Odds chart for daily play: Week 15

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Jets Ravens 14.5 -14.5 44.5 15 29.5
SAT 4:30 PM Patriots Bengals -9.5 9.5 40.5 25 15.5
SAT 8:20 PM Buccaneers Lions -3.5 3.5 47.5 25.5 22
SUN 1:00 PM Texans Titans 3.5 -3.5 49.5 23 26.5
SUN 1:00 PM Broncos Chiefs 10.5 -10.5 46.5 18 28.5
SUN 1:00 PM Dolphins Giants 3.5 -3.5 46.5 21.5 25
SUN 1:00 PM Eagles Redskins -5.5 5.5 40.5 23 17.5
SUN 1:00 PM Seahawks Panthers -5.5 5.5 48.5 27 21.5
SUN 1:00 PM Bears Packers 4.5 -4.5 41.5 18.5 23
SUN 4:05 PM Vikings Chargers -2.5 2.5 44.5 23.5 21
SUN 4:05 PM Jaguars Raiders 6.5 -6.5 45.5 19.5 26
SUN 4:05 PM Browns Cardinals -2.5 2.5 48.5 25.5 23
SUN 4:25 PM Rams Cowboys 3.5 -3.5 47.5 22 25.5
SUN 4:25 PM Falcons 49ers 10.5 -10.5 46.5 18 28.5
SUN 8:20 PM Bills Steelers 2.5 -2.5 36.5 17 19.5
MON 8:15 PM Colts Saints 9.5 -9.5 45.5 18 27.5

