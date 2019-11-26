Rest of season rankings: 2019 finale

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

This is the final installment of 2019.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Patrick Mahomes KC 12 2 Lamar Jackson BAL 8 3 Russell Wilson SEA 11 4 Dak Prescott DAL 8 5 4 Deshaun Watson HOU 10 6 Aaron Rodgers GB 11 7 Kyler Murray ARI 12 8 9 Drew Brees NO 9 9 Matt Ryan ATL 9 10 Kirk Cousins MIN 12 11 Jameis Winston TB 7 12 11 11 Tom Brady NE 10 13 18 18 Baker Mayfield CLE 7 14 Carson Wentz PHI 10 15 Josh Allen BUF 6 16 23 23 Jimmy Garoppolo SF 4 17 25 25 Ryan Tannehill TEN 11 18 Derek Carr OAK 6 19 Daniel Jones NYG 11 20 19 19 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA 5 21 16 16 Jacoby Brissett IND 6 22 Philip Rivers LAC 12 23 17 17 Jared Goff LAR 9 24 Sam Darnold NYJ 4 25 39 39 Andy Dalton CIN 9 26 Kyle Allen CAR 7 27 Nick Foles JAC 10 28 21 21 M. Stafford DET 5 29 30 30 Mitchell Trubisky CHI 6 30 Jeff Driskel DET 5 31 Brandon Allen DEN 10 32 Dwayne Haskins WAS 10 33 NR NR Devlin Hodges PIT 7 34 35 35 Gardner Minshew JAC 10 35 29 29 Mason Rudolph PIT 7 36 40 40 Drew Lock DEN 10 37 Chase Daniel CHI 6 38 Marcus Mariota TEN 11 39 Josh Rosen MIA 5 40 Case Keenum WAS 10

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

This is the final re-ranking column for the year, so expect more tweaks and projections than usual since future adjustments won’t be happening. Let’s start with Stafford (back), who missed a third consecutive game. The loss to the Redskins makes the rest of the year academic — and quite honestly it’s better for Detroit to lose and improve their draft slot. I don’t care how “maniacal” Stafford is about returning this season, the team needs to step in and tell him to get healthy for 2020. I’m guessing that’s what happens and moving him down. Jeff Driskel has been all right, but Sunday was brutal.

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

I’ve seen enough of Goff and the 2019 Rams offense. The former No. 1 pick finished November with ZERO touchdown passes and five interceptions. Yes, he faced three tough defenses, but he had Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley out there Monday night and looked lost. It would not surprise me if an “injured” Goff gives way to Blake Bortles at some point.

Others of note

Everyone in my top five has, on paper, a very tough closing schedule except Russell Wilson. There are no adjustments coming from that, but I thought it was worth pointing out … Baker Mayfield has looked much better recently and still has two games with the Bengals and one with Arizona on the schedule. He could have some nice QB1 numbers down the stretch … Same deal with Ryan Tannehill, who has played better than expected and faces some struggling secondaries in December … Ryan Finley has been pulled for Andy Dalton; I don’t think the Red Rifle is playable, but he should help guys like Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd carry more value … One other switch of note is Mason Rudolph giving way to Devlin Hodges. That’s not a great situation for anyone involved in the Steelers passing game.

RUNNING BACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR 7 2 Dalvin Cook MIN 12 3 5 Alvin Kamara NO 9 4 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 8 5 8 Nick Chubb CLE 7 6 Saquon Barkley NYG 11 7 4 Aaron Jones GB 11 8 Josh Jacobs OAK 6 9 Leonard Fournette JAC 10 10 13 13 Derrick Henry TEN 11 11 Le’Veon Bell NYJ 4 12 Melvin Gordon III LAC 12 13 9 Chris Carson SEA 11 14 Mark Ingram II BAL 8 15 11 11 Todd Gurley II LAR 9 16 Phillip Lindsay DEN 10 17 Carlos Hyde HOU 10 18 Joe Mixon CIN 9 19 Austin Ekeler LAC 12 20 28 28 Devonta Freeman ATL 9 21 27 27 Devin Singletary BUF 6 22 Kenyan Drake ARI 12 23 17 17 James Conner PIT 7 24 Damien Williams KC 12 25 Sony Michel NE 10 26 30 30 Miles Sanders PHI 10 27 19 19 Jordan Howard PHI 10 28 22 22 James White NE 10 29 23 23 Tevin Coleman SF 4 30 NR NR Jonathan Williams IND 6 31 34 34 Matt Breida SF 4 32 29 29 David Montgomery CHI 6 33 Ronald Jones II TB 7 34 46 46 Bo Scarbrough DET 5 35 Latavius Murray NO 9 36 Kareem Hunt CLE 7 37 Jamaal Williams GB 11 38 Duke Johnson HOU 10 39 44 44 Tarik Cohen CHI 6 40 Chase Edmonds ARI 12 41 45 45 Frank Gore BUF 6 42 51 51 Rashaad Penny SEA 11 43 Derrius Guice WAS 10 44 NR NR Benny Snell PIT 7 45 41 41 Kalen Ballage MIA 5 46 Peyton Barber TB 7 47 40 40 Royce Freeman DEN 10 48 47 47 Adrian Peterson WAS 10 49 Alexander Mattison MIN 12 50 32 32 David Johnson ARI 12 51 Nyheim Hines IND 6 52 LeSean McCoy KC 12 53 NR NR Gus Edwards BAL 8 54 Tony Pollard DAL 8 55 Raheem Mostert SF 4 56 38 38 Jaylen Samuels PIT 7 57 Giovani Bernard CIN 9 58 Malcolm Brown LAR 9 59 53 53 Brian Hill ATL 9 60 NR NR Ty Johnson DET 5 61 Marlon Mack IND 6 62 NR NR Jay Ajayi PHI 10 63 Ryquell Armstead JAC 10 64 56 56 Darrell Henderson LAR 9 65 Darrel Williams KC 12 66 Jalen Richard OAK 6 67 Chris Thompson WAS 10 68 Reggie Bonnafon CAR 7 69 Justin Jackson LAC 12 70 Dion Lewis TEN 11

