Rest of season rankings: 2019 finale

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.
There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.
This is the final installment of 2019.
QUARTERBACKS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
KC
|
12
|
2
|
Lamar Jackson
|
BAL
|
8
|
3
|
Russell Wilson
|
SEA
|
11
|
4
|
Dak Prescott
|
DAL
|
8
|
5
|
4
|
Deshaun Watson
|
HOU
|
10
|
6
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
GB
|
11
|
7
|
Kyler Murray
|
ARI
|
12
|
8
|
9
|
Drew Brees
|
NO
|
9
|
9
|
Matt Ryan
|
ATL
|
9
|
10
|
Kirk Cousins
|
MIN
|
12
|
11
|
Jameis Winston
|
TB
|
7
|
12
|
11
|
Tom Brady
|
NE
|
10
|
13
|
18
|
Baker Mayfield
|
CLE
|
7
|
14
|
Carson Wentz
|
PHI
|
10
|
15
|
Josh Allen
|
BUF
|
6
|
16
|
23
|
Jimmy Garoppolo
|
SF
|
4
|
17
|
25
|
Ryan Tannehill
|
TEN
|
11
|
18
|
Derek Carr
|
OAK
|
6
|
19
|
Daniel Jones
|
NYG
|
11
|
20
|
19
|
Ryan Fitzpatrick
|
MIA
|
5
|
21
|
16
|
Jacoby Brissett
|
IND
|
6
|
22
|
Philip Rivers
|
LAC
|
12
|
23
|
17
|
Jared Goff
|
LAR
|
9
|
24
|
Sam Darnold
|
NYJ
|
4
|
25
|
39
|
Andy Dalton
|
CIN
|
9
|
26
|
Kyle Allen
|
CAR
|
7
|
27
|
Nick Foles
|
JAC
|
10
|
28
|
21
|
M. Stafford
|
DET
|
5
|
29
|
30
|
Mitchell Trubisky
|
CHI
|
6
|
30
|
Jeff Driskel
|
DET
|
5
|
31
|
Brandon Allen
|
DEN
|
10
|
32
|
Dwayne Haskins
|
WAS
|
10
|
33
|
NR
|
Devlin Hodges
|
PIT
|
7
|
34
|
35
|
Gardner Minshew
|
JAC
|
10
|
35
|
29
|
Mason Rudolph
|
PIT
|
7
|
36
|
40
|
Drew Lock
|
DEN
|
10
|
37
|
Chase Daniel
|
CHI
|
6
|
38
|
Marcus Mariota
|
TEN
|
11
|
39
|
Josh Rosen
|
MIA
|
5
|
40
|
Case Keenum
|
WAS
|
10
QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
This is the final re-ranking column for the year, so expect more tweaks and projections than usual since future adjustments won’t be happening. Let’s start with Stafford (back), who missed a third consecutive game. The loss to the Redskins makes the rest of the year academic — and quite honestly it’s better for Detroit to lose and improve their draft slot. I don’t care how “maniacal” Stafford is about returning this season, the team needs to step in and tell him to get healthy for 2020. I’m guessing that’s what happens and moving him down. Jeff Driskel has been all right, but Sunday was brutal.
Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
I’ve seen enough of Goff and the 2019 Rams offense. The former No. 1 pick finished November with ZERO touchdown passes and five interceptions. Yes, he faced three tough defenses, but he had Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley out there Monday night and looked lost. It would not surprise me if an “injured” Goff gives way to Blake Bortles at some point.
Others of note
Everyone in my top five has, on paper, a very tough closing schedule except Russell Wilson. There are no adjustments coming from that, but I thought it was worth pointing out … Baker Mayfield has looked much better recently and still has two games with the Bengals and one with Arizona on the schedule. He could have some nice QB1 numbers down the stretch … Same deal with Ryan Tannehill, who has played better than expected and faces some struggling secondaries in December … Ryan Finley has been pulled for Andy Dalton; I don’t think the Red Rifle is playable, but he should help guys like Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd carry more value … One other switch of note is Mason Rudolph giving way to Devlin Hodges. That’s not a great situation for anyone involved in the Steelers passing game.
