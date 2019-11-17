Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 11

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Afternoon Games: RB Jordan Howard (PHI)

Sunday Night: RB David Montgomery (CHI)

Falcons at Panthers (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 46 degrees and partly cloudy

ATLANTA FALCONS

Inactives: RB Devonta Freeman, TE Austin Hooper, DE John Cominsky, OT Matt Gono, S Kemal Ishmael, WR Brandon Powell, and DT Deadrin Senat.

Lineup Notes: RB Devonta Freeman (foot) and TE Austin Hooper (knee) have been declared out this week.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Inactives: RB Mike Davis, DT Kyle Love, DE Christian Miller, OT Dennis Daley, CB Ross Cockrell, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, and WR Brandon Zylstra.

Lineup Notes: RB Mike Davis was claimed off waivers this week but will not suit up today.

Cowboys at Lions (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

DALLAS COWBOYS

Inactives: WR Cedrick Wilson, WR Devin Smith, S Jeff Heath, LG Connor Williams, DE Joe Jackson, LB Luke Gifford and DT Trysten Hill.

Lineup Notes: None

DETROIT LIONS

Inactives: QB Matthew Stafford, DL Da’Shawn Hand, T Rick Wagner, DE Romeo Okwara, T Dan Skipper, G Beau Benzschawel and CB Michael Jackson.

Lineup Notes: QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) has been declared out and will miss another game. RB Ty Johnson (concussion) progressed from DNP on Wednesday to full participant on Friday, so he’s active and trending towards playing with his questionable tag.

Jaguars at Colts (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Inactives: TE Seth DeValve, QB Josh Dobbs, WR C.J. Board, RB Tyler Ervin, CB Tae Hayes, OL Brandon Thomas, and DT Dontavius Russell.

Lineup Notes: The Jaguars activated QB Nick Foles (clavicle) from IR last week and he’s expected to be the starter today. WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder) returned to full practice this week and is active today.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Inactives: RB Jordan Wilkins, WR Parris Campbell, OL Le’Raven Clark, CB Pierre Desir, WR T.Y. Hilton, QB Chad Kelly, and CB Quincy Wilson

Lineup Notes: QB Jacoby Brissett (knee) put in a full week of practice and is active and will return to action. WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) has been ruled out again, as has WR Parris Campbell (hand).

Bills at Dolphins (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees and clear

BUFFALO BILLS

Inactives: RB T.J. Yeldon, OT Ryan Bates, OG Ike Boettger, S Dean Marlowe, TE Tommy Sweeney, DT Vincent Taylor and WR Duke Williams.

Lineup Notes: None

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Inactives: S Reshad Jones, OG Shaq Calhoun, DE Taco Charlton, CB Xavier Crawford, LB Raekwon McMillan, OT Isaiah Prince, C/OG Chris Reed and CB Ken Webster.

Lineup Notes: None



Texans at Ravens (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees and overcast

HOUSTON TEXANS

Inactives: WR Will Fuller, CB Vernon Hargreaves, WR Steven Mitchell, CB Bradley Roby, ILB Tyrell Adams, OT Chris Clark and DE Joel Heath.

Lineup Notes: WR Will Fuller (hamstring) put in some limited work this week in practice and was downgraded to out on Saturday. He will not return to action today as hoped.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Inactives: QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, WR Jaleel Scott, OL Ben Powers, DT Michael Pierce, DL Zach Sieler and CB Iman Marshall.

Lineup Notes: WR Marquise Brown (ankle) remains questionable this week after a very limited week of practice. He’s active and expected to try and play in today’s matchup.

Broncos at Vikings (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

DENVER BRONCOS

Inactives: TE Jeff Heuerman, WR DaeSean Hamilton, RT Ja’Wuan James, DE DeMarcus Walker, CB Cyrus Jones, WR Juwaan Winfree, OT Calvin Anderson and DL Jonathan Harris.

Lineup Notes: WR DaeSean Hamilton (knee) “tweaked” his knee in practice on Thursday and is inactive. WR Tim Patrick was activated off IR this week and may see some snaps today. TE Jeff Heuerman (knee) will not return to the playing field as he’s inactive again.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Inactives: WR Adam Thielen, DT Linval Joseph, OG Josh Kline, S Anthony Harris, OG Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh and DT Hercules Mata’afa.

Lineup Notes: WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and remains out. WR Josh Doctson (hamstring) was activated off IR this week but he’s not expected to get many snaps today.

Jets at Redskins (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees and overcast

NEW YORK JETS

Inactives: LB C.J. Mosley, CB Nate Hairston, DE Jordan Willis, LB Paul Worrilow, CB Darryl Roberts, DB Matthias Farley and OL Leo Koloamatangi.

