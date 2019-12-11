Odds chart for daily play: Week 15

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Jets
|Ravens
|14.5
|-14.5
|44.5
|15
|29.5
|SAT
|4:30 PM
|Patriots
|Bengals
|-9.5
|9.5
|40.5
|25
|15.5
|SAT
|8:20 PM
|Buccaneers
|Lions
|-3.5
|3.5
|47.5
|25.5
|22
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Texans
|Titans
|3.5
|-3.5
|49.5
|23
|26.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Broncos
|Chiefs
|10.5
|-10.5
|46.5
|18
|28.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Dolphins
|Giants
|3.5
|-3.5
|46.5
|21.5
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Eagles
|Redskins
|-5.5
|5.5
|40.5
|23
|17.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Seahawks
|Panthers
|-5.5
|5.5
|48.5
|27
|21.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Bears
|Packers
|4.5
|-4.5
|41.5
|18.5
|23
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Vikings
|Chargers
|-2.5
|2.5
|44.5
|23.5
|21
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Jaguars
|Raiders
|6.5
|-6.5
|45.5
|19.5
|26
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Browns
|Cardinals
|-2.5
|2.5
|48.5
|25.5
|23
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Rams
|Cowboys
|3.5
|-3.5
|47.5
|22
|25.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Falcons
|49ers
|10.5
|-10.5
|46.5
|18
|28.5
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Bills
|Steelers
|2.5
|-2.5
|36.5
|17
|19.5
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Colts
|Saints
|9.5
|-9.5
|45.5
|18
|27.5