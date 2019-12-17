The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 123

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, a look at their too early top 12 QBs and top 12 RBs for the 2020 season, and a double dose of DFS Pay to Plays, Stay Aways and Value Plays for the Saturday and Sunday slates.

Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!