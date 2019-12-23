Sunday Snippets - Week 16

Taking a quick rundown of the Sunday NFL games with a fantasy perspective.

Sunday Snippets

JAC 12, ATL 24

The Jaguars continue their descent with Gardner Minshew passing for 181 yards and one score to Chris Conley (2-56, TD). DJ Chark (2-18) did play. sort of, only wasn’t any help to the Jags or fantasy owners. Leonard Fournette ran for 71 yards and added 34 yards on three catches but the Jaguars trailed 24-6 until the final two minutes. Now the 5-10 Jaguars finish up hosting the Colts.

The Falcons received one of those games from Devonta Freeman that you’ll, unfortunately, remember as being far more common than they really are. He ran for 53 yards and one score plus caught nine passes for 74 yards and another touchdown. Where was that all year? Matt Ryan threw for 384 yards and that one score while Julio Jones (10-166) and Austin Hooper (7-82) both turned in great showings. The 6-9 Falcons head to Tampa Bay for their final game.

BAL 31, CLE 15

The Browns scored first but then it was pretty much all Ravens, as expected. Mark Ingram turned in 102 total yards and one touchdown before leaving injured. Lamar Jackson ran for 103 yards and threw for 238 and three touchdowns. Mark Andrews rewarded fantasy owners with a team-high six catches for 93 yards and two scores. The win secures the No. 1 seed for the 13-2 Ravens who host the Steelers in a meaningless game.

Baker Mayfield threw for 192 yards and two scores but the offense had a much tougher time than their upset win in Baltimore earlier this year. Nich Chubb only ran for 45 yards on 15 carries with no catches. Kareem Hunt ran for no gain on three carries and caught just four passes for 33 yards. Jarvis Landry (7-74) and Odell Beckham (4-44, TD) were both held to just short catches. The loss drops the Browns to 6-9 and they end the year in Cincinnati.

CAR 6, IND 38

You know how rookie quarterbacks sometimes debut to a big performance? Not so with Will Grier. The Panthers rookie passed for 224 yards and three interceptions. Christian McCaffrey ran for 54 yards and while no other receiver managed more than three catches or 33 yards, McCaffrey caught 15 passes for 119 yards. He paid off every week this year and still had 173 yards and 15 catches for the fantasy championships where he was well represented in many leagues. The Panthers fall to 5-10 and host the Saints this week.

The Colts had no trouble here and that was with Jacoby Brissett passing for only 119 yards. No receivers gained more than T.Y. Hilton’s three receptions for 26 yards because there wasn’t any need to throw. Marlon Mack (16-95, TD) and Jordan Wilkins (9-84, TD) both ran well and even Brissett rushed in a score. Throw in two punt-returns for a touchdown (first time since 1997) and the beat was on. The Colts rise to 7-8 and finish at the Jaguars with a chance for a .500 season.

PIT 10, NYJ 16

On a day with such wonderful high scores, we have this dog. The Steelers benched Devlin Hodges (84 YDS, 2 INT) but then Mason Rudolph (129 YDS, TD) ended up with a concussion, so Hodges had to return. Diontae Johnson (8-81, TD) was the only notable receiver while James Conner was held to only 32 yards on six rushes. The loss sends the 8-7 to finish up against the Ravens who may be resting players, so a .500 season is still possible.

Le’Veon Bell faced his old team but only ran for 72 yards on 25 carries. He caught four passes for 21 yards for 93 total yards – better than usual. And better than James Conner. Sam Darnold passed for 183 yards and one touchdown to Robby Anderson (2-32, TD). Jamison Crowder (4-60) led the receivers but there wasn’t much offense happening here. The win brings the Jets up to 6-9 and they’ll finish at the Bills.

NO 38, TEN 28

Great game with big implications for the playoffs. The Saints fell behind 14-0 but then reeled off 24 straight points. They did not secure the win until the final two minutes when Michael Thomas scored. He ended with 12 catches for 136 yards and that touchdown to break the single-season record for receptions which is now 145. And he has one more game to play at the Panthers who rank No. 30 against wide receivers. Can he hit 150? 160? Maybe!

Drew Brees passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns that also included Jared Cook (3-84, 2 TD) and almost no one else. Alvin Kamara was a major disappointment for fantasy owners and yet for the few that may have still reached their league championship, he finally showed up with 80 yards and two scores on 11 carries plus 30 yards on six catches. The win raises the Saints to 12-3 in a tie for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns that mostly favored Tajae Sharpe (5-69, 2 TD) and Jonnu Smith (3-63, TD). A.J. Brown was held to just one catch for 34 yards but rushed in a touchdown on a 49-yard run. Derrick Henry was a scratch to rest his hamstring so Dion Lewis (15-68) filled in. The loss drops the Titans to 8-7 and they’ll play in Houston this week hoping to sneak into the playoffs as the No. 6 seed.

