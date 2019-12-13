Six Points with David Dorey: Week 15

Fantasy playoffs are underway and last week witnessed several players getting knocked out of the game if not the season. That lets others take their turn while the final weeks are also used by NFL teams to try out a few players to see if they are worth keeping.

WR Isaiah Ford – The Dolphin’s seventh-round pick in 2017 first NFL catches came in Week 4 and then not again until Week 14 after DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson both left with concussions. Ford stepped in and caught six passes for 92 yards and one touchdown against the Bills. He started for three years at Virginia Tech and bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. He should see more work if both Parker and Wilson are out. Even if they are not, the Dolphins have nothing to lose by giving the kid more playing time after playing so well in his first game in a starting role. Ryan Fitzpatrick talked him up after the game and the Fins face the Giants this week.

WR Breshad Perriman – With Mike Evans likely out for the season, Perriman became a hot property on waiver wires this week. The former first-round pick in 2015 never really worked out with the Ravens or Browns and now plays for the Buccaneers. He’s manned the slot on most plays but only totaled 16 catches going into last week. He caught three passes for 70 yards that included a 12-yard touchdown that proved to be the winning margin over the Colts. The Bucs play the Lions this week, so there should be plenty of passing to distribute. He should see more work, but he’s not going to replace Evans. His role will see more work though and he turned in five receptions for 87 yards in Week 13 at the Jaguars.

WR Justin Watson – The fifth-round pick last year only had one catch as a rookie. He caught just one pass this season entering Week 13. He played four years at Penn in the Ivy League where he set the record for the most receiving yards in conference play history along with every U. of Penn receiving record. The 6-3, 216-pound replaced Mike Evans last week and ended with five catches for 57 yards and one score. Perriman played the full game and fielded five targets. Watson returned punts but did not play as a receiver until the second quarter and his eight targets were second only to Chris Godwin’s nine. He has a chance to stay on the roster next year with another good game.

RB Raheem Mostert – He plays well, he disappears, he plays well. The 49ers backfield is among the most fluid in the NFL but Mostert was named the official starter (whatever that means). He was originally an undrafted free agent in 2015 signed by the Eagles, Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets, Bears and finally joined the 49ers for the last four years. His previous best was only 34 carries just last year. His four years at Purdue saw his top marks as a senior with only 93 runs for 529 yards and three touchdowns. His first three years had him as a wide receiver that totaled just one catch. He was a special teamer and returner. He’s never been a true running back really. He was ranked as the fastest college football player in 2014 other than Tyreek Hill. Mostert’s path to being a starting running back has been anything but direct.

Primary running backs – Here are two shortlists of the top-ten players who were the highest-scoring back for their team at least nine times through Week 13. This shows using performance points and then with reception points.

Each of these backs has the opportunity to be an elite back and the bigger difference is their offensive lines and schedule strength.

Worst RBBC teams – It is interesting to see which teams featured the most running backs that logged at least one game as the highest-scoring fantasy back.

5 – 49ers

4 – Falcons, Lions, Chiefs, Colts, Dolphins, Patriots, Giants, Eagles, Steelers.

Many of these were the product of injuries. But the 49ers, Falcons, Patriots, and Eagles always use committee approaches. All of these teams could use an elite and durable running back but 2020’s NFL draft isn’t considered to be “RB rich” just last 2019.