RUNNING BACKS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Christian McCaffrey
|
CAR
|
7
|
2
|
Dalvin Cook
|
MIN
|
12
|
3
|
5
|
Alvin Kamara
|
NO
|
9
|
4
|
Ezekiel Elliott
|
DAL
|
8
|
5
|
8
|
Nick Chubb
|
CLE
|
7
|
6
|
Saquon Barkley
|
NYG
|
11
|
7
|
4
|
Aaron Jones
|
GB
|
11
|
8
|
Josh Jacobs
|
OAK
|
6
|
9
|
Leonard Fournette
|
JAC
|
10
|
10
|
13
|
Derrick Henry
|
TEN
|
11
|
11
|
Le’Veon Bell
|
NYJ
|
4
|
12
|
Melvin Gordon III
|
LAC
|
12
|
13
|
9
|
Chris Carson
|
SEA
|
11
|
14
|
Mark Ingram II
|
BAL
|
8
|
15
|
11
|
Todd Gurley II
|
LAR
|
9
|
16
|
Phillip Lindsay
|
DEN
|
10
|
17
|
Carlos Hyde
|
HOU
|
10
|
18
|
Joe Mixon
|
CIN
|
9
|
19
|
Austin Ekeler
|
LAC
|
12
|
20
|
28
|
Devonta Freeman
|
ATL
|
9
|
21
|
27
|
Devin Singletary
|
BUF
|
6
|
22
|
Kenyan Drake
|
ARI
|
12
|
23
|
17
|
James Conner
|
PIT
|
7
|
24
|
Damien Williams
|
KC
|
12
|
25
|
Sony Michel
|
NE
|
10
|
26
|
30
|
Miles Sanders
|
PHI
|
10
|
27
|
19
|
Jordan Howard
|
PHI
|
10
|
28
|
22
|
James White
|
NE
|
10
|
29
|
23
|
Tevin Coleman
|
SF
|
4
|
30
|
NR
|
Jonathan Williams
|
IND
|
6
|
31
|
34
|
Matt Breida
|
SF
|
4
|
32
|
29
|
David Montgomery
|
CHI
|
6
|
33
|
Ronald Jones II
|
TB
|
7
|
34
|
46
|
Bo Scarbrough
|
DET
|
5
|
35
|
Latavius Murray
|
NO
|
9
|
36
|
Kareem Hunt
|
CLE
|
7
|
37
|
Jamaal Williams
|
GB
|
11
|
38
|
Duke Johnson
|
HOU
|
10
|
39
|
44
|
Tarik Cohen
|
CHI
|
6
|
40
|
Chase Edmonds
|
ARI
|
12
|
41
|
45
|
Frank Gore
|
BUF
|
6
|
42
|
51
|
Rashaad Penny
|
SEA
|
11
|
43
|
Derrius Guice
|
WAS
|
10
|
44
|
NR
|
Benny Snell
|
PIT
|
7
|
45
|
41
|
Kalen Ballage
|
MIA
|
5
|
46
|
Peyton Barber
|
TB
|
7
|
47
|
40
|
Royce Freeman
|
DEN
|
10
|
48
|
47
|
Adrian Peterson
|
WAS
|
10
|
49
|
Alexander Mattison
|
MIN
|
12
|
50
|
32
|
David Johnson
|
ARI
|
12
|
51
|
Nyheim Hines
|
IND
|
6
|
52
|
LeSean McCoy
|
KC
|
12
|
53
|
NR
|
Gus Edwards
|
BAL
|
8
|
54
|
Tony Pollard
|
DAL
|
8
|
55
|
Raheem Mostert
|
SF
|
4
|
56
|
38
|
Jaylen Samuels
|
PIT
|
7
|
57
|
Giovani Bernard
|
CIN
|
9
|
58
|
Malcolm Brown
|
LAR
|
9
|
59
|
53
|
Brian Hill
|
ATL
|
9
|
60
|
NR
|
Ty Johnson
|
DET
|
5
|
61
|
Marlon Mack
|
IND
|
6
|
62
|
NR
|
Jay Ajayi
|
PHI
|
10
|
63
|
Ryquell Armstead
|
JAC
|
10
|
64
|
56
|
Darrell Henderson
|
LAR
|
9
|
65
|
Darrel Williams
|
KC
|
12
|
66
|
Jalen Richard
|
OAK
|
6
|
67
|
Chris Thompson
|
WAS
|
10
|
68
|
Reggie Bonnafon
|
CAR
|
7
|
69
|
Justin Jackson
|
LAC
|
12
|
70
|
Dion Lewis
|
TEN
|
11
RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT
Arizona Cardinals
Chase Edmonds (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 13, but all signs point to this being Kenyan Drake’s job with Edmonds and perhaps David Johnson sprinkled in. We’ll know more after Sunday, but I’m left to speculate without ever seeing the Cardinals take the field with all three backs healthy. My final read is Drake as an RB2, Edmonds as a flex and Johnson as someone to hold in reserve just in case there are injuries or the Cardinals change course.
