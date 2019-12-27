Office pool pick'em: Week 17

The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which team will cover the spread. Spreads and picks are not adjusted beyond the initial values from Wednesday of each week.
|Straight Up
|DMD
|SG
|KP
|TJF
|HS
|CC
|CB
|HCG
|Browns at Bengals
|Dolphins at Patriots
|Bears at Vikings
|Chargers at Chiefs
|Jets at Bills
|Packers at Lions
|Saints at Panthers
|Falcons at Buccaneers
|Giants at Eagles
|Titans at Texans
|Redskins at Cowboys
|Steelers at Ravens
|Colts at Jaguars
|Raiders at Broncos
|Cardinals at Rams
|49ers at Seahawks
|Last Week
|11-5
|12-4
|10-6
|11-5
|11-5
|11-5
|10-6
|10-6
|2019 Season-To-Date
|153-86-1
|146-93-1
|148-91-1
|151-88-1
|152-87-1
|154-85-1
|146-93-1
|151-88-1
|2018 Record
|167-87-2
|158-96-2
|179-75-2
|159-95-2
|153-101-2
|165-89-2
|157-97-2
|n/a
|2017 Record
|168-88
|161-95
|171-85
|160-96
|165-91
|180-76
|160-96
|n/a
|2016 Record
|157-97-2
|149-105-2
|156-98-2
|161-93-2
|152-102-2
|156-98-2
|139-115-2
|n/a
|2015 Record
|154-102
|137-119
|156-100
|151-105
|155-101
|165-91
|n/a
|n/a
|2014 Record
|166-89-1
|158-97-1
|164-91-1
|173-82-1
|163-92-1
|177-78-1
|n/a
|n/a
|2013 Record
|163-92-1
|160-95-1
|170-85-1
|162-93-1
|153-102-1
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Against the Spread
|DMD
|SG
|KP
|TJF
|HS
|CC
|CB
|HCG
|Browns (-2.5) at Bengals
|Dolphins at Patriots (-15.5)
|Bears at Vikings (-1.5)
|Chargers at Chiefs (-8.5)
|Jets at Bills (-1.5)
|Packers (-12.5) at Lions
|Saints (-12.5) at Panthers
|Falcons at Buccaneers (-1.5)
|Giants at Eagles (-4.5)
|Titans (-4.5) at Texans
|Redskins at Cowboys (-10.5)
|Steelers (-2.5) at Ravens
|Colts (-3.5) at Jaguars
|Raiders at Broncos (-3.5)
|Cardinals at Rams (-7.5)
|49ers (-3.5) at Seahawks
|Last Week
|9-7
|10-6
|7-9
|7-9
|10-6
|9-7
|10-6
|5-11
|2019 Season-To-Date
|117-123
|125-115
|121-119
|120-120
|134-106
|115-125
|130-110
|130-110
|2018 Record
|132-124
|131-125
|145-111
|131-125
|133-123
|132-124
|130-126
|n/a
|2017 Record
|129-127
|136-120
|135-121
|122-134
|132-124
|136-120
|131-125
|n/a
|2016 Record
|110-146
|125-131
|127-129
|128-128
|124-132
|132-124
|127-129
|n/a
|2015 Record
|125-131
|121-135
|126-130
|128-128
|123-133
|141-115
|n/a
|n/a
|2014 Record
|122-134
|124-132
|143-113
|133-123
|132-124
|123-133
|n/a
|n/a
|2013 Record
|115-136-5
|119-132-5
|117-134-5
|123-128-5
|117-134-5
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|DMD – David Dorey, SG – Steve Gallo, KP – Ken Pomponio, TF – T.J. Ford, HS – Harley Schultz, CC – Cletis Cutts, CB – Cory Bonini, HCG – HC Green