IDP free agent report: Week 17

Week 17 marks the end of the fantasy regular season whether your league wrapped up in week 16 or the finals are this week. While playoff pools are gaining popularity, it’s hard to recapture the magic of a regular-season fantasy league. Week 17 is a difficult week to navigate as the majority of teams are done at this point, nagging injuries might result in a premature end to a player’s season and every if veterans remain healthy enough to go, teams who are out of it might still decide to play a younger player lower in the depth chart to see what they have rather than continue to roll with the veteran. As such, week 17 finals can be rare but if you find yourself playing in one, one simple rule is best to live by. Try to stick to players who are on teams that have something to play for. They represent the least amount of risk when it comes to actual performance versus expected value in week 17.