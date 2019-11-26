Rest of season rankings: 2019 finale

USA Today Sports

Player Rankings

By November 26, 2019

By:

(Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports)

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

This is the final installment of 2019.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Patrick Mahomes
KC
12
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
8
3
Russell Wilson
SEA
11
4
Dak Prescott
DAL
8
5
4
Deshaun Watson
HOU
10
6
Aaron Rodgers
GB
11
7
Kyler Murray
ARI
12
8
9
Drew Brees
NO
9
9
Matt Ryan
ATL
9
10
Kirk Cousins
MIN
12
11
Jameis Winston
TB
7
12
11
Tom Brady
NE
10
13
18
Baker Mayfield
CLE
7
14
Carson Wentz
PHI
10
15
Josh Allen
BUF
6
16
23
Jimmy Garoppolo
SF
4
17
25
Ryan Tannehill
TEN
11
18
Derek Carr
OAK
6
19
Daniel Jones
NYG
11
20
19
Ryan Fitzpatrick
MIA
5
21
16
Jacoby Brissett
IND
6
22
Philip Rivers
LAC
12
23
17
Jared Goff
LAR
9
24
Sam Darnold
NYJ
4
25
39
Andy Dalton
CIN
9
26
Kyle Allen
CAR
7
27
Nick Foles
JAC
10
28
21
M. Stafford
DET
5
29
30
Mitchell Trubisky
CHI
6
30
Jeff Driskel
DET
5
31
Brandon Allen
DEN
10
32
Dwayne Haskins
WAS
10
33
NR
Devlin Hodges
PIT
7
34
35
Gardner Minshew
JAC
10
35
29
Mason Rudolph
PIT
7
36
40
Drew Lock
DEN
10
37
Chase Daniel
CHI
6
38
Marcus Mariota
TEN
11
39
Josh Rosen
MIA
5
40
Case Keenum
WAS
10

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

This is the final re-ranking column for the year, so expect more tweaks and projections than usual since future adjustments won’t be happening. Let’s start with Stafford (back), who missed a third consecutive game. The loss to the Redskins makes the rest of the year academic — and quite honestly it’s better for Detroit to lose and improve their draft slot. I don’t care how “maniacal” Stafford is about returning this season, the team needs to step in and tell him to get healthy for 2020. I’m guessing that’s what happens and moving him down. Jeff Driskel has been all right, but Sunday was brutal.

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

I’ve seen enough of Goff and the 2019 Rams offense. The former No. 1 pick finished November with ZERO touchdown passes and five interceptions. Yes, he faced three tough defenses, but he had Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley out there Monday night and looked lost. It would not surprise me if an “injured” Goff gives way to Blake Bortles at some point.

Others of note

Everyone in my top five has, on paper, a very tough closing schedule except Russell Wilson. There are no adjustments coming from that, but I thought it was worth pointing out … Baker Mayfield has looked much better recently and still has two games with the Bengals and one with Arizona on the schedule. He could have some nice QB1 numbers down the stretch … Same deal with Ryan Tannehill, who has played better than expected and faces some struggling secondaries in December … Ryan Finley has been pulled for Andy Dalton; I don’t think the Red Rifle is playable, but he should help guys like Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd carry more value … One other switch of note is Mason Rudolph giving way to Devlin Hodges. That’s not a great situation for anyone involved in the Steelers passing game.

