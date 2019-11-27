USA Today Sports

Odds chart for daily play: Week 13

By November 27, 2019

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 12:30 PM Bears Lions 5 -5 41 18 23
THU 4:30 PM Bills Cowboys 7.5 -7.5 45 18.75 26.25
THU 8:20 PM Saints Falcons -6.5 6.5 49.5 28 21.5
SUN 1:00 PM Titans Colts 2.5 -2.5 42.5 20 22.5
SUN 1:00 PM Jets Bengals -3.5 3.5 39.5 21.5 18
SUN 1:00 PM Redskins Panthers 9.5 -9.5 40.5 15.5 25
SUN 1:00 PM 49ers Ravens 5.5 -5.5 45.5 20 25.5
SUN 1:00 PM Buccaneers Jaguars 1.5 -1.5 49.5 24 25.5
SUN 1:00 PM Browns Steelers -1.5 1.5 40.5 21 19.5
SUN 1:00 PM Packers Giants -6.5 6.5 45.5 26 19.5
SUN 1:00 PM Eagles Dolphins -9 9 46.5 27.75 18.75
SUN 4:05 PM Rams Cardinals -3.5 3.5 47.5 25.5 22
SUN 4:25 PM Chargers Broncos 1.5 -1.5 38.5 18.5 20
SUN 4:25 PM Raiders Chiefs 8.5 -8.5 54.5 23 31.5
SUN 8:20 PM Patriots Texans -4.5 4.5 44.5 24.5 20
MON 8:15 PM Vikings Seahawks 2.5 -2.5 48.5 23 25.5