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

Arizona Cardinals

Chase Edmonds (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 13, but all signs point to this being Kenyan Drake’s job with Edmonds and perhaps David Johnson sprinkled in. We’ll know more after Sunday, but I’m left to speculate without ever seeing the Cardinals take the field with all three backs healthy. My final read is Drake as an RB2, Edmonds as a flex and Johnson as someone to hold in reserve just in case there are injuries or the Cardinals change course.

Indianapolis Colts

A week ago I thought Jordan Wilkins (ankle) would be the back to own with Marlon Mack (hand) out. No more. Jonathan Williams broke off a second consecutive 100-plus-yard performance, and I’d be shocked if the Colts didn’t keep feeding him the ball. As such, Williams is in as an RB3 with Wilkins departing the rankings — I don’t see him getting more than a few touches. There’s still no timeline on Mack, who I’ve dropped toward the bottom, though I wouldn’t get rid of him just yet.

Pittsburgh Steelers

There isn’t much news relating to James Conner (shoulder) and his injury, but one thing was made clear in Week 12: Benny Snell is the preferred backup over Jaylen Samuels. The only caveat to that is Samuels’ best game came in Hodges’ lone start, and he’s taking the reins going forward.

Others of note

It sounds like Devonta Freeman (foot) could play on Thanksgiving, and after getting nothing out of Brian Hill as a starter I’m sure the Falcons are anxious to have Freeman back on the field … Anyone else mildly concerned about Chris Carson’s fumbling problems? I wonder if that’ll crack open the door for Rashaad Penny, who was good against the Eagles … Kareem Hunt’s return hasn’t impacted Nick Chubb at all, and better play from Mayfield should open things up for Chubb, who has earned a top-five slot … Bo Scarborough has looked decent, and the Lions don’t want to throw a million times if it’s Driskel instead of Stafford.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Michael Thomas NO 9 2 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 10 3 Julio Jones ATL 9 4 Mike Evans TB 7 5 Tyreek Hill KC 12 6 Chris Godwin TB 7 7 6 Davante Adams GB 11 8 9 Julian Edelman NE 10 9 Amari Cooper DAL 8 10 Stefon Diggs MIN 12 11 16 16 D.J. Moore CAR 7 12 Adam Thielen MIN 12 13 13 13 Tyler Lockett SEA 11 14 11 11 Kenny Golladay DET 5 15 Keenan Allen LAC 12 16 John Brown BUF 6 17 10 10 Cooper Kupp LAR 9 18 14 14 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE 7 19 32 32 Tyler Boyd CIN 9 20 DJ Chark Jr. JAC 10 21 29 29 T.Y. Hilton IND 6 22 Calvin Ridley ATL 9 23 18 18 Courtland Sutton DEN 10 24 Christian Kirk ARI 12 25 30 30 Jarvis Landry CLE 7 26 Robert Woods LAR 9 27 Michael Gallup DAL 8 28 22 22 Golden Tate NYG 11 29 26 26 Marvin Jones Jr. DET 5 30 51 51 Will Fuller V HOU 10 31 20 20 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 7 32 DeVante Parker MIA 5 33 35 35 Allen Robinson II CHI 6 34 Terry McLaurin WAS 10 35 Mike Williams LAC 12 36 31 31 Brandin Cooks LAR 9 37 33 33 Alshon Jeffery PHI 10 38 Tyrell Williams OAK 6 39 Sammy Watkins KC 12 40 Emmanuel Sanders SF 4 41 DK Metcalf SEA 11 42 47 47 Deebo Samuel SF 4 43 49 49 Randall Cobb DAL 8 44 Jamison Crowder NYJ 4 45 53 53 Dede Westbrook JAC 10 46 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 12 47 50 50 Cole Beasley BUF 6 48 Marquise Brown BAL 8 49 43 43 Curtis Samuel CAR 7 50 56 56 Darius Slayton NYG 11 51 59 59 A.J. Brown TEN 11 52 Nelson Agholor PHI 10 53 48 48 Josh Gordon SEA 11 54 60 60 Chris Conley JAC 10 55 64 64 James Washington PIT 7 56 44 44 Mohamed Sanu NE 10 57 69 69 Allen Hurns MIA 5 58 68 68 Robby Anderson NYJ 4 59 54 54 Corey Davis TEN 11 60 Allen Lazard GB 11 61 71 71 Auden Tate CIN 9 62 Demaryius Thomas NYJ 10 63 72 72 Sterling Shepard NYG 11 64 Mecole Hardman KC 12 65 73 73 Anthony Miller CHI 6 66 80 80 N’Keal Harry NE 10 67 Danny Amendola DET 5 68 46 46 Hunter Renfrow OAK 6 69 Phillip Dorsett II NE 10 70 58 58 Taylor Gabriel CHI 6 71 Tim Patrick DEN 10 72 Adam Humphries TEN 11 73 Andy Isabella ARI 12 74 67 67 Kenny Stills HOU 10 75 Willie Snead IV BAL 8 76 Diontae Johnson PIT 7 77 M. Valdes-Scantling GB 11 78 55 55 Zach Pascal IND 6 79 Tre’Quan Smith NO 9 80 88 88 Trey Quinn WAS 10 81 Pharoh Cooper ARI 12 82 Chester Rogers IND 6 83 Russell Gage ATL 9 84 Ted Ginn Jr. NO 9 85 Geronimo Allison GB 11 86 Zay Jones OAK 6 87 DeSean Jackson PHI 10 88 Alex Erickson CIN 9 89 Miles Boykin BAL 8 90 79 79 Paul Richardson Jr. WAS 10 91 81 81 Keke Coutee HOU 10 92 Devin Funchess IND 6 93 62 62 A.J. Green CIN 9 94 John Ross CIN 9 95 Antonio Brown FA —