RUNNING BACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
7
2
Dalvin Cook
MIN
12
3
5
Alvin Kamara
NO
9
4
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
8
5
8
Nick Chubb
CLE
7
6
Saquon Barkley
NYG
11
7
4
Aaron Jones
GB
11
8
Josh Jacobs
OAK
6
9
Leonard Fournette
JAC
10
10
13
Derrick Henry
TEN
11
11
Le’Veon Bell
NYJ
4
12
Melvin Gordon III
LAC
12
13
9
Chris Carson
SEA
11
14
Mark Ingram II
BAL
8
15
11
Todd Gurley II
LAR
9
16
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
10
17
Carlos Hyde
HOU
10
18
Joe Mixon
CIN
9
19
Austin Ekeler
LAC
12
20
28
Devonta Freeman
ATL
9
21
27
Devin Singletary
BUF
6
22
Kenyan Drake
ARI
12
23
17
James Conner
PIT
7
24
Damien Williams
KC
12
25
Sony Michel
NE
10
26
30
Miles Sanders
PHI
10
27
19
Jordan Howard
PHI
10
28
22
James White
NE
10
29
23
Tevin Coleman
SF
4
30
NR
Jonathan Williams
IND
6
31
34
Matt Breida
SF
4
32
29
David Montgomery
CHI
6
33
Ronald Jones II
TB
7
34
46
Bo Scarbrough
DET
5
35
Latavius Murray
NO
9
36
Kareem Hunt
CLE
7
37
Jamaal Williams
GB
11
38
Duke Johnson
HOU
10
39
44
Tarik Cohen
CHI
6
40
Chase Edmonds
ARI
12
41
45
Frank Gore
BUF
6
42
51
Rashaad Penny
SEA
11
43
Derrius Guice
WAS
10
44
NR
Benny Snell
PIT
7
45
41
Kalen Ballage
MIA
5
46
Peyton Barber
TB
7
47
40
Royce Freeman
DEN
10
48
47
Adrian Peterson
WAS
10
49
Alexander Mattison
MIN
12
50
32
David Johnson
ARI
12
51
Nyheim Hines
IND
6
52
LeSean McCoy
KC
12
53
NR
Gus Edwards
BAL
8
54
Tony Pollard
DAL
8
55
Raheem Mostert
SF
4
56
38
Jaylen Samuels
PIT
7
57
Giovani Bernard
CIN
9
58
Malcolm Brown
LAR
9
59
53
Brian Hill
ATL
9
60
NR
Ty Johnson
DET
5
61
Marlon Mack
IND
6
62
NR
Jay Ajayi
PHI
10
63
Ryquell Armstead
JAC
10
64
56
Darrell Henderson
LAR
9
65
Darrel Williams
KC
12
66
Jalen Richard
OAK
6
67
Chris Thompson
WAS
10
68
Reggie Bonnafon
CAR
7
69
Justin Jackson
LAC
12
70
Dion Lewis
TEN
11

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

Arizona Cardinals

Chase Edmonds (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 13, but all signs point to this being Kenyan Drake’s job with Edmonds and perhaps David Johnson sprinkled in. We’ll know more after Sunday, but I’m left to speculate without ever seeing the Cardinals take the field with all three backs healthy. My final read is Drake as an RB2, Edmonds as a flex and Johnson as someone to hold in reserve just in case there are injuries or the Cardinals change course.

Indianapolis Colts

A week ago I thought Jordan Wilkins (ankle) would be the back to own with Marlon Mack (hand) out. No more. Jonathan Williams broke off a second consecutive 100-plus-yard performance, and I’d be shocked if the Colts didn’t keep feeding him the ball. As such, Williams is in as an RB3 with Wilkins departing the rankings — I don’t see him getting more than a few touches. There’s still no timeline on Mack, who I’ve dropped toward the bottom, though I wouldn’t get rid of him just yet.

Pittsburgh Steelers

There isn’t much news relating to James Conner (shoulder) and his injury, but one thing was made clear in Week 12: Benny Snell is the preferred backup over Jaylen Samuels. The only caveat to that is Samuels’ best game came in Hodges’ lone start, and he’s taking the reins going forward.

