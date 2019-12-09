Sunday Snippets: Week 14

Taking a quick rundown of the Sunday NFL games with a fantasy perspective.

Sunday Snippets

CAR 20, ATL 40

Apparently, firing a head coach doesn’t improve the team. Kyle Allen passed for 293 yards and a score to Ian Thomas (5-57, TD) but also tossed two interceptions. Christian McCaffrey ran for 53 yards as the leading rusher and caught 11 passes for 82 yards as the leading receiver. DJ Moore (4-81) was the only other notable receiver. Like every week, the offensive revolves around McCaffrey and little else. That drops the Panthers to 5-8 and on a five-game losing streak.

Matt Ryan threw for 313 yards and two scores with no turnovers. While Julio Jones (5-66) and Calvin Ridley (5-76, TD) turned in moderate production, the top receiver was, of course, Olamide Zaccheaus. The undrafted wideout from Virginia made his first (and only) NFL catch be a 91-yard touchdown. Devonta Freeman ran for 84 yards and one score and added four catches for 10 yards. Brian Hill added 62 yards and a touchdown on his nine carries. The win raises the Falcons to 4-9 and ends their two-game losing streak.

BAL 24, BUF 17

Solid efforts by both but the defenses kept everything in check. Lamar Jackson only gained 40 yards on 11 runs but threw for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Hayden Hurst (3-73, TD) caught a 61-yard touchdown but no other receiver ended with more than 29 yards. Mark Ingram only gained 50 yards on 15 rushes but caught three passes for 29 yards. It was a low-key performance by all against s tough Bills defense. The win raises the Ravens to 11-2 on the season and makes it nine straight wins.

Josh Allen only ran for nine yards on two runs and threw for only 146 yards and one touchdown to Cole Beasley (4-29, TD). Dawson Knox (1-37) had the most receiving yardage while Devin Singletary was the only notable player with 89 yards on 17 carries and 29 yards on six receptions. The Ravens defense won this game. The Bills fall to 9-4 and end their three-game winning streak.

CIN 19, CLE 27

The Bengals lost but made a game of it and Joe Mixon ran for 146 yards and one touchdown plus caught three passes for 30 yards. As any Mixon owner will echo – “where has that been all year?” Andy Dalton passed for 262 yards but only Tyler Boyd (5-75) gained more than 50 yards. Randy Bullock kicked four field goals because the Bengals could only get close. The loss drops the Bengals to 1-12 and keeps that No. 1 overall pick in their back pocket.

The Browns benefited from a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Nick Chubb rushed for 106 yards while Kareem Hunt gained 28 yards and a score on his nine carries and added 40 yards on two catches. Baker Mayfield ran in a touchdown but only threw for 192 yards and two interceptions. Jarvis Landry (4-76) and Odell Beckham (2-39) did do much and no other receivers had more than one catch. The win elevates the Browns to 6-7 and keeps theoretical playoff hopes alive.

WAS 15, GB 20

The score suggests a mail-in effort that worked and that’s not inaccurate. The Redskins final touchdown to Terry McLaurin (4-57, TD) came in the final 1:17 to play so he benefited from trash time. Dwayne Haskins ended with 170 passing yards and one score and Chris Thompson (7-43) was his favorite target. He only threw passes to four different players. Derrius Guice ran for 42 yards on five carries and left with a knee injury. Adrian Peterson gained 76 yards on 20 rushes and ran in a touchdown. The loss leaves the Redskins at 3-10 and ends their two-game winning streak.

The Packers didn’t do much outside of Aaron Jones who rushed for 134 yards and one score plus was the leading receiver with six catches for 58 yards. Aaron Rodgers-lite only threw for 195 yards and one score, so, yeah, mail-in time. Jimmy Graham (3-49) and Davante Adams (4-41) was as good as it got for the receivers. It was a low-key game on an otherwise good weekend. The win propels the Packers to 10-3 and maintains their lead in the NFC North.

DEN 38, HOU 24

Well. Ain’t that Drew Lock something? The rookie debuted with 309 yards and three touchdowns in yet another one of those shockingly good first games (see Kyle Allen, Daniel Jones, etc.). Noah Fant (4-113, TD) was the leading receiver despite later leaving with a foot injury. No other receiver caught more than 50 yards and Lock impressed by connecting with ten different receivers. Philip Lindsay ran for 51 yards and one score while Royce Freeman was limited to only 24 rushing yards but caught two passes for eight yards that included a touchdown. The win brings the Broncos to 5-8.

