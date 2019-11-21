DFS PROS favorite plays: Week 12

Drew Brees has been a little up and down due to injuries this season but a matchup with the Carolina Panther at home in the dome should change things. It looks like this offense is coming around and Alvin Kamara will be a prime receiving target to bolster this passing offense. Brees is averaging 17 points per game and should provide a safe floor for all your daily fantasy needs. For cash games, a lot of my builds will start with a Brees and Thomas stack.

Matt Ryan strolls into Week 12 with a dream matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ryan has been super consistent and is averaging 22.7 DraftKings points per game. Tampa Bay is allowing 290 passing yards per game and ranks 30th against opposing quarterbacks. There are not many favorable matchups this week so Ryan comes in as one of your safest plays in both cash games and tournaments. The ideal pairing would be with either Julio Jones or Calvin Ridley for your stack.

RUNNING BACKS

ALVIN KAMARA- $8200 DRAFTKINGS, $8300 FANDUEL

Alvin Kamara is coming off a 22 point DraftKings showing in Week 11 where he didn’t find the endzone. He hauled in 10 receptions which is a great sign for him moving forward. Like I stated above I like attacking this Panther defense and even more so from the running back position. Carolina ranks 29th against opposing running backs and they are allowing 128 yards rushing per game. Combine that with the dual-threat presence Kamara provides and we should see him as the top-scoring running back in Week 12.

DERRICK HENRY- $6900 DRAFTKINGS, $7100 FANDUEL

Derrick Henry doesn’t get the respect he should as a fantasy player if you ask me. He is averaging 17 points per game and is coming off a 36 and 24 point performance in back to back weeks. He is now well-rested coming off a bye week and has a home matchup vs the Jaguars. Jacksonville ranks 25th against opposing running backs and allowing almost a league worse 134 yards per game on the ground. Lock in Henry as a low owned tournament play that can separate you from the pack in Week 12.

WIDE RECEIVERS

CALVIN RIDLEY- $6500 DRAFTKINGS, $6700 FANDUEL

Calvin Ridley could be called a boom or bust play due to his inconsistency but he will still be on my roster in Week 12. Ridley is averaging 14 points per game and is coming off 31 point game versus the Panthers. The Panthers are a middle-tier defense against the pass and now he gets a bump to one of the worst secondaries in the league. A matchup versus Tampa Bay is as good as it gets. Tampa Bay ranks 32nd against opposing wide receivers and is allowing 290 yards through the air. Both Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones are in line for monster games so an approach I will be taking is making lineups with each of them in one.

JAMISON CROWDER- $6200 DRAFTKINGS, $6500 FANDUEL

Jamison Crowder has been shocking the fantasy world week after week.

Crowder has scored touchdowns in 3 straight games and has been a focal point of this Jet offense. He is averaging 12 points per game over the season but those numbers are low due to injuries to his starting quarterback. Since Darnold has been back he has a 22, 19, and 18 point game in his last 3. Pair that with a matchup against Oakland who ranks 30th against opposing wide receivers and we have a nice mid-tier low owned play at wide receiver.

TIGHT ENDS

ZACH ERTZ- $6000 DRAFTKINGS, $6100 FANDUEL

Zach Ertz is one of the only receivers left for the Eagles who can actually catch the ball. The Eagles receivers are all hobbled and Ertz is the safe play to target in this matchup versus the Seahawks. Ertz gets a home game versus a Seattle secondary who ranks 26th against opposing tight ends. The Seahawks are giving up 271 passing yards through the air and have been picked on all year. Ertz should be the safest play for both cash games and tournaments and will be my highest owned tight end this week.

JARED COOK- $4500 DRAFTKINGS, $6000 FANDUEL

Similar to all the stats I placed above for Brees and Kamara, Cook comes in as a solid play due to his matchup versus Carolina. The Saints have a weak receiving core outside of Michael Thomas so Cook has been a focal point of this offense from the tight end slot. I’m not in love with Cook, so I would look to mix in some other plays or pay up for Ertz. Cook will be a low owned tournament play who can find the endzone. Darren Waller, Ryan Griffin and Vance McDonald will also be sprinkled into my tournament mix at tight end.

DEFENSES

BILLS- $3400 DRAFTKINGS, $4700 FANDUEL

The Denver Broncos surprised a bunch of people by putting up points versus the Vikings in Week 11, but I think that was more of a fluke game. Now they travel to Buffalo and have to face the Bills Mafia in Week 12. The Bills come in as one of the top plays on Defense and I will target them in my cash games as long as I have the salary to get there. I like targeting home defenses and the fact we can combine that with the fact the Broncos will traveling through time zones for a 1pm Eastern game and we have a solid play in Week 12.

STEELERS- $4000 DRAFTKINGS, $5000 FANDUEL

The defense who is in a matchup versus the Bengals has been a prime target for me if you have been reading my column week after week. The Bengals are bad and the Steelers have a top 10 defense that is getting better week to week. The Steelers have averaged 12 fantasy points per game and have been forcing turnovers and accumulating sacks. Play it safe at the defense position and either lock up the Bills or Steelers in Week 12.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than seven years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.