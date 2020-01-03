Friday walkthrough: Wildcard Weekend

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Will Fuller (HOU)

BUFFALO BILLS – Saturday

WR Andre Roberts (foot) was limited all week and is questionable, but expected to play.

BALTIMORE RAVENS – Bye

RB Mark Ingram (calf) is still being held out of practice but the team expects to have him available for their first playoff game. TE Mark Andrews (ankle), who was held out of the Week 17 game, is also expected to be available next week.

GREEN BAY PACKERS – Bye

Backup RB Jamaal Williams (shoulder) has resumed practice and should be ready to go next week.

HOUSTON TEXANS – Saturday

WR Will Fuller (groin) was limited all week in practice and despite being listed as questionable he is a game-time decision and a “real long shot” to play.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Bye

No injuries of fantasy note.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS – Sunday

RB Dalvin Cook (chest) practiced fully all week and is not on the team’s final injury report. The same goes for backup RB Alexander Mattison (ankle). Both are not on the team’s final injury report and both are expected to return to action Sunday.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – Saturday

Another week of limited practices for WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder), but he’s expected to play despite his usual questionable tag.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Sunday

No injuries of fantasy note.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – Sunday

RB Miles Sanders (ankle) was held out of practice early in the week but put in a full session on Friday. He’s not on the team’s final injury report and is expected to suit up Sunday. RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) was cleared to play but didn’t see a snap last week. He’s not listed on the team’s injury report so he should be available again on Sunday. WR Nelson Agholor (knee) remains out. TE Zach Ertz (ribs, back) showed as limited in practice this week but has yet to be cleared for contact. He’s questionable but headed for a game-time decision.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS – Bye

No injuries of fantasy note.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Sunday

WR Malik Turner (concussion) has been ruled out again this week and will likely be joined on the sidelines by WR Jaron Brown (knee, personal), who is surprisingly questionable despite indications this week he would not play.

TENNESSEE TITANS – Saturday

As expected WR Adam Humphries (ankle) has been ruled out again after failing to get on the practice field this week.