USA Today Sports

Odds chart for daily play: Week 12

Odds chart for daily play: Week 12

DFS

Odds chart for daily play: Week 12

By November 20, 2019

By: |

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Colts Texans 3.5 -3.5 44.5 20.5 24
SUN 1:00 PM Broncos Bills 3.5 -3.5 37.5 17 20.5
SUN 1:00 PM Giants Bears 6.5 -6.5 41.5 17.5 24
SUN 1:00 PM Steelers Bengals -6.5 6.5 39.5 23 16.5
SUN 1:00 PM Dolphins Browns 10.5 -10.5 44.5 17 27.5
SUN 1:00 PM Buccaneers Falcons 4.5 -4.5 51.5 23.5 28
SUN 1:00 PM Panthers Saints 9.5 -9.5 46.5 18.5 28
SUN 1:00 PM Seahawks Eagles 2.5 -2.5 48.5 23 25.5
SUN 1:00 PM Lions Redskins -1.5 1.5 42.5 22 20.5
SUN 1:00 PM Raiders Jets -2.5 2.5 45.5 24 21.5
SUN 4:05 PM Jaguars Titans 3.5 -3.5 41.5 19 22.5
SUN 4:25 PM Cowboys Patriots 6.5 -6.5 45.5 19.5 26
SUN 8:20 PM Packers 49ers 3.5 -3.5 45.5 21 24.5
MON 8:15 PM Ravens Rams -3.5 3.5 46.5 25 21.5

, , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home