Rest of season rankings: Week 12

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Patrick Mahomes KC 12 2 3 Lamar Jackson BAL 8 3 Russell Wilson SEA 11 4 Deshaun Watson HOU 10 5 6 Dak Prescott DAL 8 6 Aaron Rodgers GB 11 7 8 Kyler Murray ARI 12 8 Matt Ryan ATL 9 9 Drew Brees NO 9 10 17 17 Kirk Cousins MIN 12 11 9 Tom Brady NE 10 12 Jameis Winston TB 7 13 Carson Wentz PHI 10 14 Josh Allen BUF 6 15 Derek Carr OAK 6 16 Jacoby Brissett IND 6 17 15 15 Jared Goff LAR 9 18 Baker Mayfield CLE 7 19 22 22 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA 5 20 Daniel Jones NYG 11 21 13 13 M. Stafford DET 5 22 Philip Rivers LAC 12 23 Jimmy Garoppolo SF 4 24 27 27 Sam Darnold NYJ 4 25 Ryan Tannehill TEN 11 26 23 23 Kyle Allen CAR 7 27 Nick Foles JAC 10 28 36 36 Jeff Driskel DET 5 29 Mason Rudolph PIT 7 30 Mitchell Trubisky CHI 6 31 Brandon Allen DEN 10 32 Dwayne Haskins WAS 10 33 Ryan Finley CIN 9 34 NR NR Chase Daniel CHI 6 35 Gardner Minshew JAC 10 36 Marcus Mariota TEN 11 37 Josh Rosen MIA 5 38 Case Keenum WAS 10 39 Andy Dalton CIN 9 40 Drew Lock DEN 10

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Stafford (back) missed his second straight game amid reports he was told it’s a six-week injury. While he could push to return earlier — that time frame would put him back in Week 16 — you have to wonder if he’ll be eventually be shut down. At 3-6-1, Detroit is done with the meaningful part of its schedule, and reinserting Stafford to play out the string seems a dubious approach. Even still, I’m not closing the door on Stafford, moving him down into the 20s and bumping up Jeff Driskel, who has played fairly well.

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

I’m not sure what we saw Sunday night: was it a head coach completely losing confidence in his QB or a head coach recognizing a depleted selection of weapons, an opponent that couldn’t score and one that gave his QB fits a year ago? A Week 12 matchup with Baltimore should offer more clarity.

Others of note

It feels like sacrilege, but Kirk Cousins is playing markedly better than higher-profile arms like Carson Wentz, Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield. As such, I’ve moved him into my top 10 (insert obligatory YOU LIKE THAT reference here) … Four more picks from Jameis Winston this week, giving him 18 for the year. If they had anyone else to plug in I’d be worried. They don’t, though, so he stays put … I like what Josh Allen is doing, but I hate his closing schedule … Miami really doesn’t care if they win or lose, and I get the feeling Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to throw the ball over the place … In two games against the Cardinals, Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 741 yards, 8 TDs and 2 INTs; in his other eight games, 1,737 yards, 10 TDs and 8 INTs … Mitchell Trubisky (hip) was pulled late in Week 11 with an apparent hip pointer, though skepticism is running rampant about the severity/validity of the injury. We’ll see if this serves as an excuse to start Chase Daniel, who re-enters the rankings.

