Odds chart for daily play: Week 12

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Colts
|Texans
|3.5
|-3.5
|44.5
|20.5
|24
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Broncos
|Bills
|3.5
|-3.5
|37.5
|17
|20.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Giants
|Bears
|6.5
|-6.5
|41.5
|17.5
|24
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Steelers
|Bengals
|-6.5
|6.5
|39.5
|23
|16.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Dolphins
|Browns
|10.5
|-10.5
|44.5
|17
|27.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buccaneers
|Falcons
|4.5
|-4.5
|51.5
|23.5
|28
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Panthers
|Saints
|9.5
|-9.5
|46.5
|18.5
|28
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Seahawks
|Eagles
|2.5
|-2.5
|48.5
|23
|25.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Lions
|Redskins
|-1.5
|1.5
|42.5
|22
|20.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Raiders
|Jets
|-2.5
|2.5
|45.5
|24
|21.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Jaguars
|Titans
|3.5
|-3.5
|41.5
|19
|22.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Cowboys
|Patriots
|6.5
|-6.5
|45.5
|19.5
|26
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Packers
|49ers
|3.5
|-3.5
|45.5
|21
|24.5
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Ravens
|Rams
|-3.5
|3.5
|46.5
|25
|21.5