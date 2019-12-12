Office pool pick'em: Week 15

The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which team will cover the spread. Spreads and picks are not adjusted beyond the initial values from Wednesday of each week.
|Straight Up
|DMD
|SG
|KP
|TJF
|HS
|CC
|CB
|HCG
|Jets at Ravens
|Patriots at Bengals
|Buccaneers at Lions
|Texans at Titans
|Broncos at Chiefs
|Dolphins at Giants
|Eagles at Redskins
|Seahawks at Panthers
|Bears at Packers
|Vikings at Chargers
|Jaguars at Raiders
|Browns at Cardinals
|Rams at Cowboys
|Falcons at 49ers
|Bills at Steelers
|Colts at Saints
|Last Week
|11-5
|7-9
|11-5
|10-6
|10-6
|9-7
|10-6
|12-4
|2019 Season-To-Date
|132-75-1
|122-85-1
|126-81-1
|128-79-1
|127-80-1
|131-76-1
|127-80-1
|131-76-1
|2018 Record
|167-87-2
|158-96-2
|179-75-2
|159-95-2
|153-101-2
|165-89-2
|157-97-2
|n/a
|2017 Record
|168-88
|161-95
|171-85
|160-96
|165-91
|180-76
|160-96
|n/a
|2016 Record
|157-97-2
|149-105-2
|156-98-2
|161-93-2
|152-102-2
|156-98-2
|139-115-2
|n/a
|2015 Record
|154-102
|137-119
|156-100
|151-105
|155-101
|165-91
|n/a
|n/a
|2014 Record
|166-89-1
|158-97-1
|164-91-1
|173-82-1
|163-92-1
|177-78-1
|n/a
|n/a
|2013 Record
|163-92-1
|160-95-1
|170-85-1
|162-93-1
|153-102-1
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Against the Spread
|DMD
|SG
|KP
|TJF
|HS
|CC
|CB
|HCG
|Jets at Ravens (-14.5)
|Patriots (-9.5) at Bengals
|Buccaneers (-3.5) at Lions
|Texans at Titans (-3.5)
|Broncos at Chiefs (-9.5)
|Dolphins at Giants (-3.5)
|Eagles (-5.5) at Redskins
|Seahawks (-5.5) at Panthers
|Bears at Packers (-4.5)
|Vikings (-2.5) at Chargers
|Jaguars at Raiders (-6.5)
|Browns (-2.5) at Cardinals
|Rams (-1.5) at Cowboys
|Falcons at 49ers (-11.5)
|Bills at Steelers (-2.5)
|Colts at Saints (-9.5)
|Last Week
|9-7
|2-14
|8-8
|9-7
|7-9
|6-10
|10-6
|11-5
|2019 Season-To-Date
|98-110
|104-104
|106-102
|100-108
|112-96
|95-113
|115-93
|117-91
|2018 Record
|132-124
|131-125
|145-111
|131-125
|133-123
|132-124
|130-126
|n/a
|2017 Record
|129-127
|136-120
|135-121
|122-134
|132-124
|136-120
|131-125
|n/a
|2016 Record
|110-146
|125-131
|127-129
|128-128
|124-132
|132-124
|127-129
|n/a
|2015 Record
|125-131
|121-135
|126-130
|128-128
|123-133
|141-115
|n/a
|n/a
|2014 Record
|122-134
|124-132
|143-113
|133-123
|132-124
|123-133
|n/a
|n/a
|2013 Record
|115-136-5
|119-132-5
|117-134-5
|123-128-5
|117-134-5
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|DMD – David Dorey, SG – Steve Gallo, KP – Ken Pomponio, TF – T.J. Ford, HS – Harley Schultz, CC – Cletis Cutts, CB – Cory Bonini, HCG – HC Green