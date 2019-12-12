USA Today Sports

Office pool pick'em: Week 15

Office pool pick'em: Week 15

Game Picks

Office pool pick'em: Week 15

By December 12, 2019

By: |

John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which team will cover the spread. Spreads and picks are not adjusted beyond the initial values from Wednesday of each week.

Straight Up DMD SG KP TJF HS CC CB HCG
Jets at Ravens
Patriots at Bengals
Buccaneers at Lions
Texans at Titans
Broncos at Chiefs
Dolphins at Giants
Eagles at Redskins
Seahawks at Panthers
Bears at Packers
Vikings at Chargers
Jaguars at Raiders
Browns at Cardinals
Rams at Cowboys
Falcons at 49ers
Bills at Steelers
Colts at Saints
Last Week 11-5 7-9 11-5 10-6 10-6 9-7 10-6 12-4
2019 Season-To-Date 132-75-1 122-85-1 126-81-1 128-79-1 127-80-1 131-76-1 127-80-1 131-76-1
2018 Record 167-87-2 158-96-2 179-75-2 159-95-2 153-101-2 165-89-2 157-97-2 n/a
2017 Record 168-88 161-95 171-85 160-96 165-91 180-76 160-96 n/a
2016 Record 157-97-2 149-105-2 156-98-2 161-93-2 152-102-2 156-98-2 139-115-2 n/a
2015 Record 154-102 137-119 156-100 151-105 155-101 165-91 n/a n/a
2014 Record 166-89-1 158-97-1 164-91-1 173-82-1 163-92-1 177-78-1 n/a n/a
2013 Record 163-92-1 160-95-1 170-85-1 162-93-1 153-102-1 n/a n/a n/a
Against the Spread DMD SG KP TJF HS CC CB HCG
Jets at Ravens (-14.5)
Patriots (-9.5) at Bengals
Buccaneers (-3.5) at Lions
Texans at Titans (-3.5)
Broncos at Chiefs (-9.5)
Dolphins at Giants (-3.5)
Eagles (-5.5) at Redskins
Seahawks (-5.5) at Panthers
Bears at Packers (-4.5)
Vikings (-2.5) at Chargers
Jaguars at Raiders (-6.5)
Browns (-2.5) at Cardinals
Rams (-1.5) at Cowboys
Falcons at 49ers (-11.5)
Bills at Steelers (-2.5)
Colts at Saints (-9.5)
Last Week 9-7 2-14 8-8 9-7 7-9 6-10 10-6 11-5
2019 Season-To-Date 98-110 104-104 106-102 100-108 112-96 95-113 115-93 117-91
2018 Record 132-124 131-125 145-111 131-125 133-123 132-124 130-126 n/a
2017 Record 129-127 136-120 135-121 122-134 132-124 136-120 131-125 n/a
2016 Record 110-146 125-131 127-129 128-128 124-132 132-124 127-129 n/a
2015 Record 125-131 121-135 126-130 128-128 123-133 141-115 n/a n/a
2014 Record 122-134 124-132 143-113 133-123 132-124 123-133 n/a n/a
2013 Record 115-136-5 119-132-5 117-134-5 123-128-5 117-134-5 n/a n/a n/a
DMD – David Dorey, SG – Steve Gallo, KP – Ken Pomponio, TF – T.J. Ford, HS – Harley Schultz, CC – Cletis Cutts, CB – Cory Bonini, HCG – HC Green

 

, , Game Picks

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home