RUNNING BACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR 7 2 Dalvin Cook MIN 12 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 8 4 Aaron Jones GB 11 5 Alvin Kamara NO 9 6 Saquon Barkley NYG 11 7 Josh Jacobs OAK 6 8 Nick Chubb CLE 7 9 12 12 Chris Carson SEA 11 10 Leonard Fournette JAC 10 11 16 16 Todd Gurley II LAR 9 12 Le’Veon Bell NYJ 4 13 Derrick Henry TEN 11 14 Melvin Gordon III LAC 12 15 Mark Ingram II BAL 8 16 Phillip Lindsay DEN 10 17 11 11 James Conner PIT 7 18 Carlos Hyde HOU 10 19 Jordan Howard PHI 10 20 23 23 Joe Mixon CIN 9 21 Austin Ekeler LAC 12 22 James White NE 10 23 Tevin Coleman SF 4 24 37 37 Kenyan Drake ARI 12 25 Damien Williams KC 12 26 Sony Michel NE 10 27 32 32 Devin Singletary BUF 6 28 Devonta Freeman ATL 9 29 24 24 David Montgomery CHI 6 30 Miles Sanders PHI 10 31 29 29 Ronald Jones II TB 7 32 27 27 David Johnson ARI 12 33 Latavius Murray NO 9 34 Matt Breida SF 4 35 Kareem Hunt CLE 7 36 Jamaal Williams GB 11 37 Duke Johnson HOU 10 38 47 47 Jaylen Samuels PIT 7 39 Chase Edmonds ARI 12 40 39 39 Royce Freeman DEN 10 41 Kalen Ballage MIA 5 42 NR NR Jordan Wilkins IND 6 43 56 56 Derrius Guice WAS 10 44 Tarik Cohen CHI 6 45 Frank Gore BUF 6 46 NR NR Bo Scarbrough DET 5 47 47 47 Adrian Peterson WAS 10 48 Peyton Barber TB 7 49 44 44 Alexander Mattison MIN 12 50 52 52 Nyheim Hines IND 6 51 Rashaad Penny SEA 11 52 LeSean McCoy KC 12 53 Brian Hill ATL 9 54 Justice Hill BAL 8 55 Tony Pollard DAL 8 56 Darrell Henderson LAR 9 57 Raheem Mostert SF 4 58 Giovani Bernard CIN 9 59 Malcolm Brown LAR 9 60 48 48 J.D. McKissic DET 5 61 13 13 Marlon Mack IND 6 62 Mark Walton* MIA 5 63 Ryquell Armstead JAC 10 64 Darrel Williams KC 12 65 Jalen Richard OAK 6 66 Chris Thompson WAS 10 67 Reggie Bonnafon CAR 7 68 Justin Jackson LAC 12 69 Dion Lewis TEN 11 70 Kerryon Johnson DET 5

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

*Walton was released Tuesday and will be removed from the rankings after another alleged legal incident has his future in doubt.

Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

Mack suffered a fractured hand Sunday and underwent surgery on it the following day. He won’t play Thursday and is out indefinitely following the procedure. Jordan Wilkins (ankle), who was inactive in Week 11 due to injury, should return this week. He’s set to share carries with Jonathan Williams, who had 147 yards in relief of Mack. Despite that, I’m adding Wilkins to the rankings for now as he was the backup prior to going down. Nyheim Hines’ value shouldn’t change much as his role is defined and doesn’t lend itself to increased touches.

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

With Chase Edmonds (hamstring) still out, Drake got 22 touches in Week 11 to zero for David Johnson, who was active but did not play. Is Johnson still injured? Has he fallen out of favor? We’ll know a lot more in Week 13 when the Cardinals return from their bye, presumably with all three backs healthy, but for now I’m moving Drake up and dropping Johnson.

Derrius Guice, Washington Redskins

Guice returned from injury to post 69 yards and a touchdown against the Jets on Sunday. I don’t think the team will overwork Guice down the stretch, but I’d expect him to carry more value than Adrian Peterson as it makes no sense to favor the veteran over the second-year back that’s barely been seen due to injury. Washington needs to at least get some idea of what they have.

