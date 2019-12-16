Sunday Snippets Week 15

Taking a quick rundown of the Sunday NFL games with a fantasy perspective.

Sunday Snippets

SEA 30, CAR 24

Great game from a fantasy perspective. Chris Carson ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 24 rushes made easier with Rashaad Penny out of the picture. Russell Wilson passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns with Tyler Lockett (8-120, TD) doing what we wanted him to do all season. DK Metcalf (2-36, TD) also scored but Lockett and Carson handled most of the work. The 11-3 Seahawks host the Cards this week before welcoming the 49ers in Week 17. The 49ers loss makes the Seahawks the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Kyle Allen passed for 277 yards and a score but once against had turnover problems with three interceptions. DJ Moore came through with eight catches for 113 yards while Christian McCaffrey ran for 87 yards and two scores plus caught eight passes for 88 yards. Curtis Samuel (5-31, TD) was the only other notable receiver. At least the offense wasn’t just McCaffrey. It was McCaffrey and Moore. The loss drops the Panthers to 5-9 on a six-game losing slide.

NE 34, CIN 13

This was about as expected. Sony Michel ran for 89 yards but Rex Burkhead (6-53, TD) got the score with a 33-yard run. Tom Brady only passed for 128 yards and two touchdowns between James White (3-49, TD) and N’Keal Harry (2-15, TD). The Patriots padded their score with an interception return for a score. They actually trailed 7-10 at the end of the first quarter until someone finally noticed they were playing the Bengals. The win raised the Pats to 11-3 and still one game behind the Ravens. All they have left are home games against the Bills and Dolphins.

Joe Mixon is ending his year well with 136 yards on 25 carries and he added three catches for 20 yards. But Andy Dalton only passed for 151 yards and one score while tossing four interceptions. The turnovers (they lost a fumble as well) was a major difference between the two teams. No receiver ended with more than 44 yards. Mixon was the only notable fantasy play. That loss drops the Bengals to 1-13. Next week the Dolphins are their last road loss of the year.

TB 38, DET 17

We should be able to weather a fractured thumb by throwing for 458 yards and four touchdowns like Jameis Winston. Chris Godwin (5-121) left with a hamstring injury but Breshad Perriman (5-113, 3 TD) was the correct answer to the question, “what happens without Mike Evans?” Even Scotty Miller (3-49, TD) caught a 33-yard touchdown while Justin Watson (2-17) did not repeat his success from Week 14. The Buccaneers only ran for 40 yards on 21 carries from their backfield. The Bucs rise to 7-7 on the year and spend the last two weeks hosting the Texans and Falcons.

The Lions were never really in this. David Blough passed for 260 yards and two interceptions with Danny Amendola (8-102) as the only receiver with more than 50 yards. Bo Scarbrough was a scratch and the Lions Wheel of Fortune landed on Wes Hills (10-21, 2 TD) who was just called up from the practice squad on Saturday and saw his first NFL action. The loss sends the Lions down to 3-10-1with a seven-game losing streak. Next week the Broncos finally get a much-needed win.

CHI 13, GB 21

The Bears made a game of this with ten points in the fourth quarter. David Montgomery only ran 14 times for 39 yards while Mitchell Trubisky passed for 348 yards and one touchdown along with two interceptions. Allen Robinson ended with 125 yards on seven catches and Anthony Miller (9-118, TD) roared out of nowhere for a great performance. It wasn’t enough and the loss drops the Bears to only 7-7 and ends their three-game winning streak.

Aaron Rodgers only threw for 203 yards and one score to Davante Adams (7-103, TD) but no other receiver topped 49 yards and no other receiver ever matters this year anyway. Aaron Jones only ran for 51 yards on 13 carries but scored twice. Jamaal Williams ran eight times for 26 yards which should have all gone to Jones. The win brings the Packers to 11-3 and still atop of the NFL North by a game over the Vikings.