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

New York Giants

There’s a lot of moving parts with the G-Men. Sterling Shepard finally returned in Week 12, just in time for Golden Tate (concussion) to suffer a head injury of his own. Darius Slayton remained involved even with Shepard back, but would a healthy Evan Engram (foot) affect the overall dynamic? I still like Tate as the top wideout and Slayton as a matchup play.

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Jones (shoulder) has a shoulder injury, but he’s one of those guys that’ll miss practice all week, check out of the game a half-dozen times doubled over in pain and still catch 10 passes for 170 yards and two scores. I think he’ll fight through it.

Others of note

It sounds like Tyreek Hill (hamstring) may not miss a single game with his hamstring injury … Speaking of hamstrings, Adam Thielen should return this week as well … Will Fuller is an every-week play when he’s healthy. His presence down the field opens up so much offensively for Deshaun Watson… As noted, Dalton’s return should be a positive for Boyd as well as Auden Tate and Alex Erickson; of those two, I’m rolling with Tate. As for A.J. Green (ankle), something tells me he’ll still be day-to-day in mid January … Denver’s passing game is just brutal right now, so I feel obligated to bump Courtland Sutton out of the top 20 … Hunter Renfrow (ribs) is set to miss time with a rib injury. That’s not enough to make me bump up Tyrell Williams, though.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Travis Kelce KC 12 2 Zach Ertz PHI 10 3 4 George Kittle SF 4 4 Hunter Henry LAC 12 5 Darren Waller OAK 11 6 Jared Cook NO 9 7 Mark Andrews BAL 8 8 6 Evan Engram NYG 7 9 Jacob Hollister SEA 11 10 Austin Hooper ATL 5 11 Greg Olsen CAR 6 12 22 22 Jack Doyle IND 6 13 Dallas Goedert PHI 10 14 11 11 Noah Fant DEN 10 15 16 16 Ryan Griffin NYJ 4 16 Jimmy Graham GB 11 17 Tyler Eifert CIN 12 18 Kyle Rudolph MIN 12 19 Gerald Everett LAR 9 20 Mike Gesicki MIA 7 21 18 18 Vance McDonald PIT 6 22 O.J. Howard TB 7 23 Cameron Brate TB 7 24 T.J. Hockenson DET 9 25 Delanie Walker TEN 11 26 Jason Witten DAL 8 27 Irv Smith MIN 12 28 Jonnu Smith TEN 11 29 David Njoku CLE 7 30 28 28 Darren Fells HOU 10

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Others of note

George Kittle (ankle) is officially back, whereas Austin Hooper (knee) is unlikely to play on Thanksgiving but could return the following week … Eric Ebron (ankle) is done for the year, which should mean more targets for Jack Doyle; he’s someone I’d pluck off waivers immediately … Engram (foot) missed another game, and with the Giants eyeing up on a high pick I wonder how aggressive they’ll be in trying to get him back on the field … Does anyone hate fantasy football more than Bruce Arians? Rather than call a play for O.J. Howard or Cameron Brate at the goal line, Arians called Vita Vea’s number. Great. Thanks, Bruce. Awesome job.

DEFENSE