NYG 41, WAS 35

Definite contender for Game-o-the-week. Two of the more disappointing teams came together for a 76-point offensive explosion right when fantasy leaguers needed it most. Saquon Barkley was mostly a dud as the first-overall pick in most leagues but he blew up for 189 yards and a score on 22 carries, plus caught four passes for 90 yards and a second touchdown. Daniel Jones passed for 352 yards and five touchdowns thanks to overtime. Golden Tate (6-96) and Sterling Shepard (6-76, TD) were the top receivers while Kaden Smith (6-35, 2 TD) showed just what Evan Engram could have done if he had played. The 4-11 Giants host the Eagles this week.

Dwayne Haskins was having a great game with 12-of-15 completions for 133 yards and two scores but left injured and Case Keenum finished the game with 158 yards and a third passing score. Terry McLaurin (7-86) and Steven Sims (6-64, 2 TD) were the top receivers. Adrian Peterson (15-36, TD) became the No. 4 all-time scorer for running backs but only added 19 yards on two catches for a down game. The overtime loss has the Redskins at only 3-12 and they finish at the Cowboys.

DET 17, DEN 27

The Lions led this 17-13 in the fourth quarter of this snore-fest before the Broncos added two touchdowns to win. David Blough passed for 117 yards and one score to Kenny Golladay (6-66, TD), who salvaged his fantasy value, unlike any other receiver. Kevin Johnson led the backfield with ten carries on 42 yards while Bo Scarbrough only managed 34 yards on eight carries. The Lions only seemed to be in this game thanks to a punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter. They fall to 3-11-1 and end the year hosting the Packers.

Drew Lock only threw for 192 yards and one score to DaeSean Hamilton (6-65, TD) while Courtland Sutton settled for just five catches for 41 yards. Phillip Lindsay (19-109, TD) and Royce Freeman (9-28, TD) handled most of the first downs and touchdowns. The Lions on the road was never going to be tough and falling behind because of a punt-return just delayed the inevitable. The 6-9 Broncos finish up hosting the Raiders.

OAK 24, LAC 17

The Raiders were on the road without Josh Jacobs but that did not matter. Dwayne Washington (23-85, TD) added 21 yards on two catches for a 100-yard performance. Derek Carr passed for 291 yards and one score to Hunter Renfrow (7-107, TD) who suddenly appeared from the shadows. Tyrell Williams (4-82) even had one of his better games. The win propels the Raiders to 7-8 and a highly unlikely yet mathematical possibility of winning a wild card.

The Chargers backfield accounted for only 26 yards on 13 carries though Melvin Gordon punched in two 1-yard touchdowns. Philip Rivers ended with 279 passing yards while Keenan Allen totaled five catches for 71 yards to lead the team and Austin Ekeler (5-58) was the only other notable receiver. This was an overall low-scoring game with Dwayne Washington as the best fantasy play. The 5-10 Chargers finish their season with a loss at the Chiefs.

DAL 9, PHI 17

Whoops. This latest loss won’t play well with home town fans and Jason Garrett supporters are pretty hard to find. Instead of cleanly taking the NFC East by beating a 7-7 team, the Cowboys opted to make their march to the playoffs as challenging and meaningless as they could. Ezekiel “Cashing Checks” Elliott ran for 47 yards on 13 carries. Pro Bowl snub Dak Prescott was held to 265 yards and no touchdowns against a defense that was ravaged by injury at every level. Michael Gallup (5-98) and Randall Cobb (5-73) were the best fantasy plays while Amari Cooper (4-24) continued his tradition of disappearing in every road game. The Cowboys fall to 7-8 and yet still can win the division by beating the Redskins while the Eagles can win it by winning at the Giants.

Carson Wentz ended with 319 yards and one score to Dallas Goedert (9-91, TD) who took over once Zach Ertz was injured. Miles Sanders was more than the Cowboys could handle with 79 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries plus he caught five passes for 77 yards like Ezekiel Elliot was paid to as the top fantasy play. The Eagles entered the game banged up, constantly lost more players, and yet still held the Cowboys to only field goals. The Eagles rise to 8-7 at the top of the NFC East but are not a lock to win it.

