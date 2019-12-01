Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 13

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Titans at Colts (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

TENNESSEE TITANS

Lineup Notes: WR Tajae Sharpe (hamstring) was downgraded to questionable on Saturday and looks iffy to play. TE Delanie Walker (ankle) will end this season on IR.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Lineup Notes: RB Marlon Mack (hand) will be on the sidelines again this weekend. Joining him will be WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) following his brief return to action last week. WR Parris Campbell (hand) put in limited practices all week and is questionable to return Sunday.

Jets at Bengals (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 45 degrees and clear

NEW YORK JETS

Lineup Notes: None

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Lineup Notes: WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out indefinitely.

Redskins at Panthers (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 61 degrees and overcast

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Lineup Notes: RB Chris Thompson (toe) put in a limited week of practice and is questionable to make his long-awaited return to the field. WR Paul Richardson (hamstring) has been ruled out after failing to practice all week.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Lineup Notes: None

49ers at Ravens (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees with a 90% chance of light rain

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Lineup Notes: RB Matt Breida (ankle) got on the practice field this week on a limited basis and has improved to questionable status, however, his return to play is unclear. WR Dante Pettis (knee) has been ruled out this week. PK Robbie Gould (quad) has a good chance to return to kicking this week after a solid week of practice.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Lineup Notes: None

Buccaneers at Jaguars (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees and partly cloudy

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Lineup Notes: None

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Lineup Notes: None

Browns at Steelers (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees and overcast

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Lineup Notes: None

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Lineup Notes: RB James Conner (shoulder) progressed to doubtful this week but is not expected to play again. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion, knee) has been ruled out again.

Packers at Giants (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 32 degrees with a 50% chance of light rain

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Lineup Notes: None

NEW YORK GIANTS

Lineup Notes: WR Golden Tate (concussion) didn’t practice all week and is out. TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) and TE Evan Engram (foot) have been ruled out again.

Eagles at Dolphins (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees and partly cloudy

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Lineup Notes: RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) had another limited week of practice but has yet to be cleared for contact so he’ll miss another game. WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle) is on track to return to action after putting in a full practice on Friday and not making the team’s final injury report. The same goes for WR Nelson Agholor (knee). TE Zach Ertz (hamstring) only got in a limited practice on Friday but the team is hopeful he’ll suit up today.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Lineup Notes: WR Jakeem Grant (ankle) was placed on IR, ending his season.

Rams at Cardinals (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Lineup Notes: TE Gerald Everett (knee) didn’t hit the practice field this week and has been declared out.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Lineup Notes: QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) was added to the team’s injury report on Friday as questionable despite a full practice. RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring) returned to practice this week and is on track to return to action after failing to make the team’s final injury report.

Chargers at Broncos (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 39 degrees and clear

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

Lineup Notes: None

DENVER BRONCOS

Lineup Notes: None

Raiders at Chiefs (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees and overcast



OAKLAND RAIDERS

Lineup Notes: WR Hunter Renfrow (rib) is out.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Lineup Notes: RB Damien Williams (rib) didn’t practice all week and is out.

Patriots at Texans (8:20pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees and clear

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Lineup Notes: WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle) was limited in practice all week but is expected to return to action today despite his questionable status. WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion) cleared protocol and is expected to return also following a limited week of practice. WR Julian Edelman (shoulder) is of course expected to play through his questionable tags yet again. TE Ryan Izzo is out again. PK Kai Forbath was signed this week to kick followed by the release of PK Nick Folk.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Lineup Notes: None

Vikings at Seahawks (Monday Night)

Kickoff Weather: 44 degrees and clear

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Lineup Notes: WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) remains limited in practice but remains on track to return to action Monday night.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Lineup Notes: TE Luke Wilson (hamstring) has yet to return to practice this week and he’s not expected to play despite a questionable tag.