DEN 3, KC 23



The Broncos couldn’t get much going. Phillip Lindsay only ran for 32 yards on seven carries. Drew Lock passed for 208 yards and one interception. Noah Fant (2-56) still gives optimism to 2020 and turned in a 43-yard catch. Courtland Sutton (4-79) was the only other receiver of any note. The loss drops the Broncos to 5-9 but they get to host the Lions this week.

The Chiefs cobbled together 80 yards on 21 carries using three running backs while Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two scores. Travis Kelce (11-142) and Tyreek Hill (5-67, 2 TD) were the only receivers with any success and the only ones you would have started anyway. They saved the game from being surprisingly boring. The win brings the Chiefs to 10-4 and they play in Chicago this week.

MIA 20, NYG 36

No surprise here. The Dolphins had a better rushing effort than expected with Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskins combining or 89 yards on 21 carries. Ryan Fitzpatrick passed for 279 yards and two scores that both went to Devante Parker (4-72, 2 TD) and Albert Wilson (5-59) was the only other notable receiver. Ryan Fitzpatrick is still in the running for the Dolphins leading rusher for the season. The Fins fall to 3-11 and host the Bengals this week.

Eli Manning passed for 283 yards and two scores (and three interceptions) in likely his final home game as a Giant. Sterling Shepard (9-111) and Golden Tate (1-51, TD) were the top receivers and Darrius Slayton (2-31, TD) also scored. The great part of this matchup was that Saquon Barkley ran for 112 yards and two scores plus gained 31 yards on four catches. File that performance under “too little, too late.” It was nice that Manning left with a win and the home town crowd gave him a standing ovation at the end of the game. The Giants rise to 3-10 and play in Washington this week.

HOU 24, TEN 21

The Texans take sole control of the AFC South. Carlos Hyde ran for 104 yards and a touchdown while Deshaun Watson passed for 243 yards and two scores. DeAndre Hopkins turned in the obligatory 119 yards on six catches while Kenny Still (3-35, 2 TD) just caught touchdowns. The game was close throughout and the Texans held off the Titans comeback at the end. These teams play again in Week 17 in Houston, so it is not over yet. The Texans play in Tampa Bay this week which is no automatic win.

The Titans ran Derrick Henry 21 times for 86 yards but the rushing score went to Ryan Tannehill. He passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns. A.J. Brown (8-114, TD) continues his breakout rookie season while Jonnu Smith (5-60) also ran for 57 yards on one play. Tannehill hit ten different receivers and just fell short. They fall to 8-6 and need to beat the visiting Saints this week for the Week 17 rematch with the Texans to matter.

PHI 37, WAS 27

This game was much closer than the score suggest. The Eagles returned a fumble for a score on the final play. Miles Sanders blew up with 122 yards and a score on 19 carries and added six catches for 50 yards and a second touchdown. Carson Wentz passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Greg Ward (7-61, TD) and Zach Ertz (5-61, TD) did the most damage. Dallas Goedert (5-55) also stepped up since the Eagles were without most of the wide receivers. The win brings them to 7-7 and they remain tied with the Cowboys for the division that should be settled next week when they host them in the NFC East Championship. That’s not a formal title for the game, but it will be a final victory of any significance for the year regardless of who wins.

The Redskins led 27-24 until the final 26 seconds when the Eagles scored. Dwayne Haskins passed for 261 yards and two scores like an NFL quarterback and Terry McLaurin (5-130, TD) is getting his groove back with the rookie quarterback finally stepping up. Adrian Peterson ran for 66 yards and a score plus caught three passes for 25 yards. The Skins drop to 3-11 but host the Giants this week.

