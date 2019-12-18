USA Today Sports

Odds chart for daily play: Week 16

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
SAT 1:00 PM Texans Buccaneers -2.5 2.5 50.5 26.5 24
SAT 4:30 PM Bills Patriots 5.5 -5.5 38.5 16.5 22
SAT 8:15 PM Rams 49ers 5.5 -5.5 44.5 19.5 25
SUN 1:00 PM Bengals Dolphins -1.5 1.5 46.5 24 22.5
SUN 1:00 PM Steelers Jets -2.5 2.5 38.5 20.5 18
SUN 1:00 PM Giants Redskins 2.5 -2.5 41.5 19.5 22
SUN 1:00 PM Panthers Colts 6.5 -6.5 46 19.75 26.25
SUN 1:00 PM Ravens Browns -8.5 8.5 47.5 28 19.5
SUN 1:00 PM Jaguars Falcons 6.5 -6.5 45.5 19.5 26
SUN 1:00 PM Saints Titans -2.5 2.5 51.5 27 24.5
SUN 4:05 PM Raiders Chargers 6.5 -6.5 45.5 19.5 26
SUN 4:05 PM Lions Broncos 7.5 -7.5 38.5 15.5 23
SUN 4:25 PM Cardinals Seahawks 8.5 -8.5 50.5 21 29.5
SUN 4:25 PM Cowboys Eagles -1.5 1.5 46.5 24 22.5
SUN 8:20 PM Chiefs Bears -3.5 3.5 44.5 24 20.5
MON 8:15 PM Packers Vikings 4.5 -4.5 45.5 20.5 25

 

