Friday walkthrough: Week 14

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Josh Jacobs (OAK), WR Will Fuller (HOU)

ARIZONA CARDINALS

No injuries of fantasy note.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Neither WR Julio Jones (shoulder) or TE Austin Hooper (knee) made the team’s injury report this week and both will return to action Sunday.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Marquise Brown (ankle) is questionable after being limited in practice Thursday, but he went full speed on Friday and is expected to suit up.

BUFFALO BILLS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

TE Greg Olsen (concussion) will miss this week’s game after failing to practice or clear protocol this week.

CHICAGO BEARS – Played Thursday Night

WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) was inactive again on another short week and TE Ben Braunecker (concussion) was out.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out indefinitely. WR John Ross (clavicle) was activated from IR this week and is expected to return to the field Sunday.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

The team is expected to activate TE David Njoku (wrist) off IR and get him into the game this weekend.

DALLAS COWBOYS – Played Thursday Night

The team is reporting that QB Dak Prescott suffered a sprained left hand and injured the index finger on his right hand Thursday night. He’s expected to be “fine.” Rookie RB Tony Pollard (ankle) was unable to go this week.

DENVER BRONCOS

No injuries of fantasy note.

DETROIT LIONS

QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) remains out of practice and off the playing field indefinitely.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Will Fuller (hamstring) was limited in practice all week and earned a questionable tag. He’s trending toward a game-time decision.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

RB Marlon Mack (hand) failed to make the team’s final injury report after getting in full practices on Thursday and Friday. He’ll return to action Sunday. The same goes for WR Parris Campbell (hand). WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) on the other hand remains out and is joined by PK Adam Vinatieri (left knee) this week.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

No injuries of fantasy note.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Damien Williams (rib) was unable to practice this week and remains out.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

TE Gerald Everett (knee) again didn’t hit the practice field this week and has been ruled out.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Jakeem Grant (ankle) was placed on IR, ending his season.



MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) didn’t hit the practice field this week and earned a doubtful tag. He’s not expected to play.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Both WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and WR Julian Edelman (shoulder) are expected to play through their typical limited practice week and questionable status.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW YORK GIANTS – Monday Night

QB Daniel Jones (ankle) is not practicing this week and is not expected to play. WR Golden Tate (concussion) has cleared protocol and returned to full practices. He’s expected to return to action. TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) is still not practicing and is expected to miss another game. TE Evan Engram (foot) has returned to limited practices this week but his return to the playing field is uncertain.

NEW YORK JETS

Both RB Le’Veon Bell (illness) and TE Ryan Griffin (illness) turned up sick this week but are expected to play. Griffin was able to put in some limited practices, but Bell remained out all week and is the more questionable of the two.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was only able to log a limited practice on Friday this week and is a questionable game-time decision. WR Hunter Renfrow (rib) is out again this week.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – Monday Night

RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) is still in limited practices with no clearance for contact, so his return this week is very uncertain. WR Nelson Agholor (knee) has yet to get back on the practice field after his return to action last week. His playing status is unclear.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

RB James Conner (shoulder) is out again, as is WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), who at least cleared concussion protocol this week.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Matt Breida (ankle) practiced in full all week and is slated to return to action Sunday after being left off the team’s final injury report.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

TE Luke Wilson (hamstring) has yet to return to practice, which earned him a doubtful tag. He’s not expected to return to action.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Rookie WR Scott Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out this week after failing to practice.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Adam Humphries (ankle) has been ruled out. WR Tajae Sharpe (hamstring) practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday but was downgraded to limited on Friday, so he’s trending in the wrong direction of his questionable playing status.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

WR Paul Richardson (hamstring) has been ruled out again after failing to practice all week, and he’s joined by WR Trey Quinn (concussion).