Odds chart for daily play: Week 14

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Cowboys Bears -1.5 1.5 42.5 22 20.5
SUN 1:00 PM Panthers Falcons 3.5 -3.5 46.5 21.5 25
SUN 1:00 PM Colts Buccaneers 2.5 -2.5 47.5 22.5 25
SUN 1:00 PM Dolphins Jets 6.5 -6.5 43.5 18.5 25
SUN 1:00 PM 49ers Saints 3.5 -3.5 44.5 20.5 24
SUN 1:00 PM Lions Vikings 13.5 -13.5 42.5 21.25 28
SUN 1:00 PM Broncos Texans 8.5 -8.5 41.5 16.5 25
SUN 1:00 PM Ravens Bills -4.5 4.5 42.5 23.5 19
SUN 1:00 PM Bengals Browns 7.5 -7.5 40.5 16.5 24
SUN 1:00 PM Redskins Packers 11.5 -11.5 41.5 15 26.5
SUN 4:05 PM Chargers Jaguars -3.5 3.5 42.5 23 19.5
SUN 4:25 PM Steelers Cardinals -1.5 1.5 42.5 22 20.5
SUN 4:25 PM Titans Raiders -1.5 1.5 47.5 24.5 23
SUN 4:25 PM Chiefs Patriots 3.5 -3.5 48.5 22.5 26
SUN 8:20 PM Seahawks Rams -1.5 1.5 46.5 24 22.5
MON 8:15 PM Giants Eagles 7.5 -7.5 46.5 19.5 27

