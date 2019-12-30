NFL playoff winners: home vs. visitor from 2009 to 2018

For the last 10 years, there are patterns for whether a playoff game was won by the home (H) or the visiting (V) teams:

Wildcard Rounds

There is no real pattern here. Over the last ten years, there were only two years with all the home teams. This is the round that witnesses the most road wins by far. Over 40 games in the last ten years, 21 were home teams and 19 were away teams. Wildcard round is almost 50% for visitors to win.

2009 Winners

V – New York Jets 24, Cincinnati 14

V – Baltimore 33, New England 14

H – Philadelphia 14, Dallas 34

H – Green Bay 45, Arizona 51

H – New Orleans 36, Seattle 41

V – NY Jets 17, Indianapolis 16

V – Baltimore 30, Kansas City 7

V – Green Bay 21, Philadelphia 16

H – Cincinnati 10, Houston 31

H – Detroit 28, New Orleans 45

H – Atlanta 2, New York Giants 24

H – Pittsburgh 23, Denver 29

H – Indianapolis 9, Baltimore 24

H – Cincinnati 13, Houston 19

H – Minnesota 10, Green Bay 24

V – Seattle 24, Washington 14

H – Kansas City 44, Indianapolis 45

V – San Francisco 23, Green Bay 20

V – New Orleans 26, Philadelphia 24

V – San Diego 27, Cincinnati 10

H – Arizona 16, Panthers 27

V – Baltimore 30, Steelers 17

H – Bengals 10, Colts 26

H – Lions 20, Cowboys 24

V – Chiefs 30, Texans 0

V – Steelers 18, Bengals 16

V – Seahawks 10, Vikings 9

V – Packers 35, Redskins 18

H – Raiders 14, Texans 27

H – Lions 6, Seahawks 26

H – Dolphins 12, Steelers 30

H – Giants 13, Packers 38

V – Titans 22, Chiefs 21

V – Falcons 26, Rams 13

H – Bills 3, Jaguars 10

H – Panthers 26, Saints 31

V – Colts 21, Texans 7

H – Seahawks 22, Cowboys 24

V – Chargers 23, Ravens 17

V – Eagles 16, Bears 15

Divisional Rounds

The divisional round almost rarely contains more than one road winner. Seven of the last eight years saw at least three home teams win and twice it was all home teams. The most common is one road winner. Over the last ten years, the 40 games have seen 30 home winners and 10 road winners. So road winners are only 25%.

2009 Winners

H – Baltimore 3, Indianapolis 20

V – New York Jets 17, San Diego 14

H – Arizona 14, New Orleans 45

H – Dallas 3, Minnesota 34

H – Baltimore 24, Pittsburgh 31

V – Green Bay 48, Atlanta 21

H – Seattle 24, Chicago 35

V – NY Jets 28, New England 21

H – New Orleans 32, San Francisco 36

H – Denver 10, New England 45

H – Houston 13, Baltimore 20

V – NY Giants 37, Green Bay 20

V – Baltimore 38, Denver 35

H – Houston 28, New England 41

H – Seattle 28, Atlanta 30

H – Green Bay 31, San Francisco 45

H – New Orleans 15, Seattle 23

H – Indianapolis 22, New England 43

V – San Francisco 23, Carolina 10

H – San Diego 17, Denver 24

H – Ravens 31, Patriots 35

H – Panthers 17, Seahawks 31

H – Cowboys 21, Packers 26

V – Colts 24, Broncos 13

H – Chiefs 20, Patriots 27

H – Packers 20, Cardinals 26

H – Seahawks 24, Panthers 31

H – Steelers 16, Broncos 23

H – Seahawks 20, Falcons 36

H – Texans 16, Patriots 34

V – Packers 34, Cowboys 31

V – Steelers 18, Chiefs 16

H – Falcons 10, Eagles 15

H – Titans 14, Patriots 35

H – Saints 24, Vikings 29

V – Jaguars 45, Steelers 42

H – Chargers 22, Patriots 41

H – Colts 13, Chiefs 31

H – Cowboys 22, Rams 30

H – Eagles 14, Saints 20

Championship Rounds

This is why home field is so important. Last year was an aberration with both visiting teams advancing to the Super Bowl, though there are many who would contend that Rams win wasn’t legit and it should have been a visitor and a home team. Regardless, the previous five seasons were all won by the home team. Betting on the home team to win is usually a very profitable move. The Patriots have been to nine Superbowls. Of the 20 conference championships, only six were visiting teams so only 30%.