Indianapolis Colts
A week ago I thought Jordan Wilkins (ankle) would be the back to own with Marlon Mack (hand) out. No more. Jonathan Williams broke off a second consecutive 100-plus-yard performance, and I’d be shocked if the Colts didn’t keep feeding him the ball. As such, Williams is in as an RB3 with Wilkins departing the rankings — I don’t see him getting more than a few touches. There’s still no timeline on Mack, who I’ve dropped toward the bottom, though I wouldn’t get rid of him just yet.
Pittsburgh Steelers
There isn’t much news relating to James Conner (shoulder) and his injury, but one thing was made clear in Week 12: Benny Snell is the preferred backup over Jaylen Samuels. The only caveat to that is Samuels’ best game came in Hodges’ lone start, and he’s taking the reins going forward.
Others of note
It sounds like Devonta Freeman (foot) could play on Thanksgiving, and after getting nothing out of Brian Hill as a starter I’m sure the Falcons are anxious to have Freeman back on the field … Anyone else mildly concerned about Chris Carson’s fumbling problems? I wonder if that’ll crack open the door for Rashaad Penny, who was good against the Eagles … Kareem Hunt’s return hasn’t impacted Nick Chubb at all, and better play from Mayfield should open things up for Chubb, who has earned a top-five slot … Bo Scarborough has looked decent, and the Lions don’t want to throw a million times if it’s Driskel instead of Stafford.
WIDE RECEIVERS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Michael Thomas
|
NO
|
9
|
2
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
HOU
|
10
|
3
|
Julio Jones
|
ATL
|
9
|
4
|
Mike Evans
|
TB
|
7
|
5
|
Tyreek Hill
|
KC
|
12
|
6
|
Chris Godwin
|
TB
|
7
|
7
|
6
|
Davante Adams
|
GB
|
11
|
8
|
9
|
Julian Edelman
|
NE
|
10
|
9
|
Amari Cooper
|
DAL
|
8
|
10
|
Stefon Diggs
|
MIN
|
12
|
11
|
16
|
D.J. Moore
|
CAR
|
7
|
12
|
Adam Thielen
|
MIN
|
12
|
13
|
13
|
Tyler Lockett
|
SEA
|
11
|
14
|
11
|
Kenny Golladay
|
DET
|
5
|
15
|
Keenan Allen
|
LAC
|
12
|
16
|
John Brown
|
BUF
|
6
|
17
|
10
|
Cooper Kupp
|
LAR
|
9
|
18
|
14
|
Odell Beckham Jr.
|
CLE
|
7
|
19
|
32
|
Tyler Boyd
|
CIN
|
9
|
20
|
DJ Chark Jr.
|
JAC
|
10
|
21
|
29
|
T.Y. Hilton
|
IND
|
6
|
22
|
Calvin Ridley
|
ATL
|
9
|
23
|
18
|
Courtland Sutton
|
DEN
|
10
|
24
|
Christian Kirk
|
ARI
|
12
|
25
|
30
|
Jarvis Landry
|
CLE
|
7
|
26
|
Robert Woods
|
LAR
|
9
|
27
|
Michael Gallup
|
DAL
|
8
|
28
|
22
|
Golden Tate
|
NYG
|
11
|
29
|
26
|
Marvin Jones Jr.
