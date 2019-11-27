Odds chart for daily play: Week 13

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|12:30 PM
|Bears
|Lions
|5
|-5
|41
|18
|23
|THU
|4:30 PM
|Bills
|Cowboys
|7.5
|-7.5
|45
|18.75
|26.25
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Saints
|Falcons
|-6.5
|6.5
|49.5
|28
|21.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Titans
|Colts
|2.5
|-2.5
|42.5
|20
|22.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Jets
|Bengals
|-3.5
|3.5
|39.5
|21.5
|18
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Redskins
|Panthers
|9.5
|-9.5
|40.5
|15.5
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|49ers
|Ravens
|5.5
|-5.5
|45.5
|20
|25.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buccaneers
|Jaguars
|1.5
|-1.5
|49.5
|24
|25.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Browns
|Steelers
|-1.5
|1.5
|40.5
|21
|19.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Packers
|Giants
|-6.5
|6.5
|45.5
|26
|19.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Eagles
|Dolphins
|-9
|9
|46.5
|27.75
|18.75
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Rams
|Cardinals
|-3.5
|3.5
|47.5
|25.5
|22
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Chargers
|Broncos
|1.5
|-1.5
|38.5
|18.5
|20
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Raiders
|Chiefs
|8.5
|-8.5
|54.5
|23
|31.5
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Patriots
|Texans
|-4.5
|4.5
|44.5
|24.5
|20
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Vikings
|Seahawks
|2.5
|-2.5
|48.5
|23
|25.5