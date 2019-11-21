DFS PROS favorite plays: Week 12

Top-ranked DFS PRO Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite Daily Fantasy Football plays at various salary ranges for Week 11 of the NFL. Find out who Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.
QUARTERBACKS
MATT RYAN- $6700 DRAFTKINGS, $7900 FANDUEL
Matt Ryan strolls into Week 12 with a dream matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ryan has been super consistent and is averaging 22.7 DraftKings points per game. Tampa Bay is allowing 290 passing yards per game and ranks 30th against opposing quarterbacks. There are not many favorable matchups this week so Ryan comes in as one of your safest plays in both cash games and tournaments. The ideal pairing would be with either Julio Jones or Calvin Ridley for your stack.
RUNNING BACKS
ALVIN KAMARA- $8200 DRAFTKINGS, $8300 FANDUEL
DERRICK HENRY- $6900 DRAFTKINGS, $7100 FANDUEL
WIDE RECEIVERS
CALVIN RIDLEY- $6500 DRAFTKINGS, $6700 FANDUEL
JAMISON CROWDER- $6200 DRAFTKINGS, $6500 FANDUEL
TIGHT ENDS
ZACH ERTZ- $6000 DRAFTKINGS, $6100 FANDUEL
Zach Ertz is one of the only receivers left for the Eagles who can actually catch the ball. The Eagles receivers are all hobbled and Ertz is the safe play to target in this matchup versus the Seahawks. Ertz gets a home game versus a Seattle secondary who ranks 26th against opposing tight ends. The Seahawks are giving up 271 passing yards through the air and have been picked on all year. Ertz should be the safest play for both cash games and tournaments and will be my highest owned tight end this week.
Similar to all the stats I placed above for Brees and Kamara, Cook comes in as a solid play due to his matchup versus Carolina. The Saints have a weak receiving core outside of Michael Thomas so Cook has been a focal point of this offense from the tight end slot. I’m not in love with Cook, so I would look to mix in some other plays or pay up for Ertz. Cook will be a low owned tournament play who can find the endzone. Darren Waller, Ryan Griffin and Vance McDonald will also be sprinkled into my tournament mix at tight end.
DEFENSES
BILLS- $3400 DRAFTKINGS, $4700 FANDUEL
The Denver Broncos surprised a bunch of people by putting up points versus the Vikings in Week 11, but I think that was more of a fluke game. Now they travel to Buffalo and have to face the Bills Mafia in Week 12. The Bills come in as one of the top plays on Defense and I will target them in my cash games as long as I have the salary to get there. I like targeting home defenses and the fact we can combine that with the fact the Broncos will traveling through time zones for a 1pm Eastern game and we have a solid play in Week 12.
STEELERS- $4000 DRAFTKINGS, $5000 FANDUEL
The defense who is in a matchup versus the Bengals has been a prime target for me if you have been reading my column week after week. The Bengals are bad and the Steelers have a top 10 defense that is getting better week to week. The Steelers have averaged 12 fantasy points per game and have been forcing turnovers and accumulating sacks. Play it safe at the defense position and either lock up the Bills or Steelers in Week 12.
Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than seven years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.