Others of note

It sounds like Devonta Freeman (foot) could play on Thanksgiving, and after getting nothing out of Brian Hill as a starter I’m sure the Falcons are anxious to have Freeman back on the field … Anyone else mildly concerned about Chris Carson’s fumbling problems? I wonder if that’ll crack open the door for Rashaad Penny, who was good against the Eagles … Kareem Hunt’s return hasn’t impacted Nick Chubb at all, and better play from Mayfield should open things up for Chubb, who has earned a top-five slot … Bo Scarborough has looked decent, and the Lions don’t want to throw a million times if it’s Driskel instead of Stafford.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Michael Thomas
NO
9
2
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
10
3
Julio Jones
ATL
9
4
Mike Evans
TB
7
5
Tyreek Hill
KC
12
6
Chris Godwin
TB
7
7
6
Davante Adams
GB
11
8
9
Julian Edelman
NE
10
9
Amari Cooper
DAL
8
10
Stefon Diggs
MIN
12
11
16
D.J. Moore
CAR
7
12
Adam Thielen
MIN
12
13
13
Tyler Lockett
SEA
11
14
11
Kenny Golladay
DET
5
15
Keenan Allen
LAC
12
16
John Brown
BUF
6
17
10
Cooper Kupp
LAR
9
18
14
Odell Beckham Jr.
CLE
7
19
32
Tyler Boyd
CIN
9
20
DJ Chark Jr.
JAC
10
21
29
T.Y. Hilton
IND
6
22
Calvin Ridley
ATL
9
23
18
Courtland Sutton
DEN
10
24
Christian Kirk
ARI
12
25
30
Jarvis Landry
CLE
7
26
Robert Woods
LAR
9
27
Michael Gallup
DAL
8
28
22
Golden Tate
NYG
11
29
26
Marvin Jones Jr.
DET
5
30
51
Will Fuller V
HOU
10
31
20
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
7
32
DeVante Parker
MIA
5
33
35
Allen Robinson II
CHI
6
34
Terry McLaurin
WAS
10
35
Mike Williams
LAC
12
36
31
Brandin Cooks
LAR
9
37
33
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
10
38
Tyrell Williams
OAK
6
39
Sammy Watkins
KC
12
40
Emmanuel Sanders
SF
4
41
DK Metcalf
SEA
11
42
47
Deebo Samuel
SF
4
43
49
Randall Cobb
DAL
8
44
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
4
45
53
Dede Westbrook
JAC
10
46
Larry Fitzgerald
ARI
12
47
50
Cole Beasley
BUF
6
48
Marquise Brown
BAL
8
49
43
Curtis Samuel
CAR
7
50
56
Darius Slayton
NYG
11
51
59
A.J. Brown
TEN
11
52
Nelson Agholor
PHI
10
53
48
Josh Gordon
SEA
11
54
60
Chris Conley
JAC
10
55
64
James Washington
PIT
7
56
44
Mohamed Sanu
NE
10
57
69
Allen Hurns
MIA
5
58
68
Robby Anderson
NYJ
4
59
54
Corey Davis
TEN
11
60
Allen Lazard
GB
11
61
71
Auden Tate
CIN
9
62
Demaryius Thomas
NYJ
10
63
72
Sterling Shepard
NYG
11
64
Mecole Hardman
KC
12
65
73
Anthony Miller
CHI
6
66
80
N’Keal Harry
NE
10
67
Danny Amendola
DET
5
68
46
Hunter Renfrow
OAK
6
69
Phillip Dorsett II
NE
10
70
58
Taylor Gabriel
CHI
6
71
Tim Patrick
DEN
10
72
Adam Humphries
TEN
11
73
Andy Isabella
ARI
12
74
67
Kenny Stills
HOU
10
75
Willie Snead IV
BAL
8
76
Diontae Johnson
PIT
7
77
M. Valdes-Scantling
GB
11
78
55
Zach Pascal
IND
6
79
Tre’Quan Smith
NO
9
80
88
Trey Quinn
WAS
10
81
Pharoh Cooper
ARI
12
82
Chester Rogers
IND
6
83
Russell Gage
ATL
9
84
Ted Ginn Jr.
NO
9
85
Geronimo Allison
GB
11
86
Zay Jones
OAK
6
87
DeSean Jackson
PHI
10
88
Alex Erickson
CIN
9
89
Miles Boykin
BAL
8
90
79
Paul Richardson Jr.
WAS
10
91
81
Keke Coutee
HOU
10
92
Devin Funchess
IND
6
93
62
A.J. Green
CIN
9
94
John Ross
CIN
9
95
Antonio Brown
FA

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

New York Giants

There’s a lot of moving parts with the G-Men. Sterling Shepard finally returned in Week 12, just in time for Golden Tate (concussion) to suffer a head injury of his own. Darius Slayton remained involved even with Shepard back, but would a healthy Evan Engram (foot) affect the overall dynamic? I still like Tate as the top wideout and Slayton as a matchup play.