ARI 27, SEA 13

Well, is it too late for a trap game? Do we still have time? Oh, we do? Great, because the Seahawks at home just lost to the visiting Cardinals that rank in the bottom-five of every defensive category. Russell Wilson passed for 169 yards and one score versus the No. 32 defense versus quarterbacks. Jacob Hollister (5-64) was the top receiver and the only one with more than 26 yards. Chris Carson (8-40) was knocked out for the rest of the year and apparently took the keys to the offense with him. The 11-4 Seahawks fall behind the 49ers but play them this week. If they can beat them, then they still win the NFC West. Otherwise, they are a wildcard.

The Cardinals not only beat the Seahawks in Seattle, they did it with Kyler Murray on the sideline with a hamstring injury. But the Cards combined for only 167 passing yards and one score to Larry Fitzgerald (4-48, TD). Kenyan Drake ran for 166 yards and two scores plus caught three passes for 18 yards. It was a trap game, but it was a refreshing win for the 5-9-1 Cardinals who travel to the Rams this week.

KC 26, CHI 3

The game was never in doubt. Patrick Mahomes passed for 251 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing in a score. Travis Kelce (8-74, TD) and Tyreek Hill (5-72) were the only notable receivers while Damien Williams ran for 65 yards on 16 carries plus caught three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown. LeSean McCoy was inactive and both Spencer Ware and Darwin Thompson each had five carries as well. The win brings the Chiefs to 11-4 still battling for the No. 2 seed. They host the Chargers this week.

The Bears offense sputtered in this home finale’. Mitchell Trubisky played across from Mahomes who was drafted later and yet only managed 157 yards and no scores. Allen Robinson (6-53) was the top receiver but nothing on this offense worked well. David Montgomery ran for 57 yards on 13 rushes and had no impact on the game. The Bears fall to 7-8 and play at the Vikings this week.

The Game-o-the-Week

CIN 35, MIA 38



This game was over, seemingly, when the Dolphins scored and made it 35-12 with only 11 minutes left in the game. But on the next series, the Bengals marched down the field and Andy Dalton hit C.J. Uzomah with an eight-yard touchdown to make it 35-19 with 6:15 left to play. The Dolphins then reached the CIN 29-yard line where they had to settle for a field goal with 3:07 left to play. But the 47-yard kick went wide left. The Bengals took over on the CIN 37-yard line and bled the clock down to only 33 seconds left when Dalton threw another touchdown to Tyler Boyd to make the score 27-35 after the successful two-point conversion.

The obligatory onside kick was recovered by the Bengals with 28 seconds left. After an incomplete, Dalton found Boyd for a 29-yard completion to the MIA 25-yard line. They had no time outs left and when they were able to spike the ball, there were only three seconds left. The final play was a 25-yard pass to the middle of the end zone where Tyler Eifert CAUGHT THE FREAKING BALL. Still trailing 33-35, they went for two points and ANDY DALTON RUNS IT IN! SCORE TIED! OVERTIME!

The ten minute overtime saw each team with two possessions and then the Dolphins drove down and kicked a 37-yard field goal to win as time expired.

How great is it when two of the worst teams in the NFL play like they are in the Super Bowl? This game between teams that total only five wins on the year scored a total of nine touchdowns. Just imagine next year, when they have real players and a chance at the postseason!

Andy Dalton passed for 396 yards and four touchdowns that included Tyler Boyd catching nine passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Eifert (4-57, TD) and C.J. Uzomah (4-37, TD) both scored. Even John Ross (6-84) had one of his top performances. Joe Mixon ended with only 50 yards on 21 carries but added 23 yards on two catches. That’s a lot of fantasy points from a set of players that likely did not appear in your league championship. The Bengals are still the lock for the No. 1 overall pick in April. Andy Dalton did his best to keep the Bengals from filling out the card in advance with “Burrows” this week. The Bengals host the Browns this week.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 419 yards and four touchdowns. Devante Parker (5-111, TD) and Mike Gesicki (6-82, 2 TD) were the top receivers. Albert Wilson (7-79) and Isaiah Ford (5-68) also had one of their better efforts for the season. Myles Gaskin ran for 55 yards and a score while Patrick Laird took a backseat. Gaskin was later injured so the worst backfield is even worse. The win raises the Fins to 4-11 and they finish at the Patriots.

All bad teams should produce 73 total points. Now that is a Christmas Miracle (“a” miracle, not “the” miracle).

Happy Holidays!