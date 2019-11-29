Friday walkthrough: Week 13

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: None

ARIZONA CARDINALS

QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) was added to the team’s injury report on Friday as questionable despite a full practice. RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring) returned to practice this week and is on track to return to action after failing to make the team’s final injury report.

ATLANTA FALCONS – Played Thursday Night

RB Devonta Freeman (foot) returned to action following a good short week of practice. WR Julio Jones (shoulder) and TE Austin Hooper (knee) were both out.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

No injuries of fantasy note.

BUFFALO BILLS – Played Thursday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CHICAGO BEARS – Played Thursday Night

WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) was inactive on the short week and TE Adam Shaheen (foot) was out again.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out indefinitely.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

No injuries of fantasy note.

DALLAS COWBOYS – Played Thursday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

DENVER BRONCOS

No injuries of fantasy note.

DETROIT LIONS – Played Thursday Night

QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) remains out of practice and off the playing field.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

HOUSTON TEXANS

No injuries of fantasy note.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

RB Marlon Mack (hand) will be on the sidelines again this weekend. Joining him will be WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) following his brief return to action last week. WR Parris Campbell (hand) put in limited practices all week and is questionable to return Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

No injuries of fantasy note.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Damien Williams (rib) didn’t practice all week and is out.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

TE Gerald Everett (knee) didn’t hit the practice field this week and has been declared out.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Jakeem Grant (ankle) was placed on IR, ending his season.



MINNESOTA VIKINGS – Monday Night

RB Dalvin Cook (chest) was limited in practice on Thursday but returned to full on Friday and should be good to go. WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) remains limited in practice but remains on track to return to action Monday night.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle) was limited in practice all week but is expected to return to action this weekend despite his questionable status. WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion) cleared protocol and is expected to return also following a limited week of practice. WR Julian Edelman (shoulder) is of course expected to play through his questionable tags yet again. TE Ryan Izzo is out again.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Played Thursday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Golden Tate (concussion) didn’t practice all week and is out. TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) and TE Evan Engram (foot) have been ruled out again.

NEW YORK JETS

Same ol’ same ol’ for WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), limited practices and questionable tag that he’ll play through.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

WR Hunter Renfrow (rib) is out.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) had another limited week of practice but has yet to be cleared for contact so he’s expected to miss another game. WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle) is on track to return to action after putting in a full practice on Friday and not making the team’s final injury report. The same goes for WR Nelson Agholor (knee). TE Zach Ertz (hamstring) only got in a limited practice on Friday but the team is hopeful he’ll suit up on Sunday.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

RB James Conner (shoulder) progressed to doubtful this week but is not expected to play again. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion, knee) has been ruled out again.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Matt Breida (ankle) got on the practice field this week on a limited basis and has improved to questionable status, however, his return to play is unclear. WR Dante Pettis (knee) has been ruled out this week. PK Robbie Gould (quad) has a good chance to return to kicking this week after a solid week of practice.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Monday Night

WR Tyler Lockett (shin), WR DK Metcalf (knee), WR Josh Gordon (ankle) and TE Jacob Hollister (toe) have all been limited in practice but none are expected to miss the Monday nighter. TE Luke Wilson (hamstring) has yet to return to practice this week and his playing status is unclear.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

TENNESSEE TITANS

TE Delanie Walker (ankle) will end this season on IR.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

RB Chris Thompson (toe) put in a limited week of practice and is questionable to make his long-awaited return to the field. WR Paul Richardson (hamstring) has been ruled out after failing to practice all week.