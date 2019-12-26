Odds chart for daily play: Week 17

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Browns
|Bengals
|-2.5
|2.5
|44.5
|23.5
|21
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|15.5
|-15.5
|44.5
|14.5
|30
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Bears
|Vikings
|1.5
|-1.5
|36.5
|17.5
|19
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Chargers
|Chiefs
|8.5
|-8.5
|46.5
|19
|27.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Jets
|Bills
|1.5
|-1.5
|36.5
|17.5
|19
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Packers
|Lions
|-12.5
|12.5
|42.5
|27.5
|15
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Saints
|Panthers
|-12.5
|12.5
|47.5
|30
|17.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Falcons
|Buccaneers
|1.5
|-1.5
|48.5
|23.5
|25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Eagles
|Giants
|-4.5
|4.5
|45.5
|25
|20.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Titans
|Texans
|-4.5
|4.5
|45.5
|25
|20.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Redskins
|Cowboys
|10.5
|-10.5
|44.5
|17
|27.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Steelers
|Ravens
|-2.5
|2.5
|38.5
|20.5
|18
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Colts
|Jaguars
|-3.5
|3.5
|43.5
|23.5
|20
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Raiders
|Broncos
|3.5
|-3.5
|41.5
|19
|22.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Cardinals
|Rams
|7.5
|-7.5
|48.5
|20.5
|28
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|49ers
|Seahawks
|-3.5
|3.5
|47.5
|25.5
|22