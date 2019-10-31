Office pool pick'em: Week 9

USA Today Sports

The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which team will cover the spread. Spreads and picks are not adjusted beyond the initial values from Wednesday of each week.

Straight Up DMD SG KP TJF HS CC CB HCG
49ers at Cardinals
Texans at Jaguars
Bears at Eagles
Colts at Steelers
Jets at Dolphins
Vikings at Chiefs
Titans at Panthers
Redskins at Bills
Buccaneers at Seahawks
Lions at Raiders
Packers at Chargers
Browns at Broncos
Patriots at Ravens
Cowboys at Giants
Last Week 13-2 11-4 13-2 13-2 13-2 12-3 12-3 13-2
2019 Season-To-Date 75-45-1 74-46-1 73-47-1 77-43-1 77-43-1 76-44-1 76-44-1 78-42-1
2018 Record 167-87-2 158-96-2 179-75-2 159-95-2 153-101-2 165-89-2 157-97-2 n/a
2017 Record 168-88 161-95 171-85 160-96 165-91 180-76 160-96 n/a
2016 Record 157-97-2 149-105-2 156-98-2 161-93-2 152-102-2 156-98-2 139-115-2 n/a
2015 Record 154-102 137-119 156-100 151-105 155-101 165-91 n/a n/a
2014 Record 166-89-1 158-97-1 164-91-1 173-82-1 163-92-1 177-78-1 n/a n/a
2013 Record 163-92-1 160-95-1 170-85-1 162-93-1 153-102-1 n/a n/a n/a
Against the Spread DMD SG KP TJF HS CC CB HCG
49ers (-9.5) at Cardinals
Texans (-1.5) at Jaguars
Bears at Eagles (-4.5)
Colts (-1.5) at Steelers
Jets (-2.5) at Dolphins
Vikings (-2.5) at Chiefs
Titans at Panthers (-3.5)
Redskins at Bills (-9.5)
Buccaneers at Seahawks (-5.5)
Lions at Raiders (-1.5)
Packers (-3.5) at Chargers
Browns (-3.5) at Broncos
Patriots (-3.5) at Ravens
Cowboys (-7.5) at Giants
Last Week 7-8 9-6 4-11 7-8 7-8 5-10 8-7 11-4
2019 Season-To-Date 50-71 66-55 61-60 56-65 70-51 54-67 65-56 69-52
2018 Record 132-124 131-125 145-111 131-125 133-123 132-124 130-126 n/a
2017 Record 129-127 136-120 135-121 122-134 132-124 136-120 131-125 n/a
2016 Record 110-146 125-131 127-129 128-128 124-132 132-124 127-129 n/a
2015 Record 125-131 121-135 126-130 128-128 123-133 141-115 n/a n/a
2014 Record 122-134 124-132 143-113 133-123 132-124 123-133 n/a n/a
2013 Record 115-136-5 119-132-5 117-134-5 123-128-5 117-134-5 n/a n/a n/a
