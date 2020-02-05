Inside the Stats: Quarterbacks

Reflecting back on the 2019 fantasy quarterbacks, it is easy to recall their overall numbers – the ones that generate your fantasy points. But beyond those total figures are another story that can help you for this year. This considers those quarterbacks that threw a minimum of 200 passes for last season.

Notable Quarterbacks:

Matthew Stafford/Drew Brees/Patrick Mahomes– All fell in the rankings only because of injury. They were Top-5 in several measurements.

Mitchell Trubisky – His disappointing season is even worse considering the metrics he generated. His 9.6 yards per completion was worse than any other quarterback in the dink-n-dunk Bears offense. His inability to throw for touchdowns was also problematic in an offense that wasn’t rushing for many either.

Ryan Tannehill – One to watch for 2020. He ended the year on a hot note and overall, his 13.6 yards per completion were best in the NFL. He completed 70% of his passes as well so he was not the dink-n-dunk style like Trubisky. Only Lamar Jackson was better at the number of passes thrown per touchdown.

Baker Mayfield – In fairness, Mayfield struggled against a brutal schedule and the offense of Freddie Kitchens did not measure up. That all left Mayfield with a very average year tied for an NFL low 59% completion rate and one of the highest interception rates. A healthy Odell Beckham and a new offensive direction are bound to help, but the stats show why the Browns dumped Kitchens after only one season.

Jameis Winston – His interception rate was higher than anyone – only 21 passes completed per interception. That is a drive killer to be sure and his status for 2020 will be decided in the offseason. But he ranked No. 2 in yards per completion and fell just outside the Top-5 in touchdowns per completion. Those are impressive even for the quarterback that led the league in both passing yards and passes thrown.