameis Winston is not the Quarterback I would start my franchise with or build around. He is too inconsistent and turns the ball over way too much. At the same time, Winston is averaging 21.6 DraftKings points per game this season. Now pair that with the fact that Seattle is ranked 27th versus the pass and giving up 273 yards per game through the air and we got ourselves a Quarterback with high upside. Winston is a tournament play for me that I’m willing to toss into some top-heavy GPP’s.

RUNNING BACKS

AARON JONES- $7000 DRAFTKINGS, $7700 FANDUEL

Aaron Jones has been targeted like a wide receiver as of late. He is coming off a 7 reception 159 receiving game on Sunday night versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones is also finding the end zone often, with 11 touchdowns on the season. He now gets to face the 23rd ranked rush defense and a Chargers team who is allowing 122 yards per game on the ground. Lock up Aaron Jones before his price catches up to his performance.

NICK CHUBB- $7300 DRAFTKINGS, $8100 FANDUEL

I’m looking to find you some savings so we can pay up at other spots on our offense. Chubb and the Cleveland offense have been struggling this season, but I think they bounce back in a nice matchup vs Denver who are ranked 18th versus opposing running backs. Chubb has averaged 21.5 fantasy points per game and should be able to exceed that in Week 9.

WIDE RECEIVERS

TYLER LOCKETT- $7500 DRAFTKINGS, $6600 FANDUEL

I gave you the reasons why I liked the Seattle offense this week and locking in this Seattle passing attack is where I’m starting. Stacking is key to taking down large field tournaments and the Wilson to Lockett combo is one I will be owning in Week 9. Lockett is averaging 17.1 DraftKings points per game and Tampa is allowing 285 yards per game through the air, which provides the upside I’m looking for.

MIKE EVANS- $7200 DRAFTKINGS, $6700 FANDUEL

Vegas has the Seattle versus Tampa Bay game totaled at 51 points currently and I would bet the over. This game has shootout potential written all over it and it will be the game I’m targeting the most. Evans has averaged for 21.2 DraftKings points per game and is coming off a 45.8 point performance in his last game. Evans has as much upside as any receiver on this slate and gets a dream matchup versus Seattle who is allowing 273 yards passing per game. He will be a popular play in Week 9 and you will see him in my lineups as well.

TIGHT ENDS

GREG OLSEN- $3500 DRAFTKINGS, $6800 FANDUEL

The tight end position is very light in week 9, so I’m going dumpster diving to find some value so we can spend up elsewhere. I don’t see any tight ends in smash spots so I’m looking to grab double digits from Olsen and pay up at my skill positions. Olsen is averaging 9.7 DraftKings points per game and is facing off against Tennessee who rank 15th against opposing pass games. Give me Olsen for a solid value play in Week 9.

NOAH FANT- $3000 DRAFTKINGS, $4600 FANDUEL

There is a trend here at Tight End and it’s called value shopping. Give me ten points from Fant at near-minimum salary and I’ll be happy with it. Fant is coming off an eight target game in Week 8 where he hauled in five receptions. With Emmanuel Sanders traded away the uptick in targets should continue and I’m willing to buy low on Fant. We are looking to catch lightning in a bottle with Fant, and hopefully, a touchdown while we are at it in Week 9.

DEFENSES

BILLS- $3800 DRAFTKINGS, $5000 FANDUEL

The Bills shockingly got dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week 8, but I don’t see this happening in Week 9 versus the Redskins. The Redskins are towards the bottom of all offensive categories and are dealing with injuries on offense so I love the Bills in a bounce-back spot. The defense should be amped up this week and I will look to take advantage of this matchup in both cash and tournament lineups.

JETS- $3500 DRAFTKINGS, $4600 FANDUEL

The Jets get a matchup against the Dolphins coming off of a short week where they blew a lead to the Steelers on Monday night. I don’t like the fact that the Jets were in the middle of some controversy going into the trade deadline but I do like the matchup versus the Dolphins. The Dolphins offense is in shambles. It will be a repeating theme every week as I will be targeted this offense for the rest of the season. The Jets should provide a nice floor for cash games and tournaments. If some magic happens who knows they may find a way to score a defensive touchdown.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than seven years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.