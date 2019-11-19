USA Today Sports

Rest of season rankings: Week 12

Player Rankings

By November 19, 2019

By:

(Brace Hemmelgarn, USA TODAY Sports)

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Patrick Mahomes
KC
12
2
3
Lamar Jackson
BAL
8
3
Russell Wilson
SEA
11
4
Deshaun Watson
HOU
10
5
6
Dak Prescott
DAL
8
6
Aaron Rodgers
GB
11
7
8
Kyler Murray
ARI
12
8
Matt Ryan
ATL
9
9
Drew Brees
NO
9
10
17
Kirk Cousins
MIN
12
11
9
Tom Brady
NE
10
12
Jameis Winston
TB
7
13
Carson Wentz
PHI
10
14
Josh Allen
BUF
6
15
Derek Carr
OAK
6
16
Jacoby Brissett
IND
6
17
15
Jared Goff
LAR
9
18
Baker Mayfield
CLE
7
19
22
Ryan Fitzpatrick
MIA
5
20
Daniel Jones
NYG
11
21
13
M. Stafford
DET
5
22
Philip Rivers
LAC
12
23
Jimmy Garoppolo
SF
4
24
27
Sam Darnold
NYJ
4
25
Ryan Tannehill
TEN
11
26
23
Kyle Allen
CAR
7
27
Nick Foles
JAC
10
28
36
Jeff Driskel
DET
5
29
Mason Rudolph
PIT
7
30
Mitchell Trubisky
CHI
6
31
Brandon Allen
DEN
10
32
Dwayne Haskins
WAS
10
33
Ryan Finley
CIN
9
34
NR
Chase Daniel
CHI
6
35
Gardner Minshew
JAC
10
36
Marcus Mariota
TEN
11
37
Josh Rosen
MIA
5
38
Case Keenum
WAS
10
39
Andy Dalton
CIN
9
40
Drew Lock
DEN
10

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Stafford (back) missed his second straight game amid reports he was told it’s a six-week injury. While he could push to return earlier — that time frame would put him back in Week 16 — you have to wonder if he’ll be eventually be shut down. At 3-6-1, Detroit is done with the meaningful part of its schedule, and reinserting Stafford to play out the string seems a dubious approach. Even still, I’m not closing the door on Stafford, moving him down into the 20s and bumping up Jeff Driskel, who has played fairly well.

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

I’m not sure what we saw Sunday night: was it a head coach completely losing confidence in his QB or a head coach recognizing a depleted selection of weapons, an opponent that couldn’t score and one that gave his QB fits a year ago? A Week 12 matchup with Baltimore should offer more clarity.

Others of note

It feels like sacrilege, but Kirk Cousins is playing markedly better than higher-profile arms like Carson Wentz, Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield. As such, I’ve moved him into my top 10 (insert obligatory YOU LIKE THAT reference here) … Four more picks from Jameis Winston this week, giving him 18 for the year. If they had anyone else to plug in I’d be worried. They don’t, though, so he stays put … I like what Josh Allen is doing, but I hate his closing schedule … Miami really doesn’t care if they win or lose, and I get the feeling Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to throw the ball over the place … In two games against the Cardinals, Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 741 yards, 8 TDs and 2 INTs; in his other eight games, 1,737 yards, 10 TDs and 8 INTs … Mitchell Trubisky (hip) was pulled late in Week 11 with an apparent hip pointer, though skepticism is running rampant about the severity/validity of the injury. We’ll see if this serves as an excuse to start Chase Daniel, who re-enters the rankings.