Others of note

Did Sean McVay finally punt on the notion of limiting Todd Gurley’s touches!? Sure, the move is roughly six weeks late, but I’m moving Gurley to borderline top-10 status … James Conner (shoulder) aggravated his shoulder injury Thursday night, and it’s unclear how much time he’ll miss. Jaylen Samuels should be the biggest beneficiary … Fifty-five drop backs, six runs. That was Bruce Arians’ game plan in Week 11. I believe Ronald Jones has RB2 talent, but he’s not being given a chance … The Lions clearly don’t think Ty Johnson is ready to play meaningful NFL snaps. For the second time in a month, they brought someone from the practice squad and inserted them as their top back. Bo Scarbrough is now the top RB to own in Motown; J.D. McKissic drops a bit in the rankings and Johnson falls out … Damien Williams (ribs) hurt his ribs Monday night. In his absence, both Darrel Williams and LeSean McCoy scored. With no details about the severity, I won’t be adjusting the Chiefs backs.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Michael Thomas NO 9 2 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 10 3 Julio Jones ATL 9 4 Mike Evans TB 7 5 Tyreek Hill KC 12 6 Davante Adams GB 11 7 Chris Godwin TB 7 8 7 Amari Cooper DAL 8 9 Julian Edelman NE 10 10 8 Cooper Kupp LAR 9 11 Kenny Golladay DET 5 12 Stefon Diggs MIN 12 13 Tyler Lockett SEA 11 14 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE 7 15 13 13 Adam Thielen MIN 12 16 18 18 D.J. Moore CAR 7 17 Keenan Allen LAC 12 18 Courtland Sutton DEN 10 19 26 26 John Brown BUF 6 20 17 17 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 7 21 25 25 DJ Chark Jr. JAC 10 22 Golden Tate NYG 11 23 Calvin Ridley ATL 9 24 Christian Kirk ARI 12 25 19 19 Robert Woods LAR 9 26 Marvin Jones Jr. DET 5 27 Michael Gallup DAL 8 28 32 32 T.Y. Hilton IND 6 29 DeVante Parker MIA 5 30 36 36 Jarvis Landry CLE 7 31 Brandin Cooks LAR 9 32 21 21 Tyler Boyd CIN 9 33 Alshon Jeffery PHI 10 34 Terry McLaurin WAS 10 35 Allen Robinson II CHI 6 36 Mike Williams LAC 12 37 42 42 Tyrell Williams OAK 6 38 Sammy Watkins KC 12 39 35 35 Emmanuel Sanders SF 4 40 DK Metcalf SEA 11 41 46 46 Jamison Crowder NYJ 4 42 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 12 43 Curtis Samuel CAR 7 44 Mohamed Sanu NE 10 45 40 40 Marquise Brown BAL 8 46 Hunter Renfrow OAK 6 47 58 58 Deebo Samuel SF 4 48 Josh Gordon SEA 11 49 60 60 Randall Cobb DAL 8 50 Cole Beasley BUF 6 51 57 57 Will Fuller V HOU 10 52 64 64 Nelson Agholor PHI 10 53 45 45 Dede Westbrook JAC 10 54 Corey Davis TEN 11 55 47 47 Zach Pascal IND 6 56 Darius Slayton NYG 11 57 Allen Lazard GB 11 58 66 66 Taylor Gabriel CHI 6 59 A.J. Brown TEN 11 60 76 76 Chris Conley JAC 10 61 Demaryius Thomas NYJ 10 62 63 63 A.J. Green CIN 9 63 Mecole Hardman KC 12 64 65 65 James Washington PIT 7 65 Danny Amendola DET 5 66 67 67 Phillip Dorsett II NE 10 67 52 52 Kenny Stills HOU 10 68 Robby Anderson NYJ 4 69 80 80 Allen Hurns MIA 5 70 NR NR Tim Patrick DEN 10 71 Auden Tate CIN 9 72 Sterling Shepard NYG 11 73 75 75 Anthony Miller CHI 6 74 Adam Humphries TEN 11 75 Andy Isabella ARI 12 76 Willie Snead IV BAL 8 77 69 69 Diontae Johnson PIT 7 78 M. Valdes-Scantling GB 11 79 Paul Richardson Jr. WAS 10 80 84 84 N’Keal Harry NE 10 81 Keke Coutee HOU 10 82 Tre’Quan Smith NO 9 83 NR NR Pharoh Cooper ARI 12 84 Chester Rogers IND 6 85 Russell Gage ATL 9 86 Ted Ginn Jr. NO 9 87 Geronimo Allison GB 11 88 Trey Quinn WAS 10 89 Zay Jones OAK 6 90 DeSean Jackson PHI 10 91 86 86 Alex Erickson CIN 9 92 Miles Boykin BAL 8 93 Devin Funchess IND 6 94 John Ross CIN 9 95 Antonio Brown FA —

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

Smith-Schuster (head, knee) sustained a concussion last Thursday, and now there’s word that his knee was injured as well, calling his Week 12 status into question. His numbers had already been mostly poor in recent weeks, and this is enough to push him to low-end WR2 status going forward. Even that might be generous. Diontae Johnson (head) suffered a concussion of his own in Week 11. Those injuries make James Washington a potentially interesting option.

