Start/bench list: Week 16

It’s title time! Utilize our Start/Bench list for setting your fantasy lineups in Week 16.
THE LATEST
Game Day 12hr ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16 Saturday games
Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically (…)
Injury Analysis 1d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 16
Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. (…)
Draft Strategy 1d ago
Six Points with David Dorey: Week 16
Top six rookies of 2020
DFS 1d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 16
Hopefully, everyone enjoys our holiday gift of bonus #DFS coverage this weekend. Of course, we still have Sunday to play through as well. (…)
Lineup Management 2d ago
Week 16 start/bench tool
Weekly fantasy football player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHUDDLE leagues.
DFS 2d ago
DFS PROS favorite plays: Week 16
Top-ranked DFS PRO Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite Daily Fantasy Football (…)
DFS 2d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Saturday bonus edition
I love these smaller slate game dates, so I decided to deliver a holiday present to all of my followers and readers. This weekend, you (…)
Game Picks 2d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 16
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
Game Predictions 3d ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 16
Fantasy football predictions covering all this week’s games, with player projections and advice.
Player Rankings 3d ago
Week 16 player rankings
Customized fantasy football player rankings based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHUDDLE (…)