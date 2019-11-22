Friday walkthrough: Week 12

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: None

ARIZONA CARDINALS – Bye Week

RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring) remains out of practice and his return for Week 13 is in question.

ATLANTA FALCONS

RB Devonta Freeman (foot) and TE Austin Hooper (knee) have been declared out again this week.

BALTIMORE RAVENS – Monday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

BUFFALO BILLS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CHICAGO BEARS

TE Trey Burton (calf) will end his season on IR and fellow TE Adam Shaheen (foot) has been ruled out again.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Auden Tate (concussion) was only able to log a single limited practice on Friday and is not likely to play with his questionable tag. WR Stanley Morgan (illness) didn’t practice at all this week and is also questionable. WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out indefinitely.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Odell Beckham (groin) and WR Jarvis Landry (hip) were limited in practice this week but didn’t make the team’s final injury report. TE David Njoku (wrist) resumed practicing this week but is not ready to return to action.

DALLAS COWBOYS

No injuries of fantasy note.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Tim Patrick (shoulder) was limited in practice this week but is expected to play through his questionable tag. TE Jeff Heuerman (knee) continues to struggle to get on the field and is questionable this weekend.

DETROIT LIONS

QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) doesn’t appear to be making much progress and is out again this week after failing to get on the practice field.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

HOUSTON TEXANS – Played Thursday Night

With the return of WR Will Fuller (hamstring) to the field, WR Keke Coutee was a healthy scratch from the Thursday night game.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Played Thursday Night

RB Marlon Mack (hand) underwent a procedure on his injured hand, was held out of this game and is week-to-week going forward. WR T.Y. Hilton returned to action this week but fellow WR Parris Campbell (hand) remained on the sidelines.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

TE Josh Oliver (back) was placed on IR this week, ending his season. His backup, TE Seth DeValve (oblique) has been ruled out.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Bye Week

The injury to WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring) has been deemed “minor” and he’s expected to be limited in practice but play Week 13.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS – Bye Week

No injuries of fantasy note.

LOS ANGELES RAMS – Monday Night

WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) has cleared protocol and is practicing in full this week and is expected to return to action.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (right shoulder, right forearm) had a limited week of practice but was not on the team’s final injury report and is expected to play despite being banged up (and old).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS – Bye Week

WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) has been targeting a return to action following the team’s bye this week.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR Mohamed Sanu (Ankle) only put in a limited workout on Friday and he’s listed as questionable and expected to miss this week’s game. The rest of the fantasy-relevant crew, WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion) and WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), are expected to play through their questionable tags following a limited week of practice.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) put in a full week of practice and was not on the team’s final injury report. He’s expected to make his return to action Sunday. TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) and TE Evan Engram (foot) have been ruled out.

NEW YORK JETS

Typical veteran week for WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), limited practices and questionable tag.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) had another limited week of practice and is questionable again. WR Alshon Jeffery’s (ankle) return to action is in question after a limited week of practice. WR Nelson Agholor (knee) didn’t practice all week and is not looking like he’ll play despite the team tagging him as questionable.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

RB Benny Snell (knee) and WR Diontae Johnson (concussion) had full practice weeks and are not on the team’s final injury report. RB James Conner (shoulder) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion, knee) have been ruled out.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

A repeat week for RB Matt Breida (ankle) with no practice and a doubtful status. He’s expected to miss another game. WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) progressed from DNP on Wednesday to limited the rest of the week and are tentatively expected to play. TE George Kittle (knee, ankle) returned to limited practices on Thursday and Friday and the plan is for him to suit up despite his questionable status. PK Robbie Gould (quad) is doubtful again this week and misses another game.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

WR Tyler Lockett (shin) is on track to return to action Sunday and didn’t make the team’s final injury report after getting in some limited practices this week. TE Luke Wilson (hamstring) didn’t return to practice this week as expected and he’s doubtful to play. TE Ed Dickson (knee) was placed on IR this week and his season is over.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Corey Davis (hip) had a full week of practice and will return to the field Sunday. TE Delanie Walker (ankle) put in limited practice sessions all week but was a surprise doubtful on the team’s injury report.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

RB Chris Thompson (toe) and RB Adrian Peterson (toe) are both questionable following a limited week of practice but are expected to play. TE Vernon Davis (concussion) will end his season on IR.