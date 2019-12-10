IDP Free Agent Report: Week 15

With one week into the fantasy playoffs, owners may start to notice a trend of increased players to the injured reserve. This is usually because teams tend to start getting mathematically eliminated around this time and players/teams don’t want to continue risking further injury battling through smaller, cumulative issues. This is why depth is important. The offensive side of the ball lost a handful of impact players this week and the team (both fantasy and NFL) that can overcome their injury situation will likely be the one that owns the championship at the end. Unfortunately, back-filling those positions can be difficult around this time of year.

Linebacker Plays

Donald Payne was easily the top dog of recommendations last week with 16 total tackles on full-time usage against the Chargers. It’s worth mentioning that the weakside linebacker snaps were split between Quincy Williams and Leon Jacobs in that same game. Mack Wilson had a solid game against the Bengals with 6 total tackles and a PD on 100% usage as well. While not eye-popping both pass-rushing Smiths for Green Bay pick up splash plays for owners that got them into their lineup last week. Za’Darius Smith logged 3 solo tackles and a forced fumble whereas Preston Smith scored 2 solo tackles and a sack against Washington

Danny Trevathan / Nick Kwiatkoski / Kevin Pierre-Louis CHI LB – 3-4 ILB Value: LB1 – LB3

In an unfortunate turn, Roquan Smith suffered a season-ending pectoral injury against Dallas on Thursday early in the game. Awful news for Roquan and awful news of the fantasy owners who were left with only two total tackles before their LB1 exited the game in a week where it’s do-or-die. On top of that, if you were able to survive this week in spite of that production, you now need another option at LB. Nick Kwiatkoski remains a priority add if he hasn’t been added already. The fourth-year man out of West Virginia is averaging over 14 fantasy points per game since taking over for Danny Trevathan. Speaking of Danny Trevathan, I’m reading rumblings that he might take a run at returning soon. That is really surprising to me given how ugly that elbow injury looked in week 10. I didn’t think we’d see him again this year. Watch the practice reports and if Trevathan returns, snap him up. If not, former Seahawk draft pick Kevin Pierre-Louis figures to step into a fairly significant role. The Bears heavily use 2 ILBs so Pierre-Louis is a good play in very deep leagues. The Packers in week 15 are a middle of the road matchup but the volume will be high as it usually is for Bears ILBs.

Craig Robertson NOS LB – 4-3 WLB Value: LB2 – LB3

Unfortunately for the Saints defense, injuries are sorting out the IDP production split that would-be owners have had to navigate to this point in the season. Both AJ Klein (knee) and Kiko Alonso (thigh) missed week 14 against the 49ers, leaving Demario Davis and Craig Robertson to carry full-time duty. While Davis is likely fully owned due to his usage, Robertson was a reserve linebacker that is unlikely to be owned in any league. Robertson played every snap against the 49ers, logging 8 total tackles and an interception. While looking like an attractive add given the ownership percentage and likely fetching price, Robertson is back to the scrap heap once either Klein or Alonso gets healthy. Watch the injury reports and don’t spend much here given the risk. The run-heavy Colts are an above-average matchup for a Saints LB this week.

Drue Tranquill LAC LB – 4-3 MLB Value: LB2 – LB3

A recommendation for a few weeks ago that was derailed due to injury seems to be back on track is Drue Tranquill. The Chargers LB corps seems to be a hot mess every year for the past few years and this year is no exception. For what its worth, Tranquill was given the lion’s share of the snaps in week 14 against the Jaguars with 83%. The next highest usage was Thomas Davis at 47%. With that usage, Tranquill turned in 8 total tackles (7 solo). The Vikings in week 15 appear to be an above-average matchup for the fourth round rookie but with Denzel Perryman back from a team imposed one game exile, it remains to be seen if the Chargers continue to utilize Tranquill above 75% as they have since week 10.