|
DET
|
5
|
30
|
51
|
Will Fuller V
|
HOU
|
10
|
31
|
20
|
JuJu Smith-Schuster
|
PIT
|
7
|
32
|
DeVante Parker
|
MIA
|
5
|
33
|
35
|
Allen Robinson II
|
CHI
|
6
|
34
|
Terry McLaurin
|
WAS
|
10
|
35
|
Mike Williams
|
LAC
|
12
|
36
|
31
|
Brandin Cooks
|
LAR
|
9
|
37
|
33
|
Alshon Jeffery
|
PHI
|
10
|
38
|
Tyrell Williams
|
OAK
|
6
|
39
|
Sammy Watkins
|
KC
|
12
|
40
|
Emmanuel Sanders
|
SF
|
4
|
41
|
DK Metcalf
|
SEA
|
11
|
42
|
47
|
Deebo Samuel
|
SF
|
4
|
43
|
49
|
Randall Cobb
|
DAL
|
8
|
44
|
Jamison Crowder
|
NYJ
|
4
|
45
|
53
|
Dede Westbrook
|
JAC
|
10
|
46
|
Larry Fitzgerald
|
ARI
|
12
|
47
|
50
|
Cole Beasley
|
BUF
|
6
|
48
|
Marquise Brown
|
BAL
|
8
|
49
|
43
|
Curtis Samuel
|
CAR
|
7
|
50
|
56
|
Darius Slayton
|
NYG
|
11
|
51
|
59
|
A.J. Brown
|
TEN
|
11
|
52
|
Nelson Agholor
|
PHI
|
10
|
53
|
48
|
Josh Gordon
|
SEA
|
11
|
54
|
60
|
Chris Conley
|
JAC
|
10
|
55
|
64
|
James Washington
|
PIT
|
7
|
56
|
44
|
Mohamed Sanu
|
NE
|
10
|
57
|
69
|
Allen Hurns
|
MIA
|
5
|
58
|
68
|
Robby Anderson
|
NYJ
|
4
|
59
|
54
|
Corey Davis
|
TEN
|
11
|
60
|
Allen Lazard
|
GB
|
11
|
61
|
71
|
Auden Tate
|
CIN
|
9
|
62
|
Demaryius Thomas
|
NYJ
|
10
|
63
|
72
|
Sterling Shepard
|
NYG
|
11
|
64
|
Mecole Hardman
|
KC
|
12
|
65
|
73
|
Anthony Miller
|
CHI
|
6
|
66
|
80
|
N’Keal Harry
|
NE
|
10
|
67
|
Danny Amendola
|
DET
|
5
|
68
|
46
|
Hunter Renfrow
|
OAK
|
6
|
69
|
Phillip Dorsett II
|
NE
|
10
|
70
|
58
|
Taylor Gabriel
|
CHI
|
6
|
71
|
Tim Patrick
|
DEN
|
10
|
72
|
Adam Humphries
|
TEN
|
11
|
73
|
Andy Isabella
|
ARI
|
12
|
74
|
67
|
Kenny Stills
|
HOU
|
10
|
75
|
Willie Snead IV
|
BAL
|
8
|
76
|
Diontae Johnson
|
PIT
|
7
|
77
|
M. Valdes-Scantling
|
GB
|
11
|
78
|
55
|
Zach Pascal
|
IND
|
6
|
79
|
Tre’Quan Smith
|
NO
|
9
|
80
|
88
|
Trey Quinn
|
WAS
|
10
|
81
|
Pharoh Cooper
|
ARI
|
12
|
82
|
Chester Rogers
|
IND
|
6
|
83
|
Russell Gage
|
ATL
|
9
|
84
|
Ted Ginn Jr.
|
NO
|
9
|
85
|
Geronimo Allison
|
GB
|
11
|
86
|
Zay Jones
|
OAK
|
6
|
87
|
DeSean Jackson
|
PHI
|
10
|
88
|
Alex Erickson
|
CIN
|
9
|
89
|
Miles Boykin
|
BAL
|
8
|
90
|
79
|
Paul Richardson Jr.
|
WAS
|
10
|
91
|
81
|
Keke Coutee
|
HOU
|
10
|
92
|
Devin Funchess
|
IND
|
6
|
93
|
62
|
A.J. Green
|
CIN
|
9
|
94
|
John Ross
|
CIN
|
9
|
95
|
Antonio Brown
|
FA
|
—
WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT
New York Giants
There’s a lot of moving parts with the G-Men. Sterling Shepard finally returned in Week 12, just in time for Golden Tate (concussion) to suffer a head injury of his own. Darius Slayton remained involved even with Shepard back, but would a healthy Evan Engram (foot) affect the overall dynamic? I still like Tate as the top wideout and Slayton as a matchup play.
Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
Jones (shoulder) has a shoulder injury, but he’s one of those guys that’ll miss practice all week, check out of the game a half-dozen times doubled over in pain and still catch 10 passes for 170 yards and two scores. I think he’ll fight through it.
Others of note
It sounds like Tyreek Hill (hamstring) may not miss a single game with his hamstring injury … Speaking of hamstrings, Adam Thielen should return this week as well … Will Fuller is an every-week play when he’s healthy. His presence down the field opens up so much offensively for Deshaun Watson… As noted, Dalton’s return should be a positive for Boyd as well as Auden Tate and Alex Erickson; of those two, I’m rolling with Tate. As for A.J. Green (ankle), something tells me he’ll still be day-to-day in mid January … Denver’s passing game is just brutal right now, so I feel obligated to bump Courtland Sutton out of the top 20 … Hunter Renfrow (ribs) is set to miss time with a rib injury. That’s not enough to make me bump up Tyrell Williams, though.
