Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 14

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early Games: WR Will Fuller (HOU)

Late Games: RB Josh Jacobs (OAK)

Panthers at Falcons (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Lineup Notes: TE Greg Olsen (concussion) will miss this week’s game after failing to practice or clear protocol this week.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Lineup Notes: Neither WR Julio Jones (shoulder) or TE Austin Hooper (knee) made the team’s injury report this week and both will return to action today.

Colts at Buccaneers (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees and partly cloudy

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Lineup Notes: RB Marlon Mack (hand) failed to make the team’s final injury report after getting in full practices on Thursday and Friday. He’ll return to action Sunday. The same goes for WR Parris Campbell (hand). WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) on the other hand remains out and is joined by PK Adam Vinatieri (left knee) this week. PK Chase McLaughlin was signed this week to fill in.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Lineup Notes: Rookie WR Scott Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out this week.

Dolphins at Jets (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 37 degrees and partly cloudy

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Lineup Notes: None



NEW YORK JETS

Lineup Notes: Both RB Le’Veon Bell (illness) and TE Ryan Griffin (illness) turned up sick this week but are expected to play. Griffin was able to put in some limited practices, but Bell remained out all week and is the more questionable of the two.

49ers at Saints (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Lineup Notes: RB Matt Breida (ankle) practiced in full all week and is slated to return to action today after being left off the team’s final injury report.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Lineup Notes: None

Lions at Vikings (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

DETROIT LIONS

Lineup Notes: QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) remains off the playing field indefinitely.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Lineup Notes: WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) didn’t hit the practice field this week and earned a doubtful tag. He’s not expected to play.

Broncos at Texans (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

DENVER BRONCOS

Lineup Notes: None

HOUSTON TEXANS

Lineup Notes: WR Will Fuller (hamstring) was limited in practice all week and earned a questionable tag. He’s trending toward a game-time decision.

Ravens at Bills (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 34 degrees and mostly cloudy with some wind

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Lineup Notes: WR Marquise Brown (ankle) is questionable after being limited in practice Thursday, but he went full speed on Friday and is expected to suit up.

BUFFALO BILLS

Lineup Notes: None

Bengals at Browns (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 45 degrees and mostly cloudy with some wind

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Lineup Notes: WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out indefinitely. WR John Ross (clavicle) was activated from IR this week and is expected to return to the field today.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Lineup Notes: The team activated TE David Njoku (wrist) off IR and expect to get him into the game today.

Redskins at Packers (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 37 degrees and overcast with some wind

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Lineup Notes: WR Paul Richardson (hamstring) has been ruled out again after failing to practice all week, and he’s joined by WR Trey Quinn (concussion).

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Lineup Notes: None

Chargers at Jaguars (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees and mostly cloudy

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Lineup Notes: None

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Lineup Notes: None

Steelers at Cardinals (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Lineup Notes: RB James Conner (shoulder) is out again, as is WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), who at least cleared concussion protocol this week.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Lineup Notes: None

Titans at Raiders (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees and partly cloudy

TENNESSEE TITANS

Lineup Notes: WR Adam Humphries (ankle) has been ruled out. WR Tajae Sharpe (hamstring) practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday but was downgraded to limited on Friday, so he’s trending in the wrong direction of his questionable playing status.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Lineup Notes: RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was only able to log a limited practice on Friday this week and is a questionable game-time decision. WR Hunter Renfrow (rib) is out again this week.

Chiefs at Patriots (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 33 degrees and mostly cloudy

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Lineup Notes: RB Damien Williams (rib) was unable to practice this week and remains out.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Lineup Notes: Both WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and WR Julian Edelman (shoulder) are expected to play through their typical limited practice week and questionable status. The kicker rotation continues with PK Kai Forbath being cut this week and PK Nick Folk signed.

Seahawks at Rams (8:20pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 61 degrees and mostly cloudy

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Lineup Notes: TE Luke Wilson (hamstring) has yet to return to practice, which earned him a doubtful tag. He’s not expected to return to action.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Lineup Notes: TE Gerald Everett (knee) again didn’t hit the practice field this week and has been ruled out.

Giants at Eagles (Monday Night)

Kickoff Weather: 56 degrees with an 80% chance of light rain

NEW YORK GIANTS

Lineup Notes: QB Daniel Jones (ankle) did not practice this week and is out. WR Golden Tate (concussion) has cleared protocol and returned to full practices. He’s expected to return to action. TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) is still not practicing and will miss another game. TE Evan Engram (foot) has returned to limited practices this week but his return to the playing field will not happen this week. He’s out again.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Lineup Notes: RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) remained limited in practice with no clearance for contact. Despite his questionable tag he’s expected to miss another game. WR Nelson Agholor (knee) has yet to get back on the practice field after his return to action last week. His playing status is questionable but he’s also not expected to play.