Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16 Saturday games

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

None

Texans at Buccaneers (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees and overcast with some wind

HOUSTON TEXANS

Lineup Notes: RB Carlos Hyde (ankle) barely practiced this week but reports are that he’ll suit up Saturday despite his questionable status. As was the case last week, WR Will Fuller (hamstring) put in limited practice sessions all week and is questionable, but he’s expected to play.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Lineup Notes: QB Jameis Winston (right thumb, knee) was limited in early week practices but logged a full session on Thursday and is again expected to play despite his questionable tag. WR Mike Evans (hamstring) and WR Scotty Miller (hamstring) were both placed on IR this week. WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Bills at Patriots (4:30pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 30 degrees and overcast

BUFFALO BILLS

Lineup Notes: None

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Lineup Notes: WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder) was limited in practice, as usual, this week but is expected to play despite his questionable tag.

Rams at 49ers (8:15pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 49 degrees and overcast

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Lineup Notes: TE Gerald Everett (knee) practiced fully this week and is not on the team’s final injury report and expected to return to action. PK Greg Zuerlein (right quadricep) didn’t practice this week and is questionable. The team worked out PK Brett Maher in case Zuerlein is unable to go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Lineup Notes: None