TIGHT ENDS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Travis Kelce
|
KC
|
12
|
2
|
Zach Ertz
|
PHI
|
10
|
3
|
4
|
George Kittle
|
SF
|
4
|
4
|
Hunter Henry
|
LAC
|
12
|
5
|
Darren Waller
|
OAK
|
11
|
6
|
Jared Cook
|
NO
|
9
|
7
|
Mark Andrews
|
BAL
|
8
|
8
|
6
|
Evan Engram
|
NYG
|
7
|
9
|
Jacob Hollister
|
SEA
|
11
|
10
|
Austin Hooper
|
ATL
|
5
|
11
|
Greg Olsen
|
CAR
|
6
|
12
|
22
|
Jack Doyle
|
IND
|
6
|
13
|
Dallas Goedert
|
PHI
|
10
|
14
|
11
|
Noah Fant
|
DEN
|
10
|
15
|
16
|
Ryan Griffin
|
NYJ
|
4
|
16
|
Jimmy Graham
|
GB
|
11
|
17
|
Tyler Eifert
|
CIN
|
12
|
18
|
Kyle Rudolph
|
MIN
|
12
|
19
|
Gerald Everett
|
LAR
|
9
|
20
|
Mike Gesicki
|
MIA
|
7
|
21
|
18
|
Vance McDonald
|
PIT
|
6
|
22
|
O.J. Howard
|
TB
|
7
|
23
|
Cameron Brate
|
TB
|
7
|
24
|
T.J. Hockenson
|
DET
|
9
|
25
|
Delanie Walker
|
TEN
|
11
|
26
|
Jason Witten
|
DAL
|
8
|
27
|
Irv Smith
|
MIN
|
12
|
28
|
Jonnu Smith
|
TEN
|
11
|
29
|
David Njoku
|
CLE
|
7
|
30
|
28
|
Darren Fells
|
HOU
|
10
TIGHT END MOVEMENT
Others of note
George Kittle (ankle) is officially back, whereas Austin Hooper (knee) is unlikely to play on Thanksgiving but could return the following week … Eric Ebron (ankle) is done for the year, which should mean more targets for Jack Doyle; he’s someone I’d pluck off waivers immediately … Engram (foot) missed another game, and with the Giants eyeing up on a high pick I wonder how aggressive they’ll be in trying to get him back on the field … Does anyone hate fantasy football more than Bruce Arians? Rather than call a play for O.J. Howard or Cameron Brate at the goal line, Arians called Vita Vea’s number. Great. Thanks, Bruce. Awesome job.
DEFENSE
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Team
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Patriots
|
NE
|
10
|
2
|
49ers
|
SF
|
4
|
3
|
Steelers
|
PIT
|
6
|
4
|
Ravens
|
BAL
|
8
|
5
|
Bills
|
BUF
|
9
|
6
|
9
|
Vikings
|
MIN
|
12
|
7
|
Saints
|
NO
|
9
|
8
|
7
|
Bears
|
CHI
|
6
|
9
|
6
|
Rams
|
LAR
|
9
|
10
|
15
|
Eagles
|
PHI
|
10
|
11
|
Seahawks
|
SEA
|
11
|
12
|
Colts
|
IND
|
6
|
13
|
Titans
|
TEN
|
11
|
14
|
21
|
Browns
|
CLE
|
7
|
15
|
Falcons
|
ATL
|
5
|
16
|
19
|
Packers
|
GB
|
11
|
17
|
Cowboys
|
DAL
|
8
|
18
|
12
|
Chargers
|
LAC
|
12
|
19
|
Texans
|
HOU
|
10
|
20
|
Panthers
|
CAR
|
6
|
21
|
28
|
Jets
|
NYJ
|
4
|
22
|
Broncos
|
DEN
|
10
|
23
|
Chiefs
|
KC
|
12
|
24
|
14
|
Jaguars
|
JAC
|
10
|
25
|
Raiders
|
OAK
|
11
|
26
|
Lions
|
DET
|
9
|
27
|
Giants
|
NYG
|
7
|
28
|
24
|
Cardinals
|
ARI
|
5
|
29
|
Buccaneers
|
TB
|
7
|
30
|
Dolphins
|
MIA
|
7
|
31
|
Redskins
|
WAS
|
10
|
32
|
Bengals
|
CIN
|
12