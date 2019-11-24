Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 12

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Broncos at Bills (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 36 degrees and partly cloudy

DENVER BRONCOS

Lineup Notes: WR Tim Patrick (shoulder) was limited in practice this week but is expected to play through his questionable tag. TE Jeff Heuerman (knee) continues to struggle to get on the field and is questionable this weekend.

BUFFALO BILLS

Lineup Notes: None

Giants at Bears (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees and partly cloudy

NEW YORK GIANTS

Lineup Notes: WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) put in a full week of practice and was not on the team’s final injury report. He’s expected to make his return to action today. TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) and TE Evan Engram (foot) have been ruled out.

CHICAGO BEARS

Lineup Notes: TE Trey Burton (calf) will end his season on IR and fellow TE Adam Shaheen (foot) has been ruled out again.

Steelers at Bengals (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees and mostly cloudy

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Lineup Notes: RB Benny Snell (knee) and WR Diontae Johnson (concussion) will both return to action today. RB James Conner (shoulder) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion, knee) have been ruled out.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Lineup Notes: WR Auden Tate (concussion) was only able to log a single limited practice on Friday and is not likely to play with his questionable tag. WR Stanley Morgan (illness) didn’t practice at all this week and is also questionable. WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out indefinitely.

Dolphins at Browns (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees and mostly cloudy

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Lineup Notes: None

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Lineup Notes: None

Buccaneers at Falcons (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Lineup Notes: None

ATLANTA FALCONS

Lineup Notes: RB Devonta Freeman (foot) and TE Austin Hooper (knee) have been declared out again this week.

Panthers at Saints (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Lineup Notes: None

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Lineup Notes: The Saints designated WR Keith Kirkwood (hamstring) for return from IR and he is active today.

Seahawks at Eagles (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 44 degrees and overcast

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Lineup Notes: WR Tyler Lockett (shin) is on track to return to action Sunday and didn’t make the team’s final injury report after getting in some limited practices this week. TE Luke Wilson (hamstring) didn’t return to practice this week as expected and he’s doubtful to play. TE Ed Dickson (knee) was placed on IR this week and his season is over.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Lineup Notes: RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) had another limited week of practice and is questionable again. WR Alshon Jeffery’s (ankle) return to action is in question after a limited week of practice. WR Nelson Agholor (knee) didn’t practice all week and is not looking like he’ll play despite the team tagging him as questionable.

Lions at Redskins (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 46 degrees and partly cloudy

DETROIT LIONS

Lineup Notes: QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) doesn’t appear to be making much progress and is out again this week after failing to get on the practice field.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Lineup Notes: RB Chris Thompson (toe) and RB Adrian Peterson (toe) are both questionable following a limited week of practice but are expected to play. TE Vernon Davis (concussion) will end his season on IR.

Raiders at Jets (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 42 degrees with a 60% chance of light rain

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Lineup Notes: None

NEW YORK JETS

Lineup Notes: None

Jaguars at Titans (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 53 degrees and clear

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Lineup Notes: TE Josh Oliver (back) was placed on IR this week, ending his season. His backup, TE Seth DeValve (oblique) has been ruled out.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Lineup Notes: WR Corey Davis (hip) had a full week of practice and will return to the field Sunday. TE Delanie Walker (ankle) put in limited practice sessions all week but was a surprise doubtful on the team’s injury report.

Cowboys at Patriots (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees with a 70% chance of rain



DALLAS COWBOYS

Lineup Notes: None

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Lineup Notes: WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle) only put in a limited workout on Friday and he’s listed as questionable and expected to miss this week’s game. WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion) has not cleared protocol so he’ll likely sit this one out. WR Julian Edelman (shoulder) is expected to play through his questionable tags following a limited week of practice.

Packers at 49ers (8:20pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees and clear

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Lineup Notes: None

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Lineup Notes: A repeat week for RB Matt Breida (ankle) with no practice and a doubtful status. He’s expected to miss another game. WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) progressed from DNP on Wednesday to limited the rest of the week and are tentatively expected to play. TE George Kittle (knee, ankle) returned to limited practices on Thursday and Friday and the plan is for him to suit up despite his questionable status. PK Robbie Gould (quad) is doubtful again this week and misses another game.

Ravens at Rams (Monday Night)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees and clear

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Lineup Notes: None

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Lineup Notes: WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) has cleared protocol and is practicing in full this week and is expected to return to action.