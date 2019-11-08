Friday walkthrough: Week 10

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: QB Jacoby Brissett (IND)

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB David Johnson (ankle) will return to action after practicing fully all week and not being included on the team’s final injury report. RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring) remains out this week.

ATLANTA FALCONS

QB Matt Ryan (ankle) put in a limited week of practice but he didn’t make the team’s final injury report and is expected to return to action. RB Ito Smith (neck) remains out.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

QB Lamar Jackson (illness) didn’t practice Thursday but hit the field in full Friday and is expected to suit up despite his questionable status. WR Marquise Brown (ankle, thigh) was rested in a limited practice Friday but is expected to play Sunday with his questionable tag.

BUFFALO BILLS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

QB Cam Newton (foot) was finally placed on IR, ending his season.

CHICAGO BEARS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR A.J. Green (ankle) suffered a setback this week and is now out indefinitely.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

TE Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) didn’t practice all week and is on the downside of his questionable tag and not likely to play Sunday.

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR Amari Cooper (knee, ankle) had a very limited week of practice but is expected to play through his questionable tag.

DENVER BRONCOS – Bye Week

TE Jeff Heuerman (knee) was inactive in Week 9 and his return to action is unclear at this time.

DETROIT LIONS

QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) was limited in practice all week and is expected to play through the pain and his questionable tag. He hasn’t missed a game since 2010.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

HOUSTON TEXANS – Bye Week

WR Will Fuller (hamstring) was ruled out last week and is expected to miss several more.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB Jacoby Brissett (knee) put in a limited week of practice and is a questionable game-time decision. WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) has been ruled out again and he’ll be joined by WR Parris Campbell (hand) this weekend.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – Bye Week

The Jaguars activated QB Nick Foles (clavicle) from injured reserve this week and is expected to be the starter in Week 11. WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder) made the trip to London last week but didn’t get on the field. He should return to action following this week’s bye.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) practiced fully all week, didn’t make the team’s final injury report and is expected to return to the playing field Sunday.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS – Played Thursday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) is still out following his second concussion of the season but may return next week.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Preston Williams (knee) is out and will miss the remainder of the season.



MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and has been ruled out.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – Bye Week

TE Matt LaCosse (knee) remains out with his return unclear.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

RB Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee) put in full practices on Thursday and Friday and didn’t make the team’s final injury report and is expected to return to the playing field. The same goes for WR Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) and TE Jared Cook (ankle) who both put in full weeks of practice.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) was placed back into concussion protocol after his symptoms reappeared. He’s out this week and is week-to-week going forward. TE Evan Engram (foot) has been diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain and is also out and considered week-to-week.

NEW YORK JETS

RB Le’Veon Bell (knee, ankle) only put in limited practices this week on Thursday and Friday but the team is optimistic he’ll play despite them tagging him as questionable. Typical veteran week for WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) with limited practice time and a questionable tag he’ll play through. TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) remains limited in practice and questionable, but he may hit the playing field this week for the first time.

OAKLAND RAIDERS – Played Thursday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – Bye Weeks

WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) was placed on IR this week following surgery, ending his season.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

RB Benny Snell (knee) remains out and he’s joined on the sidelines again this weekend by RB James Conner (shoulder). WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) re-aggravated his toe injury this week in practice and is questionable to play.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS – Monday Night

Both RB Matt Breida (ankle) and RB Raheem Mostert (knee) remain limited in practice but are expected to play as they did last week. Both TE George Kittle (knee, ankle) and TE Levine Toilolo (groin) have yet to practice this week, putting their playing status in question. PK Robbie Gould (quad) is expected to miss the Monday nighter.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Monday Night

WR Josh Gordon (ankle) has been limited in practice so far this week, as has TE Luke Wilson (ribs). TE Ed Dickson (knee) is eligible to return from IR and is likely to be activated.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) is expected to return to action after logging a week of full practices. He’s not on the team’s final injury report.

TENNESSEE TITANS

TE Delanie Walker (ankle) has been declared out again and will miss yet another game. WR Corey Davis (hip) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful to play.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS – Bye Week

QB Case Keenum (concussion) was sidelined last week and has been replaced as the starter. RB Chris Thompson (toe) and TE Vernon Davis (concussion) both sat out Week 9. RB Derrius Guice (knee) was activated from injured reserve this week and he’s expected to return after the bye.