Friday walkthrough: Divisional Weekend

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Mark Ingram (BAL), Will Fuller (HOU)

BALTIMORE RAVENS – Saturday

RB Mark Ingram (calf) has barely practiced since the end of the season, only getting in a single limited session on Thursday. He’s a very iffy questionable whose playing status will likely not be clarified until game-time. TE Mark Andrews (ankle) has been nursing his ankle injury since late in the season, but the off week seems to have helped. He put in three limited practices this week and is expected to play despite his questionable tag.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

As expected, RB Jamaal Williams (shoulder) resumed full practice this week and wasn’t listed on the team’s final injury report.

HOUSTON TEXANS

In a repeat of last weekend, WR Will Fuller (groin) was limited all week in practice and is a questionable game-time decision. WR Kenny Stills (knee) is expected to continue to play through his knee injury after another limited week of practice. TE Darren Fells (hip) showed up as limited in Friday’s practice and is questionable. TE Jordan Akins (hamstring) also had a limited week of practice and is questionable.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

TE Travis Kelce (knee) was limited in practice all week and is questionable, but fully expected to play.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS – Saturday

WR Adam Thielen (ankle) showed up as questionable after missing practice on Thursday due to getting “cleated” in practice on Wednesday. He’s expected to suit up and play. WR Stefon Diggs (illness) didn’t practice Tuesday or Wednesday due to being sick, but he went full on Thursday and did not make the team’s final injury report.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS – Saturday

No injuries of fantasy note.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Both WR Malik Turner (concussion) and WR Jaron Brown (knee) returned to practice this week and neither made the team’s final injury report.

TENNESSEE TITANS – Saturday

WR Adam Humphries (ankle) has been ruled out again after failing to get on the practice field this week.