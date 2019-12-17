IDP free agent report: Week 16

In many leagues, week 16 is the championship week. If you are still playing meaningful fantasy football at this point in the season, congratulations to you. Week 16 can be difficult to navigate. Teams that are clearly out of the running tend to run young players with higher snap counts than the usual starters which can mess with your starting lineup if you are counting on good players from weaker teams. As such, if given a decision between two players that you view as equivalent, I’m starting the player who has something to play for to give me the extra insurance that I’m going to get the points that I am counting on. Weather also can play a factor as we saw in Kansas City where Denver went from prince to pauper almost overnight.