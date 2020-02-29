2020 NFL Combine Results: QB, RB, WR and TE

Each chart shows the consensus order for the first three rounds and then just alphabetical order for those likely to be taken in Round 4 or later (if at all).

The top marks in each positional category were highlighted in green.

Cone drill times were not included mainly because of so many skipping it. Vertical jump and the broad jump was included.

quarterbacks

The quarterbacks had Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovaila hold out of drills. Burrow will have his Pro-Day to shine and Tagovaila is still pending medical reports about his hip.

running backs

The biggest news was Jonathan Taylor running a 4.39/40-time while being 226 pounds. Not often one of the biggest is one of the fastest.

Wide receivers

The fastest wideouts at the combine usually have a bad record playing in the NFL. Henry Ruggs 4.27/40-time was not only the fastest but ended up over a tenth of a second faster than anyone else.

tight ends

Thaddeus Moss (the son of Randy) was discovered to have a broken bone in his foot that needs surgery so he did not participate in any drills. Albert Okwuegbunam certainly impressed with a 4.49/40-time