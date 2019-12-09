Free-agent Forecast: Week 15

Free-agent recommendations refer to 12-team league formats, unless specifically stated. FAAB $ amounts are based on a $100 budget.

Since we are so late in the season, most recommendations will be one-week plays from this point forward.



Bye weeks: none



Quarterbacks

1-Week Plug & Play

David Blough, Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Entering Week 14, Tampa was the weakest opponent at limiting quarterbacks in the five weeks prior. The position had averaged 299.2 yards (3rd most) and a touchdown every 10.4 completions (4th-highest frequency), all while picking off only one of every 54.5 passes (14th). Indy QB Jacoby Brissett was good for a line of 251-2-0 in Week 14. Blough has flashed but also has looked the part of an undrafted rookie through two starts. The ceiling here is not particularly high, although so much lines up for a quality showing: Detroit is at home, and Tampa is pathetic at covering receivers (Detroit’s strength). Blough has another weapon in Jesse James, since tight ends have owned Tampa Bay in 2019. The Bucs have stifled the ground game all year, which should force Detroit into the sky. How brave are you feeling? The wise advise is to keep him out of single-year playoff lineups but utilize him in DFS and two-QB settings.

Availability: 89%

FAAB: $1-2

Eli Manning, New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins



This writeup comes before Manning faces Philadelphia in Week 14’s Monday Night Football action. Daniel Jones (ankle) is expected to miss the rest of the way, or at least Week 15 without a miraculous recovery. Manning, unless he is completely inept vs. the beatable Eagles, is a reasonable fantasy option in two-QB setups for Week 15. The Dolphins have allowed quarterbacks to average 28.7 points over the past four games, and the worst showing was Sam Darnold’s 270-2-1 line.

Availability: 83%

FAAB: $1-2

Grab & stash

Drew Lock, Denver Broncos



The rookie was dropping bombs on Houston’s secondary in Week 14, and he now has five touchdown strikes vs. just two interceptions in his two starts. While it may have seemed shocking since the Texans had just come off of a manhandling of the New England Patriots, but Lock’s opponent has been a favorable matchup most of the way. The Week 15 opponent is KC, and there’s really no upside in playing Lock, but if you make it through to Week 16 and play in a two-QB setup, he has starting appeal against the Detroit Lions.

Availability: 78%

FAAB: $1-2

Running Backs

priority free agents

DeAndre Washington, Oakland Raiders



Running back Josh Jacobs has been playing through a fractured shoulder and was forced to sit last week. The Raiders are a long shot to make the postseason, and there seems to be little incentive to chance it with their promising workhorse. Washington showed up vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, going for 53 yards and a touchdown on the ground in addition to six catches for 43 yards out of the backfield. The Jacksonville Jaguars come to Oakland in Week 15, and the Raiders head to the LA Chargers in the fantasy finale. Both are quality matchups for PPR backs, and Washington is a must-add in all formats.

Availability: 86%

FAAB: $15-18

C.J. Prosise, Seattle Seahawks



Running back Rashaad Penny’s season is over with a sprained ACL, and the Seahawks sprinkled in Prosise to help Chris Carson. He is not going to solve any fantasy woes, although there is a hint of utility in Week 15 for PPR gamers. The Seahawks travel to Carolina to face a defense that has been laughably weak vs. the position in 2019. In the past six weeks, this unit has yielded two touchdowns per contest (11 rushing) and four catches a game out of the backfield.

Availability: 89%

FAAB: $2-3

Wide Receivers

priority free agents

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons

A core injury has WR Calvin Ridley on the shelf for the rest of the year, and Julio Jones is playing through a partially separated shoulder. The Falcons pass with a greater volume than all other teams (42.2 attempts/game), and Gage has flashed enough since the trade of WR Mohamed Sanu to earn the benefit of the doubt. Gamers should consider him as a playable option, depending upon what else is available, vs. the Richard Sherman-less Niners in Week 15.

Availability: 70%

FAAB: $5-6

1-Week Plug & Play

Marcus Johnson, Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers



We recommended Johnson as a one-week play last week, and we’re dipping into the well once again. He has an absolutely awesome matchup to exploit, and it’s still a huge question mark whether T.Y. Hilton (calf) will be ready to go (or even capable if he does). Johnson has posted a pair of scores in his last three outings in which Hilton didn’t dress. The lone game without a TD resulted in 9.5 PPR points. Tampa has yielded two wide receiver scores a game in the last six contests.

Availability: 99%

FAAB: $2-3

Breshad Perriman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions



Mike Evans’ hamstring injury is expected to cost him a few games, and the veteran deep threat Perriman will be asked to step up his game. He caught three of his five targets for 70 yards and a score in Week 14. Expect a limited target share, since Chris Godwin and the tight ends, possibly along with second-year WR Justin Watson, will eat into his action. Perriman is the preferred addition over Watson mostly based on familiarity — we have no clue what to expect from the completely untested Watson. Perriman has his limitations, but he has shown chemistry with Jameis Winston and stepped up of late. Winston has a slight fracture in his throwing thumb, which isn’t currently expected to sideline him.

Availability: 90%

FAAB: $2-3

Willie Snead, Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets



The Jets entered Week 14 as the second-softest defense at limiting wide receiver touchdowns in the five weeks leading up to facing Miami. The Dolphins failed to put one into the end zone in the hands of a receiver, but two players posted double-digit PPR results on the day. Snead entering a lineup is solely for a gamble of finding the end zone, and the Ravens clearly are more capable of racking up points than Miami, so consider that performance an anomaly working in NYJ’s favor on paper. Snead has scored three times in the last trio of contests and has a career-best five on the year.

