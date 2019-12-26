USA Today Sports

Odds chart for daily play: Week 17

Odds chart for daily play: Week 17

DFS

Odds chart for daily play: Week 17

By December 26, 2019

By: |

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
SUN 1:00 PM Browns Bengals -2.5 2.5 44.5 23.5 21
SUN 1:00 PM Dolphins Patriots 15.5 -15.5 44.5 14.5 30
SUN 1:00 PM Bears Vikings 1.5 -1.5 36.5 17.5 19
SUN 1:00 PM Chargers Chiefs 8.5 -8.5 46.5 19 27.5
SUN 1:00 PM Jets Bills 1.5 -1.5 36.5 17.5 19
SUN 1:00 PM Packers Lions -12.5 12.5 42.5 27.5 15
SUN 1:00 PM Saints Panthers -12.5 12.5 47.5 30 17.5
SUN 1:00 PM Falcons Buccaneers 1.5 -1.5 48.5 23.5 25
SUN 4:25 PM Eagles Giants -4.5 4.5 45.5 25 20.5
SUN 4:25 PM Titans Texans -4.5 4.5 45.5 25 20.5
SUN 4:25 PM Redskins Cowboys 10.5 -10.5 44.5 17 27.5
SUN 4:25 PM Steelers Ravens -2.5 2.5 38.5 20.5 18
SUN 4:25 PM Colts Jaguars -3.5 3.5 43.5 23.5 20
SUN 4:25 PM Raiders Broncos 3.5 -3.5 41.5 19 22.5
SUN 4:25 PM Cardinals Rams 7.5 -7.5 48.5 20.5 28
SUN 8:20 PM 49ers Seahawks -3.5 3.5 47.5 25.5 22

 

, , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home