IDP free agent report: Week 17

Week 17 marks the end of the fantasy regular season whether your league wrapped up in week 16 or the finals are this week. While playoff pools are gaining popularity, it’s hard to recapture the magic of a regular-season fantasy league. Week 17 is a difficult week to navigate as the majority of teams are done at this point, nagging injuries might result in a premature end to a player’s season and every if veterans remain healthy enough to go, teams who are out of it might still decide to play a younger player lower in the depth chart to see what they have rather than continue to roll with the veteran. As such, week 17 finals can be rare but if you find yourself playing in one, one simple rule is best to live by. Try to stick to players who are on teams that have something to play for. They represent the least amount of risk when it comes to actual performance versus expected value in week 17.
THE LATEST
Roster Management 2hr ago
Fantasy market report: Week 17
For most of us, the 2019 fantasy football season is over. I’m in a league where Week 17 is an all-in free-for-all for a hundie-and-change (…)
Statistical Analysis 2hr ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 17
Christmas Week is here, and hopefully Santa already has delivered a championship or two among your fantasy leagues. But if you fell short, (…)
Podcast 2hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 124
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, a look at their (…)
Roster Management 12hr ago
Free-agent Forecast: Week 17
The regular-season finale still offers fantasy football fun, and one-week plays can be found on the waiver wire.
General Fantasy Analysis 16hr ago
Tunnel Vision of Week 16
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
Game Analysis 16hr ago
Sunday Snippets: Week 16
Sunday game reviews from a fantasy perspective
Game Picks 2d ago
NFL Betting Guide - Week 16: Odds, lines, spreads, picks and best bets
Game-by-game NFL Week 16 breakdowns, with NFL betting odds, lines, predictions, picks and betting tips for each game.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16
Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically (…)
Game Day 3d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16 Saturday games
Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically (…)
Lineup Management 4d ago
Start/bench list: Week 16
It’s title time! Utilize our Start/Bench list for setting your fantasy lineups in Week 16.