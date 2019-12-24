Fantasy market report: Week 17

For most of us, the 2019 fantasy football season is over. I’m in a league where Week 17 is an all-in free-for-all for a hundie-and-change for transaction fees that makes Week 17 worthwhile.
THE LATEST
Statistical Analysis 2hr ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 17
Christmas Week is here, and hopefully Santa already has delivered a championship or two among your fantasy leagues. But if you fell short, (…)
Podcast 2hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 124
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, a look at their (…)
IDP Analysis 2hr ago
IDP free agent report: Week 17
Week 17 marks the end of the fantasy regular season whether your league wrapped up in week 16 or the finals are this week. While (…)
Roster Management 12hr ago
Free-agent Forecast: Week 17
The regular-season finale still offers fantasy football fun, and one-week plays can be found on the waiver wire.
General Fantasy Analysis 16hr ago
Tunnel Vision of Week 16
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
Game Analysis 16hr ago
Sunday Snippets: Week 16
Sunday game reviews from a fantasy perspective
Game Picks 2d ago
NFL Betting Guide - Week 16: Odds, lines, spreads, picks and best bets
Game-by-game NFL Week 16 breakdowns, with NFL betting odds, lines, predictions, picks and betting tips for each game.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16
Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically (…)
Game Day 3d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16 Saturday games
Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically (…)
Lineup Management 4d ago
Start/bench list: Week 16
It’s title time! Utilize our Start/Bench list for setting your fantasy lineups in Week 16.