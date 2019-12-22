NFL Betting Guide - Week 16: Odds, lines, spreads, picks and best bets

SportsbookWire’s NFL Betting Guide is at your service for Week 16; full of NFL odds, lines, spreads, game-by-game predictions, picks and best-bet selections to help you make the best NFL sports bets for the week.

Be sure to check out our top NFL Underdog Bets for Week 16, where our Ken Pomponio is 28-17 on underdog predictions with this weekly staple.

NFL Week 16 – Sunday, December 22, 2019

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

New York Giants at Washington Redskins – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 p.m. ET – CBS

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos – 4:05 p.m. ET – CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC

NFL Week 16 – Monday, December 23, 2019

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings – 8:15 p.m. ET – ESPN

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.