Cincinnati Bengals

There’s a lot going on in Cincy right now. Tyler Boyd is unhappy with his lack of involvement. A.J. Green (ankle) felt “good” after a pregame workout in Oakland. Auden Tate (neck) was carted off the field with a cervical strain. John Ross (shoulder) is back at practice and could return from IR. It’s a mess. The one thing they have in common is Ryan Finley, who has played like the team plucked him out of the stands in two starts. Minus a competent triggerman it’s hard to trust anyone in the Bengals passing game.

Minnesota Vikings

Adam Thielen (hamstring) is set to return in Week 13 against the Seahawks. I’ve always viewed him as the superior fantasy option in Minnesota, but Stefon Diggs has played extremely well in his absence. I’m more comfortable viewing Thielen as a WR2 for now.

Others of note

T.Y. Hilton (calf) could return as early as this Thursday, and it’s clear the passing game desperately needs him — Zach Pascal has crashed back to Earth after a couple of nice games … Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) gutted through Week 11 and is still the top WR in San Francisco, but Deebo Samuel needs to be owned in all leagues … Marquise Brown has topped 50 yards receiving once in his last six games. I like his talent, but that passing game flows through the tight ends and backs … Randall Cobb just posted back-to-back games of 100-plus yards for the first time since 2014! Dallas seems to be leaning into more Dak, less Zeke, and Cobb is suddenly a viable fantasy option again … Will Fuller (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Thursday night so he’s getting very close to returning, and once he does he should be owned in all formats … Tyreek Hill (hamstring) limped off the field in Mexico City with a hamstring injury and didn’t return. There’s not enough info to warrant any changes right now ahead of KC’s Week 12 bye, but if Hill misses time it’d bump up Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Travis Kelce KC 12 2 4 Zach Ertz PHI 10 3 Hunter Henry LAC 12 4 2 George Kittle SF 4 5 Darren Waller OAK 11 6 Evan Engram NYG 7 7 Jared Cook NO 9 8 Mark Andrews BAL 8 9 11 11 Jacob Hollister SEA 11 10 Austin Hooper ATL 5 11 19 19 Noah Fant DEN 10 12 Eric Ebron IND 6 13 Greg Olsen CAR 6 14 10 10 Dallas Goedert PHI 10 15 Jimmy Graham GB 11 16 NR NR Ryan Griffin NYJ 4 17 Tyler Eifert CIN 12 18 Vance McDonald PIT 6 19 29 29 Kyle Rudolph MIN 12 20 Gerald Everett LAR 9 21 17 17 Mike Gesicki MIA 7 22 Jack Doyle IND 6 23 18 18 O.J. Howard TB 7 24 30 30 Cameron Brate TB 7 25 T.J. Hockenson DET 9 26 Delanie Walker TEN 11 27 Jason Witten DAL 8 28 Darren Fells HOU 10 29 Irv Smith MIN 12 30 Jonnu Smith TEN 11 31 Foster Moreau OAK 11 32 NR NR Jeremy Sprinkle WAS 10 33 Trey Burton CHI 6 34 Hayden Hurst BAL 8 35 David Njoku CLE 7

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Others of note

George Kittle (knee) missed his second straight game with a knee injury, and it’s unclear how close he is to returning so he drops a couple spots. If you need a fill-in until he returns consider Ross Dwelley … Dan Quinn disputed reports that Austin Hooper (knee) would miss a month with a knee injury, so we’re taking the coach’s word for it for now and keeping Hooper in the top 10 … Noah Fant has seen 17 targets since Brandon Allen took over, catching seven for 175 yards and TD … In Sunday’s pass fest, Cameron Brate was targeted 14 times to O.J. Howard’s one. I have no idea what’s going on in Tampa … With Chris Herndon (ribs) done for the year, Ryan Griffin should garner some attention. Over the last month, he’s caught 16 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

