Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 17

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.
THE LATEST
Game Picks 7hr ago
NFL Betting Guide - Week 17: Odds, lines, spreads, picks and best bets
Game-by-game NFL Week 17 breakdowns, with NFL betting odds, lines, predictions, picks and betting tips for each game.
Lineup Management 2d ago
Start/bench list: Week 17
In the regular-season finale, some fantasy football leagues are still playing for a championship.
Injury Analysis 2d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 17
Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. (…)
Lineup Management 2d ago
Week 17 start/bench tool
Weekly fantasy football player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHUDDLE leagues.
Game Picks 2d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 17
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
Game Predictions 2d ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 17
Fantasy football predictions covering all this week’s games, with player projections and advice.
Player Rankings 2d ago
Week 17 player rankings
Customized fantasy football player rankings based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHUDDLE (…)
Cheat Sheets 2d ago
Week 17 cheat sheet
Customized fantasy football cheat sheets based on this week’s projections and displayed using your custom myHUDDLE scoring.
DFS 3d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 17
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all of our readers!!! Week 17, much like Week 1, can be confusing since so many teams choose to rest (…)
DFS 3d ago
DFS PROS favorite plays: Week 17
Top-ranked DFS PRO Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite Daily Fantasy Football (…)