Lineup Notes: RB Le’Veon Bell (illness, ribs, knee) only put in limited practices this week on Thursday and Friday but the team is optimistic he’ll play despite being tagged as questionable. Typical veteran week for WR Demaryius Thomas (knee, hamstring) picked up a knee injury this week, had his usual limited practice time and is his typical questionable on the injury report that he’ll play through. Both Bell and Thomas are active today. TE Chris Herndon (ribs) was placed on IR, ending his season.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Inactives: QB Colt McCoy, TE Vernon Davis, WR Paul Richardson, OL Ross Pierschbacher, S Deshazor Everett, RB Chris Thompson and DT Tim Settle.

Lineup Notes: RB Chris Thompson (toe), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring) and TE Vernon Davis (concussion) all remain out following the team’s bye week. RB Derrius Guice returns to action today but likely in a limited role.

Saints at Buccaneers (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees and clear

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Inactives: CB Marshon Lattimore, TE Dan Arnold, WR Austin Carr, DE Carl Granderson, OL Ethan Greenidge, KR Deonte Harris, and OG Andrus Peat.

Lineup Notes: The Saints designated WR Keith Kirkwood (hamstring) for return from IR and he is active today.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Inactives: OLB Anthony Nelson, CB M.J. Stewart, OG Aaron Stinnie, CB Mazzi Wilkins, OT Jerald Hawkins, TE Jordan Leggett, and OLB Carl Nassib.

Lineup Notes: None

Cardinals at 49ers (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees and clear

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Inactives: WR Damiere Byrd, CB Tramaine Brock, RB Zach Zenner, RB Chase Edmonds, OL Lamont Gaillard, OL Joshua Miles, and DL Jonathan Bullard.

Lineup Notes: RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring) remains out this week. According to reports this morning RB Kenyan Drake will start over RB David Johnson today.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Inactives: RB Matt Breida, TE George Kittle, PK Robbie Gould, QB C.J. Beathard, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LT Joe Staley, and DL D.J. Jones.

Lineup Notes: RB Matt Breida (ankle) didn’t practice this week and is inactive. Fellow RB Raheem Mostert (knee) remains limited in practice but is expected to play through his questionable tag like last week. WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) sat out practice all week so he’s on the downside of his questionable tag. TE George Kittle (knee, ankle) remains out. TE Levine Toilolo (groin) returned to full practices this week and did not make the team’s final injury report. PK Robbie Gould (quad) is out again this week. Look for PK Chase McLaughlin to fill in again.

Bengals at Raiders (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees and clear

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Inactives: WR A.J. Green, QB Jake Dolegala, CB Torry McTyer, OG Alex Remond, OT Cordy Glenn, TE Drew Sample, and DE Anthony Zettel.

Lineup Notes: WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out indefinitely.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Inactives: DB Lamarcus Joyner, OT David Sharpe, QB DeShone Kizer, WR/RS Dwayne Harris, WR Keelan Doss, C Erik Magnuson, and DT Terrell McClain.

Lineup Notes: None

Patriots at Eagles (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 41 degrees and overcast



NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Inactives: S Patrick Chung, DT Byron Cowart, OT Korey Cunningham, RB Damien Harris, TE Ryan Izzo, QB Cody Kessler and WR Gunner Olszewski.

Lineup Notes: WR N’Keal Harry (ankle) is expected to make his debut today. TE Matt LaCosse (knee) made it to questionable this week after limited practices and is active today.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Inactives: RB Jordan Howard, LB Nigel Bradham, DE Daeshon Hall, OG Nate Herbig, WR Alshon Jeffery, DE Shareef Miller and QB Nate Sudfeld.

Lineup Notes: RB Darren Sproles (quad) was placed on IR this week, ending his season. RB Jordan Howard (stinger) had a no-contact week of limited practice and is inactive today. The Eagles signed RB Jay Ajayi late this week and he may see some limited action. WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle) will not make it onto the playing field following the team’s off week. He’s out.

Bears at Rams (8:20pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees and clear

CHICAGO BEARS

Inactives: CB Duke Shelley, LB Isaiah Irving, LB Danny Trevathan, OL Alex Bars, DL Abdullah Anderson, TE Adam Shaheen, and WR Riley Ridley.

Lineup Notes: RB David Montgomery (ankle) put in a limited practice on Thursday but went full the rest of the week. He’s active and expected to play through his questionable tag tonight. TE Trey Burton (calf) and TE Adam Shaheen (foot) are both out for Sunday.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Inactives: WR Brandin Cooks, WR Robert Woods, OT Rob Havenstein, OL Jamil Demby, DT Greg Gaines, DB Darious Williams, and S Jake Gervase.

Lineup Notes: WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) has been ruled out and his return following his second concussion of the season is unclear. TE Gerald Everett (wrist) was limited all week in practice but is active and expected to play despite his questionable status.

Chiefs at Chargers (Monday Night in Mexico City)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees and mostly cloudy

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Lineup Notes: RB Damien Williams (personal) did travel with the team and is expected to play.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Lineup Notes: None