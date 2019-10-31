Office pool pick'em: Week 9

The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which team will cover the spread. Spreads and picks are not adjusted beyond the initial values from Wednesday of each week.
|Straight Up
|DMD
|SG
|KP
|TJF
|HS
|CC
|CB
|HCG
|49ers at Cardinals
|Texans at Jaguars
|Bears at Eagles
|Colts at Steelers
|Jets at Dolphins
|Vikings at Chiefs
|Titans at Panthers
|Redskins at Bills
|Buccaneers at Seahawks
|Lions at Raiders
|Packers at Chargers
|Browns at Broncos
|Patriots at Ravens
|Cowboys at Giants
|Last Week
|13-2
|11-4
|13-2
|13-2
|13-2
|12-3
|12-3
|13-2
|2019 Season-To-Date
|75-45-1
|74-46-1
|73-47-1
|77-43-1
|77-43-1
|76-44-1
|76-44-1
|78-42-1
|2018 Record
|167-87-2
|158-96-2
|179-75-2
|159-95-2
|153-101-2
|165-89-2
|157-97-2
|n/a
|2017 Record
|168-88
|161-95
|171-85
|160-96
|165-91
|180-76
|160-96
|n/a
|2016 Record
|157-97-2
|149-105-2
|156-98-2
|161-93-2
|152-102-2
|156-98-2
|139-115-2
|n/a
|2015 Record
|154-102
|137-119
|156-100
|151-105
|155-101
|165-91
|n/a
|n/a
|2014 Record
|166-89-1
|158-97-1
|164-91-1
|173-82-1
|163-92-1
|177-78-1
|n/a
|n/a
|2013 Record
|163-92-1
|160-95-1
|170-85-1
|162-93-1
|153-102-1
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Against the Spread
|DMD
|SG
|KP
|TJF
|HS
|CC
|CB
|HCG
|49ers (-9.5) at Cardinals
|Texans (-1.5) at Jaguars
|Bears at Eagles (-4.5)
|Colts (-1.5) at Steelers
|Jets (-2.5) at Dolphins
|Vikings (-2.5) at Chiefs
|Titans at Panthers (-3.5)
|Redskins at Bills (-9.5)
|Buccaneers at Seahawks (-5.5)
|Lions at Raiders (-1.5)
|Packers (-3.5) at Chargers
|Browns (-3.5) at Broncos
|Patriots (-3.5) at Ravens
|Cowboys (-7.5) at Giants
|Last Week
|7-8
|9-6
|4-11
|7-8
|7-8
|5-10
|8-7
|11-4
|2019 Season-To-Date
|50-71
|66-55
|61-60
|56-65
|70-51
|54-67
|65-56
|69-52
|2018 Record
|132-124
|131-125
|145-111
|131-125
|133-123
|132-124
|130-126
|n/a
|2017 Record
|129-127
|136-120
|135-121
|122-134
|132-124
|136-120
|131-125
|n/a
|2016 Record
|110-146
|125-131
|127-129
|128-128
|124-132
|132-124
|127-129
|n/a
|2015 Record
|125-131
|121-135
|126-130
|128-128
|123-133
|141-115
|n/a
|n/a
|2014 Record
|122-134
|124-132
|143-113
|133-123
|132-124
|123-133
|n/a
|n/a
|2013 Record
|115-136-5
|119-132-5
|117-134-5
|123-128-5
|117-134-5
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|DMD – David Dorey, SG – Steve Gallo, KP – Ken Pomponio, TF – T.J. Ford, HS – Harley Schultz, CC – Cletis Cutts, CB – Cory Bonini, HCG – HC Green