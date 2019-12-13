Friday walkthrough: Week 15

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.
Lineup Management 7hr ago
Start/bench list: Week 15
We’re inching closer to a fantasy football title, and this week’s SBL illustrates how many tough decision exist.
Player Analysis 23hr ago
Six Points with David Dorey: Week 15
Six items to ponder from David Dorey
DFS 1d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 15
Let us leave our discussion of last week with the following thoughts: Arguably, the two best defenses in the NFC faced off and gave up a (…)
Lineup Management 2d ago
Week 15 start/bench tool
Weekly fantasy football player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHUDDLE leagues.
DFS 2d ago
DFS PROS favorite plays: Week 15
Top-ranked DFS PRO Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite Daily Fantasy Football (…)
Game Picks 2d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 15
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
Game Predictions 3d ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 15
Fantasy football predictions covering all this week’s games, with player projections and advice.
Player Rankings 3d ago
Week 15 player rankings
Customized fantasy football player rankings based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHUDDLE (…)
Cheat Sheets 3d ago
Week 15 cheat sheet
Customized fantasy football cheat sheets based on this week’s projections and displayed using your custom myHUDDLE scoring.
DFS 3d ago
Odds chart for daily play: Week 15
A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a (…)