The Texans trailed 38-3 in the third quarter before mounting a failed comeback. The Texans came out flat probably because of their critical matchup in Tennessee next week only now they face the Titans with matching records. Deshaun Watson passed for 292 yards and one touchdown plus ran for 44 yards and two more scores. Carlos Hyde (14-73) ran well, just not enough to matter. DeAndre Hopkins (7-120, TD) but only had three catches for 30 yards at the half. Keke Coutee (5-69) was not only the next best receiver, but he also did not get injured. The loss drops the 8-5 into a tie with the Titans.

DET 7, MIN 20

Oh look, we’re playing the Lions. Let’s dial down the effort. Kirk Cousins only passed for 242 yards and one score but at least Stefon Diggs (6-92) provided solid production even if no other receiver gained more than 42 yards and the 9-yard touchdown went to Bisi Johnson on his only catch. Dalvin Cook only gained 62 yards on 18 rushes and added 13 yards on two catches. Alexander Mattison also ran 14 times for 46 yards and gained 18 yards on his two receptions. The Lions never scored until the final 2:09 so the game was never in doubt. The win raised the Vikings to 9-3.

The Lions never had a chance. David Blough ended with 205 yards and the one score but had two interceptions. He only totaled 59 yards at the half. Kenny Golladay (6-58) happily accepted the trash time slop. Marvin Jones was next best with just 38 yards on three catches. Bo Scarbrough ran 19 times for 65 yards in a game where they should not have bothered with the run. The loss drops the Lions to 3-9-1 with their sixth straight loss.

MIA 21, NYJ 22

Close does not count but at least it makes the game look more competitive than expected. Ryan Fitzpatrick was the leading rusher with 65 yards on seven runs while Patrick Laird (15-48) embraced being the last man standing in the Fins backfield. Fitzpatrick also threw for 245 yards with Isaiah Ford (6-92) adding to his two other career catches. Devante Parker (2-28) finally cooled down just when you think he is reliable. Jason Sanders kicked SEVEN field goals despite the fact that almost no one would have started him on their fantasy team. The loss drops the Dolphins to 3-10.

The Jets were without Le’Veon Bell so Bilal Powell ran for 74 yards and added 14 more on two catches. Sam Darnold passed for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Robby Anderson (7-116, TD) had a big game and yet no other receiver managed more than 37 yards. Demaryius Thomas (2-28, TD) turned in the other score to save his fantasy value. The Jets kicked their final field goal as time expired to take the win and rise to 5-8.

IND 35, TB 38

Obvious game-o-the-week contender. Jacoby Brissett ended with 251 passing yards and two scores between Marcus Johnson (3-105, TD) and Zach Pascal (5-74, TD) on a day where the tight ends only had Jack Doyle end with two catches for 27 yards. Marlon Mack was back, sort of, but only gained 38 yards on 13 runs and one touchdown. The Colts led 35-21 in the third quarter before giving up 17 unanswered points. the loss drops the Colts to 6-7 and all but ends any playoff hopes.

The Buccaneers only totaled 22 runs for 70 yards from their backfield. But Jameis Winston had a monster game with 456 passing yards and four touchdowns, plus he ran in a score, plus he threw three interceptions so the Colts could keep up. Chris Godwin (7-91) and O.J. Howard (4-73) were the leading receivers and about the only players on the team without a touchdown. Mike Evans only caught one pass but it went for a 61-yard touchdown but he pulled up lame at the end. This was a classic Buccaneers game that spewed fantasy points. The win brings the Bucs to 6-7.

LAC 45, JAC 10

This is what happens when a team finally throws the towel in for the season. The Chargers are not this good but the Jags are this bad. Gardner Minshew threw for just 162 yards and one score to Nick O’Leary (4-30) while DJ Chark (9-75) was the only other receiver of any note. Dede Westbrook ended with only 25 yards on six catches. Leonard Fournette ran for 50 yards and added 13 more on 13 receptions. It was a flat, uninspired effort in a home game. It is also could be the final straw for HC Doug Marone.

It all worked for the Chargers. Austin Ekeler ran for 101 yards on eight carries and was the leading receiver with four catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Melvin Gordon ran 12 times for 55 yards and scored once, plus added five receptions for 29 yards. Philip Rivers ended with 314 passing yards and three touchdowns. Keenan Allen (5-83), Mike Williams (2-63, TD), and Hunter Henry (2-39, TD) all turned in good fantasy production. The win brings the Bolts to 5-8.

PIT 23, ARI 17

The Cardinals never led but they were as close as 20-17 with under two minutes to play. Kenyan Drake ran for 37 yards and caught three passes for 30 yards and has lost almost all magic by this point. David Johnson gained 19 yards on three runs and caught two passes for 34 yards and a touchdown so now he seems like he is “playable” again? Maybe? Maybe not? Kyler Murray passed for 194 yards and two scores. Christian Kirk (8-85) was the only notable receiver as all others only gained 20 yards at most. The Cardinals never gave up but just ended a bit short. They fall to 3-9-1 and this is their fifth straight loss.

