DFS PROS favorite plays: Divisional Weekend

Top-ranked DFS PRO Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite Daily Fantasy Football plays at various salary ranges for the Divisional Round Weekend of the NFL. Find out who Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.

QUARTERBACKS

LAMAR JACKSON- $8400 DRAFTKINGS, $9400 FANDUEL

Lamar Jackson is the soon to be MVP and will be asked to put on a performance to carry these Ravens to a Super Bowl championship. Lamar’s season rivals the top running backs of the league and if this trend continues through the playoffs he will be winning everyone who rosters him a bunch of money. Jackson is averaging 29 fantasy points per game, with over 3000 passing yards, and 1200 rushing yards. He has been super consistent and his bad performances have still crushed other quarterbacks on the slate. If the Titans can keep up with the Ravens, Lamar should carve up this 24th ranked pass defense and lock in 25+ points.

PATRICK MAHOMES- $7500 DRAFTKINGS, $8600 FANDUEL

Mahomes has a chip on his shoulder and weapons to do something about it. He has a ceiling as high as Lamar Jackson with a similar floor as well. On top of his talent and weapons around him he also has the best matchup on the board facing the 29th ranked defense versus the quarterback. Playoff slates are tough, but I feel confident locking up my 20+ points with one of the two top quarterbacks and digging for value at the other skilled positions. RUNNING BACKS AARON JONES- $7400 DRAFTKINGS, $8200 FANDUEL Jones is having a breakout season and he will continue his run in a home matchup versus the Seahawks. Jones reminds me of a mini version of Derrick Henry at a nice price discount. He hasn’t accumulated as many yards from scrimmage but he matched him with 19 touchdowns on the season. Jones is the focal point in this Green Bay offense and will be used heavily in a matchup versus the Seahawks. The Seahawks will get gashed by the Packer run game and have had issues stopping the run all season. Game script will also be in Aaron’s favor which should lead to extra carries in the fourth quarter so ride him to value.

DAMIEN WILLIAMS- $6000 DRAFTKINGS, $6900 FANDUEL

To pay up for a quarterback and other skilled positions we need to find some value and Williams provides that. Towards the end of the season, Williams was used more heavily and flashed some upside. I see the Chiefs dominating this game on both sides of the ball and I want the cheap exposure to this offense and I get that with Williams. My strategy will be to run 1 lineup with Williams and the Chiefs defense and another lineup with Mahomes with Kelce or Hill. WIDE RECEIVERS DEEBO SAMUEL- $5200 DRAFTKINGS, $6100 FANDUEL Samuel is a rookie wide receiver who has the upside to win you a tournament. He’s elusive when he gets the ball in his hands and he provides the upside, low ownership, and value we need to separate us from the field. Pair that with the fact that the Vikings rank 26th against opposing wide receivers and we should have a breakout performance. As long as the Vikings stay in the game late we could see some fireworks out of Deebo. Samuel is more of a tournament play for me than a cash game play. ADAM THIELEN- $6200 DRAFTKINGS, $6900 FANDUEL Adam Thielen is an elite wide receiver priced like a mid-tier player. Thielen, for the most part, has been resting since week 9 but will play a major role if the Vikings can keep this close. The Vikings should be playing from behind in this game and will have to score to keep up. Similar to last week I want to take advantage of the price discount coupled with the game script factor. Thielen is a safe cash game play with tournament upside in the mid-range to lock into your lineups and build around.

TIGHT ENDS

TRAVIS KELCE- $6400 DRAFTKINGS, $7500 FANDUEL

I plan to pay up for safety at the tight end position on this slate and lock up my 10+ points and hope the upside comes. For the same reasons I like Mahomes above, Kelce makes for a great stack. The Texans have trouble defending the pass and specifically covering the tight end where they rank 19th against the position. On a four-game slate its slim pickings at tight end, so play it safe and get cute elsewhere.

MARK ANDREWS- $5600 DRAFTKINGS, $6800 FANDUEL

Andrews is the safest Raven to stack with Lamar Jackson. The hope with Andrews is that he breaks the slate with one of his 20 point performances while all the other tight ends cap out at 10 points or less. He has four 20+ point performances on the season and could be in line for his fifth. Tennessee struggles defending the pass ranking 24th in passing yards per game and also rank 23rd covering the tight end. Lock up Andrews in all of your Jackson stacks and feel free to play in both cash and tournaments.

DEFENSES

CHIEFS- $3200 DRAFTKINGS, $4200 FANDUEL

I will set the over/under on Watson stacks at 5 and I believe the Chiefs go over it. The Bills are not a sack heavy team and they got to Watson all day long and accumulated a ton of fantasy points strictly on sacks. The Chiefs are cheap, playing at home, and are facing an offensive line who can’t protect their quarterback. Take the discount with the Chiefs and watch them bring the heat and force turnovers all day long.

VIKINGS- $2700 DRAFTKINGS, $3700 FANDUEL

The Vikings are my value defense at almost minimum price on both sites. We saw what this defense did on the road versus Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, and the Saints offense. On paper, this should be an easier matchup for this Defense and I like the price. The Vikings have been consistently good all season and average nine fantasy points per game as a defense. Add the fact they are facing off against the unproven playoff arm of Jimmy G and we have some nice upside at the price so click the button and hope for the best.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than seven years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.