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Jones (shoulder) has a shoulder injury, but he’s one of those guys that’ll miss practice all week, check out of the game a half-dozen times doubled over in pain and still catch 10 passes for 170 yards and two scores. I think he’ll fight through it.

Others of note

It sounds like Tyreek Hill (hamstring) may not miss a single game with his hamstring injury … Speaking of hamstrings, Adam Thielen should return this week as well … Will Fuller is an every-week play when he’s healthy. His presence down the field opens up so much offensively for Deshaun Watson… As noted, Dalton’s return should be a positive for Boyd as well as Auden Tate and Alex Erickson; of those two, I’m rolling with Tate. As for A.J. Green (ankle), something tells me he’ll still be day-to-day in mid January … Denver’s passing game is just brutal right now, so I feel obligated to bump Courtland Sutton out of the top 20 … Hunter Renfrow (ribs) is set to miss time with a rib injury. That’s not enough to make me bump up Tyrell Williams, though.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Travis Kelce
KC
12
2
Zach Ertz
PHI
10
3
4
George Kittle
SF
4
4
Hunter Henry
LAC
12
5
Darren Waller
OAK
11
6
Jared Cook
NO
9
7
Mark Andrews
BAL
8
8
6
Evan Engram
NYG
7
9
Jacob Hollister
SEA
11
10
Austin Hooper
ATL
5
11
Greg Olsen
CAR
6
12
22
Jack Doyle
IND
6
13
Dallas Goedert
PHI
10
14
11
Noah Fant
DEN
10
15
16
Ryan Griffin
NYJ
4
16
Jimmy Graham
GB
11
17
Tyler Eifert
CIN
12
18
Kyle Rudolph
MIN
12
19
Gerald Everett
LAR
9
20
Mike Gesicki
MIA
7
21
18
Vance McDonald
PIT
6
22
O.J. Howard
TB
7
23
Cameron Brate
TB
7
24
T.J. Hockenson
DET
9
25
Delanie Walker
TEN
11
26
Jason Witten
DAL
8
27
Irv Smith
MIN
12
28
Jonnu Smith
TEN
11
29
David Njoku
CLE
7
30
28
Darren Fells
HOU
10

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Others of note

George Kittle (ankle) is officially back, whereas Austin Hooper (knee) is unlikely to play on Thanksgiving but could return the following week … Eric Ebron (ankle) is done for the year, which should mean more targets for Jack Doyle; he’s someone I’d pluck off waivers immediately … Engram (foot) missed another game, and with the Giants eyeing up on a high pick I wonder how aggressive they’ll be in trying to get him back on the field … Does anyone hate fantasy football more than Bruce Arians? Rather than call a play for O.J. Howard or Cameron Brate at the goal line, Arians called Vita Vea’s number. Great. Thanks, Bruce. Awesome job.

DEFENSE

Rk
Mv
Team
Team
Bye
1
Patriots
NE
10
2
49ers
SF
4
3
Steelers
PIT
6
4
Ravens
BAL
8
5
Bills
BUF
9
6
9
Vikings
MIN
12
7
Saints
NO
9
8
7
Bears
CHI
6
9
6
Rams
LAR
9
10
15
Eagles
PHI
10
11
Seahawks
SEA
11
12
Colts
IND
6
13
Titans
TEN
11
14
21
Browns
CLE
7
15
Falcons
ATL
5
16
19
Packers
GB
11
17
Cowboys
DAL
8
18
12
Chargers
LAC
12
19
Texans
HOU
10
20
Panthers
CAR
6
21
28
Jets
NYJ
4
22
Broncos
DEN
10
23
Chiefs
KC
12
24
14
Jaguars
JAC
10
25
Raiders
OAK
11
26
Lions
DET
9
27
Giants
NYG
7
28
24
Cardinals
ARI
5
29
Buccaneers
TB
7
30
Dolphins
MIA
7
31
Redskins
WAS
10
32
Bengals
CIN
12