MIN 39, LAC 10

No surprise that the Vikings won, but the beatdown was not expected. Kirk Cousins threw for 207 yards and one score with Stefon Diggs (4-76) as the best play and no one else better than 48 yards. Dalvin Cook left with yet another shoulder aggravation and nine different players carried the ball. Back-up Mike Boone led the backfield with 13 runs for 56 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikes also returned a fumble for a score. They looked like they were in top form and ready for the playoffs. The win elevates the Vikings to 10-4 just one game behind the Packers who they host this week for a critical NFC North matchup.

The Chargers led 10-9 midway through the second quarter but never scored again. Philip Rivers ended with 307 yards and one score along with three interceptions and a lost fumble. Melvin Gordon only ran for 28 yards on seven carries and caught five passes for 36 yards but lost two fumbles. Austin Ekeler only ran for 19 yards and caught five passes for 62 yards. Keenan Allen (9-99) and Mike Williams (4-71, TD) led the receivers. The Bolts were competitive and then disappeared in the second half thanks mostly to turnovers. They fall to 5-9 and host the Raiders this week.

JAC 20, OAK 16

The Jags ended their five-game losing streak even though they were behind 16-3 at the half. They owned the fourth quarter when Chris Conley (4-49, 2 TD) scored both of their touchdowns. Gardner Minshew passed for 201 yards and the two scores though he only had 69 yards at the half. Leonard Fournette ran for just 42 yards on 15 runs but added five receptions for 31 yards. Keelan Cole replaced DJ Chark and ended with a team-high 76 yards on three catches. The win lifts the Jags to 5-9 but they are back on the road to Atlanta this week.

The Raiders extended their four-game losing stretch. Josh Jacobs was held to 89 yards on 24 runs and caught just two passes for 20 yards. Derek Carr threw for 267 yards and one score to Tyrell Williams (2-45, TD) but Darren Waller’s eight catches for 122 yards paced the team and his ten targets were seven more than any other receiver. The Raiders are still stuck throwing to their tight end just like 2018. The loss drops the Raiders to 6-8 and worse yet, it was their final home game in Los Angeles before leaving for Vegas next year. They wind up on the road at the Chargers and Broncos.

LAR 21, DAL 44

The Rams were outplayed and dominated thoroughly. The fourth quarter had the Cowboys leading 37-7 and the Rams scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes to make it look like it was a competitive game that it was not. Todd Gurley ran for only 20 yards on 11 carries and scored once in trash time. He also caught a touchdown. Jared Goff ended with 284 passing yards with two scores. Tyler Higbee again had a big game with 111 yards on 12 receptions while no other receiver gained more than 46 yards. Cooper Kupp (6-41, TD) saved his value with a meaningless fourth-quarter score. The Rams never looked worse and fall to 8-6 with a matchup in San Francisco this week.

The Cowboys ended their three-game losing streak in a big way, finally beating a team with a winning record. And they did it entirely differently than any games previous this year. Ezekiel Elliott ended his month-long drought with 117 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries plus he caught three passes for 43 yards. Tony Pollard turned in 131 yards and a touchdown playing mop-up at the end of the game. Dak Prescott only passed for 212 yards and two scores that were split between Tavon Austin (1-59, TD) and Jason Witten (4-36, TD). Amari Cooper (1-19) and Michael Gallup (1-6) had nothing to do with the win. The 7-7 Cowboys remained tied with the Eagles and visit them this week for the Battle of the NFC East.

CLE 24, ARI 38

One of the more surprising games. The Cardinals led throughout mostly thanks to Kenyan Drake who ran for 137 yards and four touchdowns while the Browns average defense became a no-show. Kyler Murry ran for 56 yards and passed for 219 and a score. Damiere Byrd (6-86) was the leading receiver (go ahead, check your program, I’ll wait). No other receivers gained more than 42 yards. This was the final home game for the year and the Cardinals sent the home field fans off with a solid win. The Cardinals rise to 4-9-1 and likely won their last with road trips to the Seahawks and Rams left to play.

