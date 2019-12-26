Daily fantasy domination: Week 17

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all of our readers!!! Week 17, much like Week 1, can be confusing since so many teams choose to rest players for all of, or at least portions of the games. So, the most important thing to look for when setting your lineups is finding players who will be playing the full game and players who (more importantly) have something to play for. Teams with seeding on the line will likely go full-bore this week, which could open themselves up for larger than normal offensive output. While, teams that are “taking a bye” like Baltimore, will not score anywhere near what they would normally put up.