Availability: 70%

FAAB: $1-2

Isaiah Ford, Miami Dolphins at New York Giants



Entering Week 15, no team had allowed wideouts to score a higher frequency than the Giants. Ford, standing 6-foot-2, offers another lanky weapon for Ryan Fitzpatrick. We saw the slightly larger Preston Williams perform well opposite DeVante Parker, and there’s enough reason to give Ford the benefit of the doubt with such a fine matchup. He landed six of his nine targets in Week 14 for 92 yards. Parker suffering a concussion should make Ford a viable option, presuming the resurgent veteran doesn’t clear the league’s protocol. New York has allowed a touchdown every 6.9 catches entering their Monday Night Football tilt with Philly.

Availability: 99%

FAAB: $1-2

Grab & stash

John Ross, Cincinnati Bengals



We recommended Ross as a pickup last week with his return to action, and he saw three targets, catching two for 28 yards vs. the Cleveland Browns — a strong pass defense. The speedy receiver used that game to help get his football legs back under him, and the Week 15 matchup brings the New England Patriots to town (on to Cincinnati indeed). The matchup is unkind, despite New England’s recent struggles, but the idea here is to stash Ross for Week 16 vs. the Miami Dolphins. That will give him consecutive weeks to get the motor tuned up.

Availability: 66%

FAAB: $1-2

Tight Ends

priority free agents

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

As long as Gerald Everett (knee) is out of commission, Higbee belongs in the fantasy lineup conversation. The Rams face Dallas in Week 15, which makes him a fringe starting option. The Cowboys have given up just two scores to the position in the last six games, and nine of the weeks have resulted in no trips to the end zone. Evan Engram is the only TE in 2019 to post double-digit fantasy points in PPR vs. the ‘Boys without going in for six. Add Higbee and consider him a flex option or a desperation play as a starting TE if there isn’t a clearer choice.

Availability: 66%

FAAB: $3-4

1-Week Plug & Play

Cameron Brate/O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions



Brate is the preferred addition here due to a stronger rapport with his quarterback and being a better fit for the offense. The expected loss of WR Mike Evans (hamstring) opens the door for more looks, and the matchup is among the best for touchdown efficiency. The Lions gave up the second-fewest catches over the most recent five-game span entering Week 14, yet this unit surrendered the highest frequency of touchdowns in that time. One in 4.3 grabs went for six. The Minnesota Vikings didn’t put one into the end zone last week, but the overall body of work illustrates the Lions are awful at preventing the position from exploiting this defense.

Availability: 60% (Brate); 36% (Howard)

FAAB: $2-4; $2-4

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals

Njoku returned last week after missing the majority of the year, and now he draws the Arizona Cardinals after getting a week to find his football bearings. There is one mission here: Scoring a touchdown. He isn’t going to rack up enough work to matter without a trip into the end zone, and Njoku’s athleticism easily can exploit the weakest defense of the position in 2019. Recommending just about any tight end vs. the Cardinals is in play. It didn’t work out with Vance McDonald last week, but the offense passed 19 times. With a defense that has yielded 13 TDs in 2019, the reasoning still holds water.

Availability: 69%

FAAB: $2-3

Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots



New England happily allows defenses to operate underneath, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Eifert come alive with Andy Dalton in Week 15. The Patriots granted three receiving scores in the four games leading up to Week 14, and a rushing TD to Travis Kelce added to the fun. This is a risk-reward decision.

Availability: 54%

FAAB: $1-2

Jesse James, Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Tampa Bay has been feeble at limiting touchdowns by tight ends in 2019, especially of late. Despite giving up just the third-fewest catches per game in the five weeks leading up to Week 14, the Bucs had permitted the second-highest frequency of touchdowns scored. Indianapolis chose to attack on the ground and via the wide receiver position in Week 14, but make no mistake, this defense struggles vs. James’ positional mates. T.J. Hockenson being out for the year makes the well-paid James a viable flier for six points.

Availability: 90%

FAAB: $0-1

Kickers

1-Week Plug & Play

Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins



Every kicker vs. Miami in the last month has attempted at least three field goals, and 13 total PATs were attempted in that window. Extending the view back to Week 7, this defense has faced three-plus FGAs in all but one of the eight games.

Availability: 89%

FAAB: $0-1

Josh Lambo, Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders



Oakland has allowed at least six fantasy points in five of the past six contests, affording an average of only 1.5 field goal tries. The meat of the matchup comes via extra points after permitting 3.67, on average, since Week 8. The idea here is Jacksonville is struggling on offense to punch it in to the end zone and may have to settle for field goals on the road. This is even more likely if wideout D.J. Chark (ankle) is unable to go.

Availability: 47%

FAAB: $0-1

Defense/Specials Teams

1-Week Plug & Play

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers



In the past four weeks, Kyle Allen has taken no fewer than four sacks in each game and as many as seven. The young passer has tossed seven INTs in that time frame, and the offense has coughed it up four times. Seattle has its own issues, but there should be little trouble in exploiting Carolina this week.

Availability: 62%

FAAB: $1-2

Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders



This is a risky streaming option given Jacksonville’s inconsistencies and Oakland’s similarly erratic play. Over the course of 2019, this has been one of the better offenses at limiting turnovers. The last five weeks has been a a different tale with turnovers in four of those games, and multiple mistakes in three of the contests. More importantly, Oakland has given up a defensive touchdown in three straight outings.

Availability: 55%

FAAB: $1-2

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Kind of like the “play any tight end vs. Arizona” mantra, this one is in the same vein. The Lions offer little to nothing on their own, but having Jameis Winston (thumb) turning it over like no other, and an offense likely without Mike Evans (hamstring), makes Detroit a viable fantasy gamble. Winston has thrown 11 picks in the last five games, and the offense has turned it over three other times in that span. A pair of those errors went the other direction, and Winston has been sacked two or more times in three of the past five games.

Availability: 80%

FAAB: $0-1