USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 120

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 120

Podcast

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 120

By , November 26, 2019

By: and |

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News and a Thanksgiving Day double dose of DFS Pay to Plays, Stay Aways and Value Plays.

Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!

, , , , Podcast

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home