RUNNING BACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
7
2
Dalvin Cook
MIN
12
3
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
8
4
Aaron Jones
GB
11
5
Alvin Kamara
NO
9
6
Saquon Barkley
NYG
11
7
Josh Jacobs
OAK
6
8
Nick Chubb
CLE
7
9
12
Chris Carson
SEA
11
10
Leonard Fournette
JAC
10
11
16
Todd Gurley II
LAR
9
12
Le’Veon Bell
NYJ
4
13
Derrick Henry
TEN
11
14
Melvin Gordon III
LAC
12
15
Mark Ingram II
BAL
8
16
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
10
17
11
James Conner
PIT
7
18
Carlos Hyde
HOU
10
19
Jordan Howard
PHI
10
20
23
Joe Mixon
CIN
9
21
Austin Ekeler
LAC
12
22
James White
NE
10
23
Tevin Coleman
SF
4
24
37
Kenyan Drake
ARI
12
25
Damien Williams
KC
12
26
Sony Michel
NE
10
27
32
Devin Singletary
BUF
6
28
Devonta Freeman
ATL
9
29
24
David Montgomery
CHI
6
30
Miles Sanders
PHI
10
31
29
Ronald Jones II
TB
7
32
27
David Johnson
ARI
12
33
Latavius Murray
NO
9
34
Matt Breida
SF
4
35
Kareem Hunt
CLE
7
36
Jamaal Williams
GB
11
37
Duke Johnson
HOU
10
38
47
Jaylen Samuels
PIT
7
39
Chase Edmonds
ARI
12
40
39
Royce Freeman
DEN
10
41
Kalen Ballage
MIA
5
42
NR
Jordan Wilkins
IND
6
43
56
Derrius Guice
WAS
10
44
Tarik Cohen
CHI
6
45
Frank Gore
BUF
6
46
NR
Bo Scarbrough
DET
5
47
47
Adrian Peterson
WAS
10
48
Peyton Barber
TB
7
49
44
Alexander Mattison
MIN
12
50
52
Nyheim Hines
IND
6
51
Rashaad Penny
SEA
11
52
LeSean McCoy
KC
12
53
Brian Hill
ATL
9
54
Justice Hill
BAL
8
55
Tony Pollard
DAL
8
56
Darrell Henderson
LAR
9
57
Raheem Mostert
SF
4
58
Giovani Bernard
CIN
9
59
Malcolm Brown
LAR
9
60
48
J.D. McKissic
DET
5
61
13
Marlon Mack
IND
6
62
Mark Walton*
MIA
5
63
Ryquell Armstead
JAC
10
64
Darrel Williams
KC
12
65
Jalen Richard
OAK
6
66
Chris Thompson
WAS
10
67
Reggie Bonnafon
CAR
7
68
Justin Jackson
LAC
12
69
Dion Lewis
TEN
11
70
Kerryon Johnson
DET
5

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

*Walton was released Tuesday and will be removed from the rankings after another alleged legal incident has his future in doubt.

Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

Mack suffered a fractured hand Sunday and underwent surgery on it the following day. He won’t play Thursday and is out indefinitely following the procedure. Jordan Wilkins (ankle), who was inactive in Week 11 due to injury, should return this week. He’s set to share carries with Jonathan Williams, who had 147 yards in relief of Mack. Despite that, I’m adding Wilkins to the rankings for now as he was the backup prior to going down. Nyheim Hines’ value shouldn’t change much as his role is defined and doesn’t lend itself to increased touches.

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

With Chase Edmonds (hamstring) still out, Drake got 22 touches in Week 11 to zero for David Johnson, who was active but did not play. Is Johnson still injured? Has he fallen out of favor? We’ll know a lot more in Week 13 when the Cardinals return from their bye, presumably with all three backs healthy, but for now I’m moving Drake up and dropping Johnson.

Derrius Guice, Washington Redskins

Guice returned from injury to post 69 yards and a touchdown against the Jets on Sunday. I don’t think the team will overwork Guice down the stretch, but I’d expect him to carry more value than Adrian Peterson as it makes no sense to favor the veteran over the second-year back that’s barely been seen due to injury. Washington needs to at least get some idea of what they have.

