DFS PROS favorite plays: Week 13

Top-ranked DFS PRO Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite Daily Fantasy Football plays at various salary ranges for Week 13 of the NFL. Find out who Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.

QUARTERBACKS PATRICK MAHOMES- $7400 DRAFTKINGS, $8600 FANDUEL

Patrick Mahomes is a stud and if you can find the way to pay up for him I think you should. He has the highest upside of the slate and is consistently averaging 24 points per game this season. Now he’s presented with a home matchup versus the Raiders who rank 25th against opposing quarterbacks. Couple that with the fact Vegas has this game projected to be a shootout with an over/under of 51.5 points and Mahomes is safe for both cash games and tournaments.

NICK FOLES- $5700 DRAFTKINGS, $7500 FANDUEL Nick Foles is coming off 2 solid games that were against stingy defenses. Now he gets a dream matchup versus the Buccaneers who rank 31st against opposing quarterbacks. His price is discounted due to the fact he has been out for most of the season with the injury so I advise you to take advantage of the low price tag. Foles is a strong value versus terrible pass defense and will exceed value in Week 13. RUNNING BACKS CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY- $10500 DRAFTKINGS, $1100 FANDUEL

Christian McCaffrey is having one of the best seasons I have seen while playing fantasy football. The man is a lock and is averaging a whopping 32 points per game. He gets points in good and bad matchups, he scores when his team is winning or trailing in games. As long as he is healthy he is on the field accumulating fantasy points. McCaffrey will torch them on the ground and the air. If you have followed this column all season I have written him up in 80% of them and the trend will continue. Play if safe and pay up for McCaffrey and get different in other spots of your lineup.

JOSH JACOBS- $6900 DRAFTKINGS, $7700 FANDUEL

Josh Jacobs is in the highest projected scoring game by Vegas in Week 13. Jacobs is averaging 16 points per game and is the focal point of this Raiders offense. He is the featured running back and he is involved in the passing game as well. The Chiefs rank 32nd against the run and Jacobs should find the endzone at least once in this matchup. Jacobs has high upside and provides a nice floor at a nice price to provide some value.

WIDE RECEIVERS

DJ CHARK JR- $6600 DRAFTKINGS, $86900 FANDUEL

DJ Chark Jr. has been somewhat of a boom or bust play each week. I think Chark brings the boom versus the Buccaneers in Week 13. He is averaging 18 points per game and he has two 30 point games this season. I think the third 30 point game could come in Week 13. The Buccaneers rank 32nd against opposing wide receivers and have allowed 289 passing yards per game. It’s the best matchup on the board and I will be pairing Foles with Chark in both tournaments and cash games this week.

DJ MOORE- $6800 DRAFTKINGS, $6800 FANDUEL

DJ Moore is quietly having one of the best seasons at the wide receiver position. He should eclipse the 1000 yard marker this week and is averaging 17 points per game. He is coming off four consecutive big games and I see a fifth one coming. The Redskins defense is suspect and Moore should put up points. Take the value he provides and lock in a consistent player with the upside for tournaments.

TIGHT ENDS

TRAVIS KELCE- $7200 DRAFTKINGS, $7100 FANDUEL

Travis Kelce should be in line for a big week against the Raiders. In Week 2 Kelce hauled in 7 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown on the road in Oakland. Now he gets a matchup at home with a hobbled receiving core around him. I think Kelce is as safe as it gets at the tight end position with Kittle and Andrews in tough matchups this week. Kelce is averaging 15 points per game and has eclipsed 20 points in the last 2 games. I will take a repeat performance from Kelce and he will be mixed into my cash games and tournament lineups.

JACK DOYLE- $3300 DRAFTKINGS, $5000 FANDUEL

Jack Doyle should see an uptick in targets and receptions with Eric Ebron put on injured reserve. I like Kelce, Ertz, and Waller at higher price tags but if you need to pay down Doyle is one of the best value tight ends of the slate. Doyle should be the number two target on this offense this week and the Titans struggle to cover the tight end. They rank 15th against opposing tight ends and allow 255 yards passing per game. I see Doyle with at least 5 receptions for 55 yards and if he can find his way into the endzone we should be looking pretty. Lock Doyle in for the best value tight end of the slate.

DEFENSES

NEW YORK JETS- $3700 DRAFTKINGS, $4900 FANDUEL

The Jets have been better defensively the last couple of weeks and now gets a matchup versus the banged up Cincinnati Bengals. They have sacked the quarterback 17 times in the past 4 games and creating turnovers. A matchup versus the Bengals should continue the trend and the Jets come in with one of the safest floors in Week 13.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES- $3600 DRAFTKINGS, $5000 FANDUEL

There are a lot of interesting defenses this week with good to great matchups. I like the Browns, Eagles, and Panthers but the Ravens present the best value at the price. The Ravens are looking like true Super Bowl contenders with the way Lamar Jackson is playing. They are controlling the clock and playing with the lead in most of their games. Their defense is much improved after the trade acquisitions they made and have been dominating teams as of late. A matchup versus the 49ers could go either way but I think their defense makes sense at the value price they present.