Baker Mayfield ended with 247 yards and two touchdowns but had only 82 yards at the half. Odell Beckham (8-66) and Kareem Hunt (8-62) were the top receivers while Nick Chubb ran for 127 yards and one score on just 17 carries. The Cards came into this with the worst secondary and played like the ’86 Bears. Jarvis Landry only netted five catches for 23 yards. The Browns made it look competitive by the end but the Cardinals had no trouble winning. The loss leaves the Browns 6-8 and they’ll need to beat the Ravens and Bengals to finish at .500. So – another losing season.

BUF 17, PIT 10

This matchup was just as boring as the score suggests. The Bills took this game largely because they had fewer turnovers. Josh Allen threw for only 139 yards and one touchdown to Tyler Kroft (1-14, TD). John Brown was the only receiver with more than 14 yards when he caught seven passes for 99 yards. All other receivers combined for only 40 yards. Devin Singletary ran for 87 yards on 21 runs while Frank Gore was allowed a mind-bending two runs to gain 15 yards. Josh Allen (7-28) would score the only rushing touchdown. The Bills rise to 10-4 and lock-up no worse than a wild card. The Bills are playing for the AFC East title at the Patriots this week. Week 16, meaningful game, Buffalo Bills. It is a brave, new world.

The Steelers had James Conner back but he only gained 42 yards on eight runs and caught four passes for nine yards with the lone Steeler’s touchdown. Devlin Hodges passed for 202 yards and the one score but also four interceptions. James Washington (5-83) and Diontae Johnson (5-62) carried the mediocre passing offense. The loss drops the Steelers to 8-6 and they wind up on the road to the Jets and Ravens to finish the year.

The Game-o-the-Week

ATL 29, SF 22

This was a great game. Maybe not the normal amount of points that the Game-o-the-Week prefers, but just a fun ending against one of the league bullies that seemed to lose their intensity after their big win at the Saints last week.

The 49ers just wasn’t anywhere near as productive as usual. Raheem Mostert scored once on his 14 carries for 54 yards but he only added one catch for five yards. Jimmy Garopollo ended with only 200 passing yards and one score to Kyle Juszczyk. George Kittle (13-134) tried to carry the team but no other receiver gained more than 29 yards. Deebo Samuels (1-29) and Emmanuel Sanders (2-9) both had surprising struggles versus a below-average secondary. The loss drops the 49ers to 11-3 and they are tied with the Packers, Seahawks and likely the Saints depending on Monday night.

The Falcons only had their backfield produce 56 yards on 14 carries while Matt Ryan settled for 210 yards and two scores. The entirety of the Falcons offense ended up on Julio Jones (13-134, 2 TD) who enjoyed the absence of CB Richard Sherman. Jones was thrown 20 targets – 14 more than any other receiver. Qadree Ollison only had one run but it scored a one-yard touchdown.

The 49ers led 10-19 in the fourth quarter when the Falcons finally drove the field and Qadree Ollison scored to trail 17-19 with 5:15 left to play. The 49ers reached the Falcons 25-yard line where Robbie Gould kicked a 43-yard field goal to make it 17-22 with only 1:42 left to play.

The Falcons would reach midfield four plays later thanks to a 25-yard run by Matt Ryan. He hit Julio Jones with a 25-yard strike to reach the 49ers 24-yard line with 47 seconds left. He ran for nine yards, threw an incompletion and then found Julio Jones for ten yards to reach the 49ers 5-yard line with 12 seconds left. And incomplete made it second-and-goal with eight seconds. Ryan hit Austin Hooper for a touchdown but upon review, it was reversed – no touchdown. With only five seconds left on the final play, Ryan hit Jones right at the goal line where he was called down at the half-yard line as time expired.

But that too was reviewed. And the play was reversed for an exciting win at the 49ers by a Falcons squad that is getting hard to predict. The 49ers likely were a bit flat from the victory in New Orleans. But they took down the best defense on a drive that ended as time expired. The playoffs are not as settled as some may think.