Others of note

Did Sean McVay finally punt on the notion of limiting Todd Gurley’s touches!? Sure, the move is roughly six weeks late, but I’m moving Gurley to borderline top-10 status … James Conner (shoulder) aggravated his shoulder injury Thursday night, and it’s unclear how much time he’ll miss. Jaylen Samuels should be the biggest beneficiary … Fifty-five drop backs, six runs. That was Bruce Arians’ game plan in Week 11. I believe Ronald Jones has RB2 talent, but he’s not being given a chance … The Lions clearly don’t think Ty Johnson is ready to play meaningful NFL snaps. For the second time in a month, they brought someone from the practice squad and inserted them as their top back. Bo Scarbrough is now the top RB to own in Motown; J.D. McKissic drops a bit in the rankings and Johnson falls out … Damien Williams (ribs) hurt his ribs Monday night. In his absence, both Darrel Williams and LeSean McCoy scored. With no details about the severity, I won’t be adjusting the Chiefs backs.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Michael Thomas
NO
9
2
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
10
3
Julio Jones
ATL
9
4
Mike Evans
TB
7
5
Tyreek Hill
KC
12
6
Davante Adams
GB
11
7
Chris Godwin
TB
7
8
7
Amari Cooper
DAL
8
9
Julian Edelman
NE
10
10
8
Cooper Kupp
LAR
9
11
Kenny Golladay
DET
5
12
Stefon Diggs
MIN
12
13
Tyler Lockett
SEA
11
14
Odell Beckham Jr.
CLE
7
15
13
Adam Thielen
MIN
12
16
18
D.J. Moore
CAR
7
17
Keenan Allen
LAC
12
18
Courtland Sutton
DEN
10
19
26
John Brown
BUF
6
20
17
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
7
21
25
DJ Chark Jr.
JAC
10
22
Golden Tate
NYG
11
23
Calvin Ridley
ATL
9
24
Christian Kirk
ARI
12
25
19
Robert Woods
LAR
9
26
Marvin Jones Jr.
DET
5
27
Michael Gallup
DAL
8
28
32
T.Y. Hilton
IND
6
29
DeVante Parker
MIA
5
30
36
Jarvis Landry
CLE
7
31
Brandin Cooks
LAR
9
32
21
Tyler Boyd
CIN
9
33
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
10
34
Terry McLaurin
WAS
10
35
Allen Robinson II
CHI
6
36
Mike Williams
LAC
12
37
42
Tyrell Williams
OAK
6
38
Sammy Watkins
KC
12
39
35
Emmanuel Sanders
SF
4
40
DK Metcalf
SEA
11
41
46
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
4
42
Larry Fitzgerald
ARI
12
43
Curtis Samuel
CAR
7
44
Mohamed Sanu
NE
10
45
40
Marquise Brown
BAL
8
46
Hunter Renfrow
OAK
6
47
58
Deebo Samuel
SF
4
48
Josh Gordon
SEA
11
49
60
Randall Cobb
DAL
8
50
Cole Beasley
BUF
6
51
57
Will Fuller V
HOU
10
52
64
Nelson Agholor
PHI
10
53
45
Dede Westbrook
JAC
10
54
Corey Davis
TEN
11
55
47
Zach Pascal
IND
6
56
Darius Slayton
NYG
11
57
Allen Lazard
GB
11
58
66
Taylor Gabriel
CHI
6
59
A.J. Brown
TEN
11
60
76
Chris Conley
JAC
10
61
Demaryius Thomas
NYJ
10
62
63
A.J. Green
CIN
9
63
Mecole Hardman
KC
12
64
65
James Washington
PIT
7
65
Danny Amendola
DET
5
66
67
Phillip Dorsett II
NE
10
67
52
Kenny Stills
HOU
10
68
Robby Anderson
NYJ
4
69
80
Allen Hurns
MIA
5
70
NR
Tim Patrick
DEN
10
71
Auden Tate
CIN
9
72
Sterling Shepard
NYG
11
73
75
Anthony Miller
CHI
6
74
Adam Humphries
TEN
11
75
Andy Isabella
ARI
12
76
Willie Snead IV
BAL
8
77
69
Diontae Johnson
PIT
7
78
M. Valdes-Scantling
GB
11
79
Paul Richardson Jr.
WAS
10
80
84
N’Keal Harry
NE
10
81
Keke Coutee
HOU
10
82
Tre’Quan Smith
NO
9
83
NR
Pharoh Cooper
ARI
12
84
Chester Rogers
IND
6
85
Russell Gage
ATL
9
86
Ted Ginn Jr.
NO
9
87
Geronimo Allison
GB
11
88
Trey Quinn
WAS
10
89
Zay Jones
OAK
6
90
DeSean Jackson
PHI
10
91
86
Alex Erickson
CIN
9
92
Miles Boykin
BAL
8
93
Devin Funchess
IND
6
94
John Ross
CIN
9
95
Antonio Brown
FA

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

Smith-Schuster (head, knee) sustained a concussion last Thursday, and now there’s word that his knee was injured as well, calling his Week 12 status into question. His numbers had already been mostly poor in recent weeks, and this is enough to push him to low-end WR2 status going forward. Even that might be generous. Diontae Johnson (head) suffered a concussion of his own in Week 11. Those injuries make James Washington a potentially interesting option.

Cincinnati Bengals

There’s a lot going on in Cincy right now. Tyler Boyd is unhappy with his lack of involvement. A.J. Green (ankle) felt “good” after a pregame workout in Oakland. Auden Tate (neck) was carted off the field with a cervical strain. John Ross (shoulder) is back at practice and could return from IR. It’s a mess. The one thing they have in common is Ryan Finley, who has played like the team plucked him out of the stands in two starts. Minus a competent triggerman it’s hard to trust anyone in the Bengals passing game.

