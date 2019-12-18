Odds chart for daily play: Week 16

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|SAT
|1:00 PM
|Texans
|Buccaneers
|-2.5
|2.5
|50.5
|26.5
|24
|SAT
|4:30 PM
|Bills
|Patriots
|5.5
|-5.5
|38.5
|16.5
|22
|SAT
|8:15 PM
|Rams
|49ers
|5.5
|-5.5
|44.5
|19.5
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Bengals
|Dolphins
|-1.5
|1.5
|46.5
|24
|22.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Steelers
|Jets
|-2.5
|2.5
|38.5
|20.5
|18
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Giants
|Redskins
|2.5
|-2.5
|41.5
|19.5
|22
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Panthers
|Colts
|6.5
|-6.5
|46
|19.75
|26.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Ravens
|Browns
|-8.5
|8.5
|47.5
|28
|19.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Jaguars
|Falcons
|6.5
|-6.5
|45.5
|19.5
|26
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Saints
|Titans
|-2.5
|2.5
|51.5
|27
|24.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Raiders
|Chargers
|6.5
|-6.5
|45.5
|19.5
|26
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Lions
|Broncos
|7.5
|-7.5
|38.5
|15.5
|23
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Cardinals
|Seahawks
|8.5
|-8.5
|50.5
|21
|29.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|-1.5
|1.5
|46.5
|24
|22.5
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Chiefs
|Bears
|-3.5
|3.5
|44.5
|24
|20.5
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Packers
|Vikings
|4.5
|-4.5
|45.5
|20.5
|25