Defensive Lineman Plays

Last week, I advocated Carlos Dunlap‘s ownership percentage to increase as he seemed to be overcoming his injury woes and he remains a high-volume end with a very good tackle floor. 5 solo tackles and 2 PDs on 88% would suggest that was a good call. That said, the poor performances of Clelin Ferrell (1 solo tackle, 47% usage) and Maxx Crosby (2 solo tackles, 66% usage) against Tennessee knock me back down to just above “I have no clue” level.

Seahawks Pass Rush SEA DL – 4-3 DL Value: DL2

The Seahawks aren’t exactly boasting a plethora of sacks from one single source this year. In fact, the team lead for sacks is only three. That said, the matchup is the driver here. The Seahawks are reeling from a critical division loss to the Rams in week 14 and need to get back on track against the Panthers. Meanwhile, Carolina is reeling. They’ve lost five games in a row and have fired their head coach. Over those five games, the Panthers have given up 24 sacks, the most in the league over that time period. Jadeveon Clowney is fighting through a core muscle injury and Ziggy Ansah is bothered by a neck problem but if I have a Seattle pass rusher, I’m finding a way to use them despite less than optimal production over the last few weeks, the matchup is as good as it gets. Jarran Reed for a defensive tackle and Rasheem Green if either of Clowney or Ansah can’t go would be good deeper league options.

Darian Thompson DAL S – 4-3 SS Value: DB2 – DB3

Darian Thompson was mentioned in this column a few weeks ago when Jeff Heath first missed time. Now that Heath’s Shoulder has seen him sidelined again, former Giant Darian Thompson once again in seeing full time snaps for the Cowboys. Coming off of a 9 total tackles, 1 sack performance against the Bears and slated for the suddenly resurgent Rams in week 15, Thompson is primed for another decent tackle output. Watch the injury report to ensure that Heath remains out but otherwise, I’d deploy Thompson as a DB2/DB3.

Defensive Back Plays

Both Chuck Clark (6 total tackles, 1 PD on 97% usage) and Micah Hyde (7 total tackles on 97% usage) had a remarkably similar game. Both were solid but unspectacular and were overshadowed by their flashier safety partner in Earl Thomas and Jordan Poyer. Andrew Wingard was the lone miss from last week’s recommendations. Ronnie Harrison did miss another game with a concussion that he is now cleared from but Wingard did not receive full-time snaps. He split with Marcus Gilchrist (46-17) and turned in 4 total tackles. While not awful, fantasy owners hoped for more after 16 points the week before.

Tracy Walker / Tavon Wilson DET S – 4-3 FS/SS Value: DB1

Both Tracy Walker and Tavon Wilson are very under-owned for their production. Walker is coming off of a knee injury that has hampered his output for four weeks whereas Wilson was a reserve player before Quandre Diggs was traded to Seattle. If you need confirmation that these guys are the play this week, consider this. Both Walker (13 total tackles on 94% usage) and Wilson (11 total tackles on 100% usage) were DB1s this week in tackle-heavy and balanced scoring leagues. The Lions’ week 15 opponent is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two safeties who faced them in week 14 were also DB1s for the week in Khari Willis (11 total tackles on 87% usage) and Malik Hooker (10 total tackles, 1 INT on 100% usage). Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston has an injured thumb but is expected to continue to play which should provide second-to-none big-play upside as Winston is currently leading the league with 23 INT, seven more than the next closest QB.

Ricardo Allen / Damantae Kazee ATL S – 4-3 FS/SS Value: DB2 – DB3

This one is a straight matchup play as Atlanta visits San Francisco in week 15. The Saints and 49ers put up one of the all-time best games as far as a shootout goes in week 14 and if Atlanta’s offense can hang with the 49ers for a least a bit of the game, you might see some of the big numbers that IDPs like Vonn Bell posted. Ricardo Allen is closer to a DB2/DB3 already with Kazee being more of a matchup play right now. Give Atlanta’s safeties a look with San Francisco giving out some gaudy numbers to opposing safeties as of late, over 22 fantasy points per game average over their last 5 games to the strong safety to be exact.