Minnesota Vikings

Adam Thielen (hamstring) is set to return in Week 13 against the Seahawks. I’ve always viewed him as the superior fantasy option in Minnesota, but Stefon Diggs has played extremely well in his absence. I’m more comfortable viewing Thielen as a WR2 for now.

Others of note

T.Y. Hilton (calf) could return as early as this Thursday, and it’s clear the passing game desperately needs him — Zach Pascal has crashed back to Earth after a couple of nice games … Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) gutted through Week 11 and is still the top WR in San Francisco, but Deebo Samuel needs to be owned in all leagues … Marquise Brown has topped 50 yards receiving once in his last six games. I like his talent, but that passing game flows through the tight ends and backs … Randall Cobb just posted back-to-back games of 100-plus yards for the first time since 2014! Dallas seems to be leaning into more Dak, less Zeke, and Cobb is suddenly a viable fantasy option again … Will Fuller (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Thursday night so he’s getting very close to returning, and once he does he should be owned in all formats … Tyreek Hill (hamstring) limped off the field in Mexico City with a hamstring injury and didn’t return. There’s not enough info to warrant any changes right now ahead of KC’s Week 12 bye, but if Hill misses time it’d bump up Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Travis Kelce
KC
12
2
4
Zach Ertz
PHI
10
3
Hunter Henry
LAC
12
4
2
George Kittle
SF
4
5
Darren Waller
OAK
11
6
Evan Engram
NYG
7
7
Jared Cook
NO
9
8
Mark Andrews
BAL
8
9
11
Jacob Hollister
SEA
11
10
Austin Hooper
ATL
5
11
19
Noah Fant
DEN
10
12
Eric Ebron
IND
6
13
Greg Olsen
CAR
6
14
10
Dallas Goedert
PHI
10
15
Jimmy Graham
GB
11
16
NR
Ryan Griffin
NYJ
4
17
Tyler Eifert
CIN
12
18
Vance McDonald
PIT
6
19
29
Kyle Rudolph
MIN
12
20
Gerald Everett
LAR
9
21
17
Mike Gesicki
MIA
7
22
Jack Doyle
IND
6
23
18
O.J. Howard
TB
7
24
30
Cameron Brate
TB
7
25
T.J. Hockenson
DET
9
26
Delanie Walker
TEN
11
27
Jason Witten
DAL
8
28
Darren Fells
HOU
10
29
Irv Smith
MIN
12
30
Jonnu Smith
TEN
11
31
Foster Moreau
OAK
11
32
NR
Jeremy Sprinkle
WAS
10
33
Trey Burton
CHI
6
34
Hayden Hurst
BAL
8
35
David Njoku
CLE
7

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Others of note

George Kittle (knee) missed his second straight game with a knee injury, and it’s unclear how close he is to returning so he drops a couple spots. If you need a fill-in until he returns consider Ross Dwelley … Dan Quinn disputed reports that Austin Hooper (knee) would miss a month with a knee injury, so we’re taking the coach’s word for it for now and keeping Hooper in the top 10 … Noah Fant has seen 17 targets since Brandon Allen took over, catching seven for 175 yards and TD … In Sunday’s pass fest, Cameron Brate was targeted 14 times to O.J. Howard’s one. I have no idea what’s going on in Tampa … With Chris Herndon (ribs) done for the year, Ryan Griffin should garner some attention. Over the last month, he’s caught 16 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

DEFENSE

Rk
Mv
Team
Team
Bye
1
Patriots
NE
10
2
49ers
SF
4
3
Steelers
PIT
6
4
9
Ravens
BAL
8
5
Bills
BUF
9
6
8
Rams
LAR
9
7
Bears
CHI
6
8
Saints
NO
9
9
Vikings
MIN
12
10
Seahawks
SEA
11
11
Colts
IND
6
12
Chargers
LAC
12
13
17
Titans
TEN
11
14
Jaguars
JAC
10
15
Eagles
PHI
10
16
30
Falcons
ATL
5
17
Cowboys
DAL
8
18
Texans
HOU
10
19
Packers
GB
11
20
20
Panthers
CAR
6
21
Browns
CLE
7
22
Broncos
DEN
10
23
Chiefs
KC
12
24
Cardinals
ARI
5
25
Raiders
OAK
11
26
23
Lions
DET
9
27
Giants
NYG
7
28
Jets
NYJ
4
29
27
Buccaneers
TB
7
30
Dolphins
MIA
7
31
Redskins
WAS
10
32
Bengals
CIN
12

 