The Steelers did nothing special. Devlin Hodges passed for only 152 yards and one score to Diontae Johnson (6-60, TD) but no one else gained more than 33 yards as a receiver. No running back gained more than 41 yards. An 85-yard punt return for a score made up the winning margin. The Steelers won their third straight game despite minimal offense and are 8-5.

KC 23, NE 16

Another big game and satisfying for the fans of 31 NFL teams. The Patriots defense held Patrick Mahomes to 283 yards and a 48-yard touchdown to Mecole Hardman on his only catch. Travis Kelce (7-66) and Tyreek Hill (6-62) were mostly held in check. LeSean McCoy led the rushers with only 39 yards, and even Kelce ran in a four-yard touchdown. The Chiefs led 23-7 in the third quarter and held off the Patriots rally. The win lifts them to 9-4 and keeps them within striking distance of a first-round bye.

The Patriots struggled surprisingly at home versus a defense that is mostly below average. Tom Brady passed for just 169 yards and one score to Julian Edelman (8-95, TD). No other receivers gained more than 35 yards. James White ran for 33 and added five catches for 27 yards. Sony Michel cannot be healthy since he ran for eight yards on five carries versus the No. 32 defense versus running backs. The Patriots stayed close enough to suggest they could catch up and in most past years, they would have. This time – they didn’t. They fall to 10-3 and drop behind the 11-2 Ravens.

TEN 42, OAK 21

Yeah, that Tannehill guy is a difference-maker. If only compared to Marcus Mariota. The ex-Dolphin passed for 391 yards and three touchdowns that mostly favored A.J. Brown (5-153, 2 TD). Jonnu Smith (3-29, TD) caught the other score. Derrick Henry rumbled for 103 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns in this easy beatdown. Tannehill ended with a 140.4 QB rating. He’s not going anywhere else next year.

The Raiders disappeared after halftime when they were tied 21-21. With Josh Jacobs out, DeAndre Washington ran for 53 yards and one touchdown and also caught six passes for 43 yards. Derek Carr threw for 263 yards and two scores but only Darren Waller (6-73) did much. The Raiders still lack any credible wideouts. The loss drops them to 6-7 and puts a major dent in any hope they could make the playoffs.

SEA 12, LAR 28

Only three games left to the season and still no need to get comfortable yet. The Seahawks ended their four-game winning streak in a convincing manner. Russell Wilson was held to only 245 passing yards and no scores. DK Metcalf (6-78) and Tyler Lockett (4-43) were as good as it got. Chris Carson ran for 76 yards and added 15 more on three receptions while Rashaad Penny injured his knee and left with only one catch. This was a down game for the Seahawks and against a divisional rival. At 10-3, they again trail the 49ers by one game.

It all worked well for the Rams. Todd Gurley ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on 23 rushes plus added 34 yards on four receptions. Jared Goff threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns between Robert Woods (7-98, TD) and Cooper Kupp (4-45, TD). Tyler Higbee (7-116) took advantage of Gerald Everett out while facing the No. 28 defense against tight ends. The win raises the Rams to 8-5 and they remain in the thick of the race for a wildcard.

The Game-o-the-Week

SF 48, NO 45

Oh, that they could all be 93-point games. And involve the No. 1 defense.

This was one of the best games of the year. It was 35-33 entering the fourth quarter and there were five scoring events in the final quarter with three touchdowns and two field goals – the final being the 30-yard field goal by the 49ers as time expired. There were a total of 16 scores – 12 touchdowns and four field goals.

Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 349 yards and four touchdowns with Emmanuel Sanders (7-157, TD) doing the most damage. Deebo Samuel (5-76) and George Kittle (6-67, TD) both made critical catches. Tevin Coleman only ran for six yards while Raheem Mostert (10-69, TD) nor only was the best rusher but also caught two passes for 40 yards and a second touchdown. Matt Breida only needed six runs to gain 54 yards. On the road at the Saints, the offense proved it was just as good as the defense (at least usually).

Drew Brees passed for 349 yards and five touchdowns plus ran in a score as well. While Latavius Murray totaled 94 yards, Alvin Kamara only ran for 25 yards and added 18 more yards over four catches. Michael Thomas (11-134, TD) still dominated against the best secondary in the NFL. Jared Cook reeled in two receptions for 64 yards and two scores. The game was full of offensive production yet the two primary backs – Kamara and Coleman – were the worst among the normal fantasy starts.

It was just a great game to watch with constant scoring and lead changes.

Scoring typically declines in the latter part of the season but not this week. Nine teams exceeded 30 points on the day. Six games totaled 60 points or more. And no bad weather. Kinda makes it feel like a bad week is going to come soon.